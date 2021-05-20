PROSPER — Prosper head softball coach Todd Rainwater was quick to praise Saginaw Boswell as one of the top hitting teams he had seen all season. That Rainwater’s Lady Eagles held Boswell to just one run over a two-game series just speaks to the roll the District 5-6A co-champions are on these days.
Unbeaten since March 26, Prosper extended its winning streak to 14 in a row after shutting out the Pioneers 3-0 on Thursday to sweep the best-of-3 regional semifinal series on its home field. The win advanced the Lady Eagles to their first regional final since 2004.
Rainwater thinks back to his team’s last setback against district rival Allen — a 7-1 defeat the coach said lit a fire under his Lady Eagles. They haven’t relented since, running the table during the second half of their district schedule and carrying that momentum into a postseason where they’ve outscored opponents, 41-8.
“After we lost to Allen, this team, as competitive as they are, they did not like the taste of losing. They were clay and wanted to know what they could do to improve,” Rainwater said. “The coaches told them about the little things they needed to work on that would make a difference in the game, and I think throughout this playoff run they’ve been confident in what we’re doing, they’re confident in themselves, and they just keep getting better.”
Bot 4: Prosper in a home run hittin' kind of mood tonight! The Lady Eagles go yard for the 2nd time in the ballgame as Sydney Lewis blasts one to score a pair. Prosper leads Boswell 3-0. pic.twitter.com/eudtlArDjv— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) May 21, 2021
And although Prosper only need five hits to take Game 2 of its regional semifinal series with Boswell, the Lady Eagles made the shots count. That was evident just two at-bats into the bottom of the first inning when Elizabeth Moffitt deposited the first pitch she saw over the left-field wall for a solo home run and a 1-0 lead.
The Lady Eagles weren’t done, swelling their lead three innings later on a two-run shot to right field by Sydney Lewis that padded the advantage to 3-0.
“It especially helps our pitchers. Anytime you can go onto the mound with a lead, it’s always less stressful pitching that way,” Rainwater said. “But that team (Boswell) doesn’t ever make it easy on you. That’s one of the better hitting teams we’ve faced.”
Pitching a complete game for her first shutout of the postseason, Elissa Griffin can attest.
“It helps a lot. If you make a mistake, you’ve got some wiggle room to work around,” Griffin said. “I know that my team can hit great, so even if I let a run score, they’ll get them right back.”
Griffin allowed just three hits on Thursday while striking out seven batters and walking three others. She thrived in close quarters as well, helping Prosper navigate out of two late-game jams to preserve the shutout.
In the top of the sixth inning, Boswell managed to load the bases with one out after Griffin lost her footing trying to field a bunt. The pitcher promptly rebounded, inducing a fly-out to shallow center field and recording a strikeout to get out of the inning unscathed.
One frame later, with a series sweep on the line, Boswell managed to bring the tying run to the plate with two outs. Griffin again rose to the occasion with a game-ending strikeout.
“[My heart] starts to race a little bit, but I know that I have a great defense behind me and no matter what I do they have my back,” Griffin said. “As long as I play my game, I know I have their support and that relaxes me a bit.”
Mid 6: Prosper 3, Boswell 0Elissa Griffin is unfazed by the bases-loaded threat by Boswell. She induces a flyout that barely clears the infield and then records a strikeout to keep the shutout intact. Crucial stop for the Lady Eagles, who inch closer to a regional finals berth. pic.twitter.com/w0akgCPj5x— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) May 21, 2021
Between the pitching of Griffin and co-ace Abbey Beasley, coupled with an airtight defense to back them up, Prosper has held opponents to just 1.14 runs during the playoffs.
Offensively, the duo of Moffitt and Lewis shouldered the load by going 2-of-3 on the night to combine for four of the team’s five hits and all three RBIs. The team’s other hit came on a single from Riley McDaniel.
They’ll keep that momentum rolling into the regional finals, scheduled for next week at a time and place to be determined against either Flower Mound or Southlake Carroll. Those two will determine the other half of the Region I-6A final on Friday in a one-game playoff.
“We have those trophies in there and look back to those regional finals teams,” Rainwater said. “We talk about the success that Prosper has had in the past and we have a lot of proud tradition at this high school. We always play for those who have come before us and we hope we make them proud.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.