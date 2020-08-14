The Celina football team began fall practices on Aug. 3, clearing the latest in several hurdles leading up to the start of the 2020 season on Aug. 28.
That night, the Bobcats will host former district rival Melissa, the first of nine games currently slotted for Celina’s schedule. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cast a pall over the country’s football landscape, the Bobcats are leaving no stone unturned in hopes of playing out the entirety of their campaign.
Part of that process meant following the UIL’s lead with student-athletes and coaches adapting to a myriad of safeguards and protocols put in place to help make practicing more palatable during the pandemic.
Last month, the UIL announced that all high schools within its four smallest classifications won’t have any changes to the start dates of its athletics schedules, instead shifting the beginning of fall sports for its 5A and 6A schools into September.
“I was real happy with it. I understood why they did what they did,” said Bill Elliott, Celina head football coach. “Most of our smaller schools were in more rural areas that haven’t had as much exposure with the coronavirus. We can maintain it better, whereas most of the 5As and 6As are in more metropolitan areas where there has been more of an outbreak.
“They’ve backed up school in those areas because of that, and they needed to back up their schedules to match up with their school years.”
Season of change
Navigating a pandemic while still playing high school football is among several changes to the Bobcats’ landscape on the gridiron. Those dominoes began to fall back in December 2019 when the UIL released its classification cutoff numbers for the 2020-22 realignment.
Celina checked in with a preliminary enrollment of 850, which meant a drop to 4A Division II for football over the next two seasons.
“That’s huge. Being here for 30 years, you’re always watching that numbers game and where we’ve been and how that’s helped us,” Elliott said. “They can say what they want to, but it’s a numbers game when you get out on the field and you’re playing those bigger schools. The last two years we’ve been the smallest school in our division and now we’re the second-largest. It makes a difference and it helps.”
In February, the Bobcats were realigned into District 4-4A Div. II alongside Aubrey, Krum, Sanger and Van Alstyne — all of whom Celina has played before in conference action.
“I’m hoping for them, just like for us, that we can all stay healthy and keep maintaining so that when we get into district we’re all able to play,” Elliott said.
Beforehand, the Bobcats will play a five-game non-district schedule that includes meetings against Melissa (Aug. 28, home), Paris (Sept. 4, away), Argyle (Sept. 11, home), Paul Pewitt (Sept. 18, home) and Boerne (Oct. 2 at Alamodome).
The notable void in Celina’s schedule is on Sept. 25 where a previously scheduled meeting with Houston Episcopal fell through due to concerns over the virus. With Celina’s bye week already set for Oct. 30, there’s a chance the program could proceed with two separate off weeks this season.
“[Episcopal doesn’t] want to travel over two hours because of the COVID stuff, so right now I haven’t found a game for that,” Elliott said. “I’ve reached out to a few schools. We’ll see if somebody steps up and takes that game. I’ve talked to my staff about it and we’ll be OK. I know some schools that have lost a couple games because of what’s going on.”
Celina will, however, retain a unique home-and-home series with Boerne. This season, the Bobcats will travel to San Antonio to square off against the Greyhounds at the Alamodome before welcoming them to the Metroplex next season for a non-district matchup at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.
Bobcats opening up offense?
Celina will be under new leadership on offense this season as Travis McLain takes the reins as offensive coordinator.
Elliott noted that the Bobcats have implemented some new schemes tailored toward emphasizing the team’s strengths. On offense, that includes a receiving corps that returns two of its top three receivers in seniors DJ Dell’Anno (17 catches, 343 yards, five touchdowns) and Grayson Wester (15 catches, 271 yards, two touchdowns), while senior Reagan Davenport is currently in line to take over at quarterback after backing up alum Hunter Watson last season.
The final product will likely result in a bit of a departure from the Bobcats’ recent approach on offense, which centered around Navy freshman Logan Point, who ran for more than 1,500 yards and 20 touchdowns each of the past two seasons.
Elliott hinted that with a bit more experience elsewhere in the unit, Celina could open up the offense a bit more than in recent years, albeit not entirely straying from the run game.
“We’re still going to run the football. We’re still going to get in the full house, pound people and hit them in the mouth,” Elliott said. “That’s always been Celina’s identity, so we’re still going to do that — especially with the offensive line we have. This is one of the biggest, strongest lines that we’ve had.”
Although the Bobcats will be much younger in the backfield, the unit still has the luxury of operating behind a massive offensive line bookended by junior Michael Reemts (6-foot-6, 275 pounds) and senior Ransom Camp (6-5, 275).
“We’re big up front, we move well and we’re physical. That’s what we’re going to rely on throughout the year,” Elliott said.
