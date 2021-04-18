When the semifinal round of the UIL soccer playoffs commenced on Tuesday, only two high schools in the entire state had both their boys and girls programs still alive in the postseason.
The first, Frisco Wakeland, is a well-documented state powerhouse — boasting a combined five state championships and 10 state tournament appearances. The other is Celina, whose two teams don’t have so much as 10 combined years of varsity soccer to their history.
But as the community remains on the upswing, the addition of boys and girls soccer has been a boon to the Bobcats’ already storied athletics history. That was certainly the case this season as both the Bobcats and Lady Bobcats orchestrated their deepest-ever playoff runs — a ride that came to a close on Tuesday after both exited in the penultimate round of the UIL postseason.
Competing in a doubleheader from Southlake Carroll’s Dragon Stadium — the second consecutive round that both the Celina boys and girls were able to share the same pitch — the Lady Bobcats were edged by Midlothian Heritage 1-0 and the Bobcats couldn’t overcome an early barrage by Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis 4-2.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them and their accomplishments, especially the seniors on their way out. They’ve set the bar so high for future generations of soccer players,” said Steve Nichols, Celina girls head coach. “This was just a phenomenal season and I could tell by the looks on their faces, I know they were sad how it ended, but you could see the happiness and joy that went into how they performed all year long.”
The Lady Bobcats closed out their year at 24-2-1 with the boys checking in at 17-8-1. Neither team managed to claim the top seed out of their respective districts, placing second in the regular season before catching fire in the playoffs.
The Celina girls deployed their high-octane offense to outscore opponents 50-0 through the first four rounds, which included wins over Ferris (18-0), North Dallas (13-0), Caddo Mills (12-0) and Bullard (7-0). Although Henderson was quick to strike in its regional final against the Lady Bobcats, Celina responded with four unanswered goals to punch its ticket to state.
The Bobcats, meanwhile, survived in close quarters when called upon. After handling Sunnyvale (3-1) and North Dallas (3-0) in the first two rounds, Celina edged Athens (2-1) and Paris (3-2) by one goal each before conjuring some late heroics in a windy shootout victory over Palestine, 1-0 (3-2 on penalty kicks).
“I’m extremely proud of my team. For only being in our third year as a program and accomplishing what we did this year is big,” said Cody Moles, Celina boys head coach. “These boys are very resilient. They put their trust in me and bought into what I asked of them. This year was unlike any other with COVID, the snow storm, and different restrictions on how we were able to do things.
“To continue to work and play how they did all year says a lot about the character of the team.”
While both programs were in the process of making history — neither had been past the third round prior to this season — they didn’t lack in support from the Celina faithful, both in fan attendance and around the hallways during school.
“It really filtered through the entire school. We’re not a big school by any means, but that success filtered through it all and built a lot of enthusiasm,” Nichols said. “We had people coming out to our games that had never been to a soccer game before. It really put us on a stage in the postseason that only Frisco Wakeland equaled or surpassed. That’s a big deal for a community this size.”
At the forefront of that success, Nichols and Moles said, was chemistry. Vital as that intangible can be for a team’s ability to function, both coaches saw their programs forge those bonds away from the pitch, which carried over into game nights.
“They play so well together as a team. The passing combinations, the joy they have playing together, how hard they fight for each other and how much they enjoy being around each other,” Nichols said. “They have their team nights, their movie nights, their dinner nights. When you get that kind of chemistry coupled with that kind of talent, the sky’s the limit.”
“We were a family,” Moles added. “They could mess around and have fun but when they needed to flip the switch and get to work they were able to do that. They all fought for one another and had each other’s backs.”
The results bore out on the pitch, with both teams submitting hallmark years from their top players. The Celina boys were paced on the attack by the one-two punch of seniors Antonio Cantoran and Marcos Arana, who scored 34 and 32 goals, respectively, and combined for 19 assists. Their goalkeeper, junior Nathan Yost, surrendered just four goals in the playoffs prior to Tuesday’s state semifinal and was instrumental in the team’s dramatic shootout win over Palestine.
The Lady Bobcats, meanwhile, posted a historic statistical campaign. Junior Taylor Zdrojewski set the state’s single-season scoring record with 114 goals and Celina’s team eclipsed the single-season scoring mark of 238 goals, set by Florida’s St. Thomas Aquinas in 1996 per the National Federation of State High School Associations, by logging 243 on the year.
While Zdrojewski fueled that effort, Celina benefited from big years by sophomore Lexi Tuite (37 goals, 25 assists), senior Emma Short (34 goals, 27 assists), senior Ashlyn Vana (18 goals, 51 assists) and sophomore Mia Norman (21 goals, 10 assists), among others.
“It’s the best season in our brief history as a program,” Nichols said. “I told them that they can come back here years down the road when they’re moms and they bring their kids up here that they’ll still see all the records they were responsible for this year. It’s really something to be proud of.”
It didn’t make Tuesday’s results any easier to stomach, with Nichols noting even more so after seeing Heritage trample Corpus Christi Calallen in Friday’s 4A title game, 6-0. But for two programs still in their infancies, the Bobcats and Lady Bobcats hope that arrows continue pointing up as they look to build off their illustrious 2021 campaigns.
“I think we’ve put ourselves in position to build on this success,” Nichols said. “The program has a great foundation, we should be able to sustain this. We’re going to lose some tremendous seniors that have contributed mightily but there’s a terrific core group coming back and some young freshmen who can come in to help as well. I think the pipeline is still pretty good, and I think it’s a good opportunity to be a contender next year again.”
“We are losing a lot of key players, but we are a very young team,” Moles added. “We had a lot of young guys get minutes this year. That will definitely give them some confidence heading into next season. We just have to work hard this offseason to keep getting better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.