Even as the seconds ticked away on his team's season, as senior Kohyn Gough reared back for a last-ditch corner kick, Celina head boys soccer coach Cody Moles had hope.
How could he not, having watched his Bobcats conjure all manner of postseason magic off set pieces during their historic run to the Class 4A state title game.
But on Friday, opposite the defending state champions, it wasn't to be for Celina.
Gough's corner kick skipped across the box and past the goal line, out of bounds with roughly 10 seconds remaining in the second overtime.
It was then that Boerne, entrenched in its closest match since mid-January, could begin to celebrate. The Greyhounds secured back-to-back 4A state titles on Friday from Georgetown's Birkelbach Field, fending off the Bobcats for a 2-1 overtime victory.
"There's not a lot you can tell the guys after one like that, but they left it all out on the field," Moles said. "There's nothing to be upset about. They played their hearts out and fought until the end. It could have gone either way."
Celina was making its first-ever appearance in the state title game, a notable feat for a program playing just its fourth season of varsity soccer. The Bobcats closed out their year at 22-4-1, building off last year's state semifinal berth with a 4A runner-up finish.
"It was a heck of a game. That's probably one of the most intense, back-and-forth games between two good teams that I've ever been a part of," Moles said. "Both of those teams deserved to be there and it's unfortunate we came out on the short end of the stick."
Like Celina, Boerne qualified both its boys and girls soccer teams for the state tournament. Its girls team was ousted in the semifinals on Wednesday by Celina, which went on to capture its first-ever state championship on Thursday after outlasting Midlothian Heritage in a 5-3 shootout.
Penalty kicks wound up playing a crucial part in the Lady Bobcats' hallmark moment, and they were both a blessing and a curse for the Bobcats on Friday.
Celina struck first in the seventh minute after junior Josten Watkins was fouled in the box, awarding the Bobcats a penalty kick that junior Seth Brown promptly converted for a 1-0 lead.
Although Boerne's equalizer came later in the half, it wasn't until the 86th minute -- midway through the first overtime period -- when the Greyhounds had their first lead of the contest. A red card was issued to Celina after Boerne's Sam Theiss was tripped up in the box, and junior Jess Gonzales scored on the ensuing PK for the 2-1 advantage.
"We talked about not letting [Theiss] turn and attack us," Moles said. "He got free, turned and drove the ball, which is what he does really well. He got past our guy and that's the kind of play he had to make there."
Even before Gough's last-chance corner kick, the Bobcats had their moments to find an equalizer of their own -- most notably in the 88th minute when Celina put the ball in front for Watkins with a clear look on goal, but Boerne goalkeeper Noah LeMaster foiled the shot attempt.
The red card reduced the Bobcats to playing with just 10 men for the bulk of overtime.
"We went to more of a 3-3-3. At that point, you have to go for it," Moles said. "I thought our kids adjusted really well to something we hadn't really practiced. We put them under a lot of pressure but just couldn't get that equalizing goal."
In between the two PK goals, Boerne squared the count at 1-1 on a corner kick in the 26th minute by Landon Murphy that made its way through a crowd and to the back post for a goal.
Momentum ebbed and flowed for the remainder of the regulation, with the most significant offense coming by the Greyhounds inside the final two minutes. The Bobcats warded off multiple deep throw-ins into the box and received a bit of good fortune after a heavy shot from Boerne's Bryan Fernandez clanked off the right post and back to senior keeper Nathan Yost.
The Greyhounds entered Friday's state final averaging more than five goals per match during a lopsided postseason.
"Our defensive work rate was huge. I think they like to play a lot of long balls and rely on their speed and athleticism on top, but we did really well with minimizing that," Moles said. "But what hurt us was giving up a lot on set pieces."
Difficult as it was for Moles to see that effort go without a victory, he held the Bobcats' 2022 campaign in high regard as the emotions settled following Friday's finale. And if the coach has his way, it might not be too long before Celina is on the doorstep of a championship once again.
The Bobcats will graduate just five seniors from their runner-up roster, with Gough, Yost, Brian Gasca, German Munoz and Kyle Westmoreland all playing their final games for Celina.
"We want to use this to fuel the fire for next year. You've got to be consistent and can't just be happy with where you are," Moles said. "After going to the state tournament two years in a row, we're going to have a target on our backs, so it's about getting back to work and building towards next year."
