GEORGETOWN — From start to finish, the Celina girls soccer team submitted a perfect ending to a perfect season on Thursday from Georgetown's Birkelbach Field.
The Lady Bobcats saved their best for last and then some, erupting for five goals within the first 30 minutes of their Class 4A state championship match. Paced by a record-breaking afternoon from senior Lexi Tuite, Celina completed its pursuit of an undefeated season with an 8-1 victory over Stephenville.
The Lady Bobcats captured their second consecutive 4A state title and did so in historic fashion, capping the year at 29-0 as just the third girls team in UIL history to finish a season with no losses and no ties on its record.
"It's a dream come true. As a coach, you just want to go out and touch kids' lives," said Alexander Adams, Celina head coach. "To be able to do this and have a moment like this while now being in the history books, it's just now starting to sink in. One of the girls had to remind me now that we were undefeated. It's surreal."
FINAL: Celina 8, Stephenville 1. Celina finishes off a perfect 29-0 season in resounding fashion w/ 5 goals in the 1st half, including FOUR from Lexi Tuite. She finishes with a state tourney record 5 for the match, as the Lady Bobcats capture back-to-back 4A state titles!
It's only fitting that Celina made some additional history along the way, courtesy of its leading goal-scorer. Tuite, who entered the afternoon with a staggering 59 goals on her senior-year ledger, recorded a state tournament-record five goals in Thursday's win, including a hat trick within the match's first 15 minutes.
The Lady Bobcats have lauded their on-field chemistry and passing as catalysts to their state title defense, and Celina picked apart the previously unbeaten Honeybees (24-1-1) from the onset. The team's tried-and-true combo of senior Brielle Buchanan and Tuite connected for goals in the fifth and eighth minutes to spark a 2-0 lead, and the reigning champs were just getting started.
"With them playing a 3-5-2, that actually made us a little happy because we have some speed up top," Adams said. "When you're playing that type of formation, you've got to have some girls in the back who are really solid and I just believed in our forwards up top and they capitalized."
Tuite's speed shined in the 15th minute, blazing down the visitor sideline and past multiple Stephenville defenders before slipping a shot to the far side of the net to complete a hat trick with exactly 15 minutes having elapsed.
"It doesn't feel real, honestly. Every goal felt like a dream," said Tuite, who was voted as the championship game's MVP.
Tuite went on to find the back of the net two more times on Thursday. Her fourth goal came in the 27th minute off a pass from freshman Ryleigh Stifflemire, good for a 5-0 lead that carried into halftime, and the Northern Colorado commit completed her historic afternoon in the 73rd minute, fielding a long pass from sophomore Grace Pritchard and dribbling around the Stephenville keeper before scoring to give her team a 6-1 lead.
"Absolutely outstanding. I knew she had what it took to go out and take control of the game," Adams said. "She has done it all year for us, but to go out and do it like this was absolutely amazing."
Goal, Celina!! And there it is...goal number FIVE for Lexi Tuite!! Her historic afternoon continues with a goal in the 74th minute as Celina opens up a 6-1 lead on Stephenville.
Tuite's grand finale upped her goal total to 64 for the year. It was before the season, however, when Tuite approached Adams about her willingness to step up and fill the role as Celina's go-to scorer following the graduation of alum Taylor Zdrojewski, now at Texas Tech after scoring 176 goals over the Lady Bobcats' previous two seasons.
"I think that everyone needed to step up in a way and I was just ready to step up as a goal scorer," Tuite said. "I knew those shoes needed to be filled. I'm a forward on my club team and have been a forward all my life, and I was ready to take on the task."
Sure enough, the contributions were widespread during Thursday's championship rout. Buchanan chipped in one goal and three assists, and senior Mia Norman punctuated the win with two goals scored inside the match's final six minutes — both on shots from 45 yards out. Norman, Pritchard and Stifflemire all logged one assist apiece.
Goal, Celina! Another moon shot from Mia Norman with 36 seconds left, and Celina ups the count to 8-1 on Stephenville. My goodness.
Celina outshot Stephenville 22-3 overall, including a 16-2 advantage in shots on goal. The Lady Bobcats' eight goals marked another UIL state tournament record.
It's a year worthy of the history books for the Celina girls, who outscored opponents on the year 208-10, including 40-3 in the playoffs. Dating back to last year, the Lady Bobcats' senior class departs the program with a combined record of 58-1-1 over the past two seasons, including 50 consecutive wins.
"It feels great. I think it feels different because I'm a senior and this was my last game ever in high school. To end on this note feels amazing and surreal," Tuite said.
