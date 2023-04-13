Celina wins state

The Celina girls soccer team finished off a 29-0 season in resounding fashion on Thursday, routing Stephenville 8-1.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

GEORGETOWN — From start to finish, the Celina girls soccer team submitted a perfect ending to a perfect season on Thursday from Georgetown's Birkelbach Field.

The Lady Bobcats saved their best for last and then some, erupting for five goals within the first 30 minutes of their Class 4A state championship match. Paced by a record-breaking afternoon from senior Lexi Tuite, Celina completed its pursuit of an undefeated season with an 8-1 victory over Stephenville.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments