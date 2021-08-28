Despite graduating its share of talent from last season, including a star-studded linebacker corps, Thursday’s season opener had a familiar feel to it from the Prosper football team.
The Eagles held South Grand Prairie to just 257 yards of offense and forced three turnovers to help fuel a 34-19 victory from the Gopher-Warrior Bowl in Grand Prairie.
Although a turnover by Prosper quashed the team’s first offensive series of the season, and subsequently led to an SGP touchdown run by AJ Newberry, the Eagles managed to score the game’s next 21 points and kept the Warriors out of the end zone until midway through the fourth quarter.
Prosper asserted itself with 21 second-quarter points, all coming courtesy of quarterback Harrison Rosar. Making his first-ever varsity start, the junior signal-caller knotted the count at 7-7 after finding top receiver Tyler Bailey for a 26-yard score and found the end zone with 1:12 left in the second quarter on a 4-yard run to give the Eagles their first lead of the night.
A lost fumble by SGP followed to set up another touchdown just before halftime. Rosar did the honors by finding Hunter Summers for 17 yards for a 21-7 lead with 18 ticks remaining in the first half.
Rosar went on to compete 11 of his 18 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns. He added 34 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Marco de Tomas led all Prosper rushers with 45 yards out of the backfield.
Bailey was the game’s leading receiver, handling the SGP defense to the tune of five catches for 112 yards and a touchdown.
Prosper’s defense was plenty sharp as well. The Eagles never let the SGP passing game get off the ground, limiting the Warriors to just 4-of-8 for 60 yards overall. Newberry and Michael Stallworth spearheaded a rushing attack that totaled 197 yards in defeat, but ball security proved costly.
SGP managed to cut its deficit to 21-13 with 6:49 left in the fourth quarter, only for Prosper’s Kaleb Miles to return the ensuing kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown. The Warriors’ next two possessions were quashed by lost fumbles, allowing the Eagles to SGP at bay and improve to 1-0 on the season.
Bobcats impress vs. Melissa
Despite the tall order of facing three state-ranked opponents to the begin the season, Celina looked no worse for the wear in avenging last year’s season-opening loss to Melissa. The Bobcats snapped a four-game skid against the Cardinals after claiming a 34-13 victory on the road on Friday.
The Bobcats never trailed in the ballgame, blowing the contest open with a 21-0 margin in the second half. Troy Peterson and Noah Bentley found the end zone in the third quarter on a pair of touchdown runs to up the count to 27-13 only for Melissa to lose a fumble on its ensuing possession.
That takeaway proved costly as Bentley went on to find top receiver Collin Urich for a 40-yard touchdown the account for the game’s final points.
The turnover was one of five forced by the Celina defense on Friday. Melissa managed three takeaways of its own.
Peterson paced a Celina run game that totaled 149 yards for the night. He had 126 yards and a touchdown while Bentley threw for 175 yards and totaled three scores. Urich was on the receiving end of both of Bentley’s passing touchdown as part of a four-catch, 71-yard night for the pass-catcher.
