FRISCO — In just its second year as a varsity program, the Prosper Rock Hill softball team is headed to the Class 5A state tournament.
It's been a season-long goal for the Blue Hawks during their sophomore campaign on the diamond after introducing themselves to the rest of the state with a four-round playoff run in 2021 during their debut season.
Rock Hill has eclipsed that bar and then some, culminating a defensive tour de force of Region II-5A on Friday with a 1-0 victory on its home field over Royse City in the regional finals. The Blue Hawks swept the best-of-3 series, booking a trip to Red and Charline McCombs Field at the University of Texas in Austin on Friday for the state semifinals.
"Holy wow. Not many teams get this opportunity and I'm just blessed with the kids that I have and just this program and the support that we have," said Leigh Anne Budd, Rock Hill head coach. "This is just a two-year program and it doesn't look that way. I'm very proud of my kids."
FINAL: Prosper Rock Hill 1, Royse City 0@RockHillSBall IS GOING TO STATE!!! It's a regional final shutout for the Blue Hawks, who get a sacrifice fly from Veronica Cully in the 2nd inning and lock up Royse City the rest of the way. Just in their 2nd year, RH headed to state! pic.twitter.com/iUNVqa2x9I— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) May 28, 2022
That support was plenty evident moments after Rock Hill recorded the final out, as the school's student section promptly rushed the field to celebrate with the Blue Hawks.
How that final out materialized was all too fitting, as Royse City's Kaylee Schmitz grounded out to second baseman Jolie Malan in a sequence that typified the night for the Rock Hill defense. With Taylor Hagen in the circle, Royse City managed just two hits in the ballgame and otherwise delivered a plethora of ground-ball outs to the Blue Hawks.
"You could see the confidence on the mound. We had a plan going in and [Hagen] stuck to that plan and defense played great behind her," Budd said.
Picking up where Grace Berlage left off after pitching Rock Hill to a 9-0 victory in Game 1 on Wednesday, Hagen tossed a complete game on Friday with no runs allowed on two hits with three strikeouts. She induced 12 ground-outs to just three fly-outs on the night.
"The defense was fantastic and [Hagen] owned the zone tonight. I'm very proud of her," Budd said.
Of course, Hagen's margin for error was thin. She operated with just a one-run cushion from the second inning on, where Rock Hill struck for the game's only run. The Blue Hawks leaned on the bottom half of their lineup with Katerina Luna and Camila Spriggs opening the frame with back-to-back singles, later moving into scoring position off a sacrifice bunt by Tristalyn Lee.
Leah Rinehart was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Veronica Cully cranked a sacrifice fly to center field to score Luna for a 1-0 advantage.
"We talked about putting pressure on them and just letting them do their jobs. That's exactly what the bottom of the order did, and I'm so proud of them," Budd said.
End 2: Rock Hill 1, Royse City 0@RockHillSBall is on the board thanks to a sacrifice fly from Veronica Cully. Blue Hawks managed to load the bases with 1 out, so all things considered, RC does well to surrender just 1 run. pic.twitter.com/NynlmvCDwl— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) May 28, 2022
There were other opportunities for Rock Hill to extend its lead, but Schmitz and the Lady Bulldogs authored a bend-don't-break effort for the duration of the ballgame. Rock Hill stranded nine runners on base and had two others thrown out at home.
"They're not going to go down without a fight. That's a class-act program," Budd said of Royse City. "I expected my offense to do a bit more, but that's a well-coached program over there with a lot of fight."
It wasn't until the sixth inning when Royse City managed a hit off Hagen. The Lady Bulldogs managed to threaten with runners on first and second base with no outs, only for Hagen and Co. to retire three in a row to preserve the one-run lead.
Rock Hill, meanwhile, leaned on a steady diet of bunts and hard-hit grounders to bait the Royse City into six errors for the ballgame. Cully, Ella Berlage, Luna, Spriggs and Rinehart all recorded hits for the Blue Hawks.
Rock Hill went so far as to bunt on three consecutive at-bats in the fourth inning, nearly getting a run out of it before Royse City threw Spriggs out at home.
"It's that dynamic that needed to be done. You've got to do the little things right to do what we want to do," Budd said.
It's a formula Rock Hill has found plenty of success with all season, parlaying a District 10-5A championship into a playoff run that featured a 9-1 record versus Region II-5A. The Blue Hawks' defense was dialed in from the onset, surrendering just 11 runs across those 10 playoff games.
Rock Hill now gets to see how that style translates to the one-game elimination backdrop at the state tournament. The Blue Hawks will take the field at UT-Austin at either 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. on Friday against an opponent to be determined.
