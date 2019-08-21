Players to watch on the gridiron in Celina, Prosper

Both the Celina and Prosper football teams will feature brand-new stadiums this season, as the hype and expectations for both programs in 2019 are through the roof.
The Eagles soar into year No. 2 in Class 6A competition and among the favorites to compete for a playoff spot for the second straight year in 9-6A.
Celina remains in 4A this season but is also in one of the more brutal 4A districts in the state with the likes of Melissa, Argyle and Paris. Despite the district of doom, the Bobcats are pegged by many as well to make another successful postseason run.
Let’s take a look at a few players from both Prosper and Celina that will be key contributors to the success of each program.
Logan Walker
Celina senior defensive end
The Celina defense brings back a whopping seven starters from a year ago, which includes standouts Logan Engle and Reece Bedford.
What Engle brings to the table is no surprise, as he led the Bobcats with 122 tackles last season, but another Logan on the front seven is expected to make a major impact this full.
Senior defensive end Logan Walker returns on the line with terrific size at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, as he looks for an even greater role with Kaghen Roach headed off to college.
Logan Point
Celina senior running back
Point, and many others around Celina, felt that he was snubbed on the District 7-4A Division I all-district list after he was named to the second team, despite rushing for 1,664 yards and 22 touchdowns as a junior.
Now that the Navy pledge has put the stress of committing for college behind him, expect his most dominant season yet on the gridiron with the Bobcats.
Brady Cunningham
Celina sophomore H-back/tight end
As the only sophomore on this list, Cunningham already has valuable varsity experience on his resume after seeing plenty of playing time in his freshman season at tight end.
In fact, Cunningham hauled in a massive touchdown catch in the second half of Celina’s 26-22 postseason loss to Argyle that nearly helped the Bobcats pull off the upset.
This season, expect Cunningham to be utilized in a variety of fashions at tight end and out of the backfield as a lead blocker for the explosive Point.
Jake Majors
Prosper center
Majors is the unquestioned leader of a massive offensive line that has taken pride in its ability to pave the way in the running game in recent history.
The four-star recruit is also a Texas commit and regarded as one of the top offensive linemen in the country.
His role this season will be critical due to the fact that Prosper features a new starter at quarterback and running back, two positions that have been cemented in place over the past few seasons.
Jackson Berry
Prosper junior quarterback
For the first time since 2016, the Eagles will roll out a first-year starter under center to begin the season, and junior Jackson Berry is line to take on that role.
Although, Prosper has another capable quarterback in sophomore Tyler Bailey, who served as the junior varsity starter as a freshman, Berry is expected to take over the reins from Keegan Shoemaker.
Berry isn’t going into the season completely blind and already has some valuable varsity experience under his belt. Last year, Berry served as the wildcat and goal-line quarterback and scored six touchdowns while seeing limited action.
JT Lane
Prosper senior running back
This program’s identity has revolved around running the football for quite some time now with outstanding running backs such as Kaleb Adams and Wayne Anderson coming through the last couple of seasons.
Replacing a player like Anderson is no easy task, but Prosper will look to do just that with senior JT Lane stepping in and taking over that role.
Prosper head coach Brandon Schmidt expects a “big year” from Lane, who will also have a big and experienced offensive line to run behind.
