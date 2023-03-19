The high school soccer postseason gets underway on Thursday, and what a start it is shaping up to be.
The bi-district round alone will feature several matchups between state-ranked programs, including some nearby that are rife with history on the postseason pitch.
As teams gear up for the final leg of the 2023 season, here's a look at what to watch for throughout my coverage area.
Road to repeat?
The Celina girls carry high hopes into the postseason, and rightfully so. The defending Class 4A state champions have looked the part at every turn of their regular season, amassing a 21-0 record with a staggering goal differential of plus-155.
The Lady Bobcats are averaging 7.7 goals per match and have allowed only seven goals — yes, seven — all season. The last time an opponent scored on Celina was Jan. 21 in a 2-1 win over Arlington.
Seniors Lexi Tuite (47 goals, 16 assists) and Brielle Buchanan (34 goals, 29 assists) have been the anchors on offense, while junior goalkeeper Kaitlyn Gustafson and the defense have contributed to 15 shutouts on the season.
Celina checks all the boxes of a team primed for a big run, eyeing a third straight trip to the state tournament. Challengers elsewhere in Region II-4A include a Jacksonville team that has won 15 matches in a row and allowed just 14 goals on the season, as well as district rival Anna — both ranked in 4A's top 10 by Lethal Enforcer.
The Lady Bobcats got the better of 4-0 and 2-0 decisions in their two meetings with the Lady Coyotes during the regular season.
Just as the Celina girls hope to parlay a district championship into some state hardware, the same goes for the school's boys soccer team. Like the girls, the Bobcats have advanced to the state tournament each of the past two seasons, including a runner-up finish last year.
Celina captured a second straight district title, going without a regulation loss during district play. The Bobcats can lean on plenty of experience for the coming weeks, chalked in players who have contributed to the team's past two postseason runs.
Seniors Josten Watkins and Fisher Fowlks submitted all-state campaigns as juniors, while junior Andy Allam exited the regular season on a high note with a brace against Bonham.
The Bobcats navigated their district schedule with only eight goals allowed, and they'll look to retain a similar stinginess against a loaded region. The latest Lethal Enforcer state rankings tabbed five of 4A's top 12 teams out of Region II-4A, headlined by No. 1 Palestine.
Whereas potential matchups against the top-ranked Wildcats or 12-4A's one-two punch of Nevada Community and Sunnyvale wouldn't materialize until the regional quarterfinals at the earliest, Celina knows all too well that nothing can be taken for granted. Although the Bobcats wound up advancing all the way to the state title game last season, they had to survive a pair of one-goal wins in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Run it back
Although seeding has changed between the two districts, 5-6A and 6-6A have shaken out to produce the same four bi-district matchups on the girls side as last year — Marcus vs. Denton Guyer, Hebron vs. McKinney Boyd, Flower Mound vs. Prosper, and Coppell vs. Allen.
For history's sake, Marcus, Boyd, Flower Mound and Allen all got the better of the 2022 editions of these bouts.
But plenty can change in a year's time. The Allen girls ascended to the top spot in 5-6A and have won eight matches in a row. The Lady Eagles aren't lacking in capable goal-scorers, including sophomore Ava McDonald, senior Melania Fullerton and junior Jillian Anderson, and the back line has only allowed multiple goals three times all season.
Allen advanced to the regional semifinals last year and enters this season's bracket as one of six teams out of Region I-6A ranked in the state's top 10 — a list that also includes No. 1 Southlake Carroll, No. 2 Marcus, No. 3 Frenship, No. 7 Highland Park and No. 8 Hebron.
Should Allen advance, a path to state could potentially include a third-round meeting with Marcus, a fourth-round showdown with Frenship and a fifth-round bout against Carroll.
Expect plenty of state-ranked matchups to surface through the Region I-6A gauntlet, including in the bi-district round as No. 23 Boyd looks to make it two in a row against No. 8 Hebron, and No. 15 Prosper tries to exorcise some postseason demons against No. 24 Flower Mound.
Prosper's records have been a sight to behold of late, losing a combined two games over the past three regular seasons. Two of those included 5-6A championship campaigns, but both wound up being dashed in the playoffs at the hands of the Lady Jaguars — in the regional quarterfinals in 2021 and the bi-district round in 2022.
Boyd, meanwhile, advanced to the third round for the first time since 2015 last year and got that run started with a 1-0 victory over a Hebron team that had lost just two games. Both enter Thursday's rematch in fine form — the Lady Broncos have scored wins or draws in 12 of their past 13 matches, while the Lady Hawks have won 15 of their past 16.
Of note, the Hebron-Boyd winner could potentially see No. 7 Highland Park in the area round.
Resurgent teams headline boys' region
At this time last season, the Hebron boys had already begun their offseason on the heels of an eighth-place district finish, while Prosper was gearing up for a playoff run that was dashed in a bi-district thriller against Lewisville, 5-4.
What a difference a year can make: Prosper sports the No. 2 ranking in 6A following an unbeaten run through 5-6A, while the Hawks have been perhaps the biggest turnaround story in the area in capturing the 6-6A championship following a 10-1-3 campaign.
Prosper hasn't lost all season, sporting an 18-0-4 overall record, grinding out one win after another in surrendering just 11 goals all season. Junior Caden Berg has been the catalyst on offense, entering the team's district finale against McKinney last Tuesday with 19 goals on the season.
The Eagles open against a Marcus team back in the playoffs after having a 28-year run of postseason appearances snapped last season.
Prosper has won eight straight matches in regulation, including a 2-0 victory over Allen on March 7 that clinched the 5-6A championship. Allen finished second in the district but draws a talent-rich Lewisville team in a meeting of 2022 regional quarterfinalists.
A defense led by senior goalkeeper Alec Setterberg and senior Ryoma Colyar has allowed just 15 goals all season, but six of those have come over Allen's past four matches—a stretch where the team went just 1-2-1. Allen will need to be sharp on that end against a Farmers team anchored by the area's leading goal scorer in senior DJ Koulai, who has 32 goals on the year.
Boyd and McKinney, meanwhile, had their playoff hopes go down to the wire. The Broncos edged Denton Braswell, 1-0, on Tuesday and although the Lions were blanked by Prosper, 4-0, they got help elsewhere with Prosper Rock Hill topping Guyer to secure McKinney's first playoff appearance since 2019.
The Lions, under first-year head coach Matt Ellis, will look to upset Hebron's resurgence, while Boyd — a regional semifinalist last year — draws a Flower Mound team that it squared off against in last season's bi-district round. The Broncos got the better of that encounter in penalty kicks, winning 5-4.
Breakthrough
Speaking of fun comeback stories, the McKinney North girls turned a 6-8 finish in district play last season into an 11-0-1 run through 13-5A following Friday's regular-season finale against Melissa.
The Lady Bulldogs are in the midst of one of the most productive stretches since the program's state championship run in 2006 — having not allowed a single goal over their 12 district matches. Junior and Oklahoma commit Morgan Paley anchors the net for a defense that has totaled 18 clean sheets on the season, while freshman Katherine Geiser, junior Mary Beth Kessler and the offense have outscored their district opponents, 45-0.
North, tabbed No. 10 in 5A, takes on Crandall in the bi-district round, seeking its first playoff win since 2019. The Lady Bulldogs haven't been to the regional quarterfinals since that aforementioned 2006 title run, and a return this year could pair them opposite No. 14-ranked Red Oak.
It won't come easy, as Region II-5A has long since been the state's championship benchmark. Six of the past seven 5A girls state champions have come from that region, headlined by Highland Park and Frisco Wakeland. Although the Lady Scots are now in 6A, Frisco ISD remains formidable as ever on the pitch — sporting three teams ranked in the state's top seven, including No. 1 Frisco. No. 5 Reedy and No. 7 Wakeland.
A trip to state will likely mean going through multiple FISD powerhouses, but that's a bridge North wouldn't cross until the regional semifinals, should it advance that far.
