With the first three rounds of the UIL track and field postseason in the rearview mirror, all that remains is the state meet.
The top runners, throwers and jumpers in Texas will descend on Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas at Austin on Thursday-Saturday for the latest round of the UIL state track championships.
Qualifiers in Class 4A will compete on Thursday, with 5A athletes following up on Friday and programs from 6A closing the show on Saturday.
There will be plenty of local representation in Austin, including nearby with athletes from Celina, Prosper and Prosper Rock Hill all punching their tickets to the final round of the postseason.
Here's a look at who's making the trip south in a few days.
Celina
The Bobcats will have a healthy turnout in Austin between their boys and girls track teams, totaling qualifications in seven different events. A few in particular could help the program's cause towards climbing the team standings.
Relays are a coveted currency at any track meet, considering that they have double the point value of any other event. Celina qualified in three relay races, including two on the boys side that stack up among the best in 4A.
The Celina boys will compete in the 4x200- and 4x400-meter relays, leaning on freshman Maddox McCoy, sophomore Colton Rodriguez, junior Jayden Bowie and senior Josten Watkins in the 4x200 and Bowie, junior Ben Thomas, sophomore Harrison Williams and Watkins in the 4x400.
The Bobcats clocked a 1:28.00 in the 4x200 at regionals, good for the top overall seed time among the state qualifiers, while the team's 4x400 registered a 3:20.30 for the third-best seed time.
Although not all seed times are created equal, considering that all four regional meets were held in different parts of the state, Celina's work in the 4x400 has been strong this year. The Bobcats' PR in that race came April 1 at Texas Relays with a 3:20.07, the second-fastest time in 4A this season, per Athletic.net.
The Lady Bobcats, meanwhile, will compete in the 4x400 relay behind the quartet of freshman Mia McDonald, senior Hanna Hanson, sophomore Lexi Simmonds and senior Lexi Tuite. Tuite is fresh off leading Celina to a state championship in girls soccer and has juggled that with a productive spring on the track track that recently included a second-place mile relay finish at regionals with a 4:02.23.
Celina senior Alexis Frick, meanwhile, has been a cornerstone for back-to-back state titles for the Lady Bobcats in cross country and she'll look to finish her decorated high school career strong after qualifying for state track in the 1,600 and 3,200. She took second in both races at regionals, clocking a 5:10.98 in the mile and 11:10.33 in the two-mile, both good for fourth-best seed times entering state.
Seniors Trae Hollins and Emma Berry look to build off personal-record efforts in the discus throw for their first-ever trips to state. Hollins captured a Region II-4A title in the event with a PR throw of 147-5, while Berry placed second in her discus event with a 118-11.
Prosper
The Lady Eagles finished fifth at last year's state meet, accruing 24 points with the help of the senior duo of Lauren Lewis and Kayla Watson. Those two are headed back to Austin with visions of a return to the podium.
Lewis has taken her senior campaign to historic heights, breaking the Texas state record in the 400 at the 5-6A/6-6A area meet on April 21 with a 51.83. It's par for the course with Lewis, who holds the nation's fastest time in the 400 and enters state looking to defend her 6A title in that event. Lewis clocked a 52.50 at regionals, which was 1.76 seconds faster than the next-closest seed time.
Lewis also posted the top seed time in the 200, running a PR of 23.10 at regionals that doubled as another Region I-6A meet record.
Watson, meanwhile, has a valuable experience edge in the long jump after capturing a bronze medal in the event last year at state. She'll look to build off that effort later this week following a second-place finish at regionals.
Prosper's boys will be busy with representation in three events. Junior Layne Sheely has authored his share of come-from-behind heroics in the 800 this postseason, including wins at the district and area meets, and he'll look to earn a spot on the podium after logging a 1:55.40 at regionals. Junior Prentice Sanders, a standout running back on the football field, has seamlessly translated that speed to the track. He'll compete in the 400 after taking second at regionals with a 49.34 and then run a leg on the Eagles' 4x400 relay alongside junior Zane Akinyele, junior Remington Martin and senior Steven Richardson. Their seed time ranks sixth at 3:17.74.
Prosper Rock Hill
Although Rock Hill junior Skylynn Townsend will compete at state for the first time, a spot in this meet has been brewing all season for the star jumper.
Townsend missed out on the postseason as a sophomore due to complications from a medication but has emerged as one of the state's top performers in the long jump and triple jump. It's been nothing but gold medals for Townsend in both events during the postseason, including a pair of PR jumps at regionals with a 19-8 1/4 long jump and a 41-1 3/4 triple jump.
Both stack up favorably among seed markings for both events, with Townsend ranking second in the triple jump and third in the long jump among all state qualifiers.
Junior Logan Dellenbach, meanwhile, posted the third-fastest seed time among the state qualifiers in the 800, clocking a 1:55.12 to narrow edge out Prosper's Sheely for the top spot at regionals. Not only was that Dellenbach's first gold medal of the postseason, it was a personal-best time.
Get the Celina Record in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.