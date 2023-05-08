Prosper track

Prosper Rock Hill junior Logan Dellenbach, right, is overcome with emotion as he crosses the finish line to win the 800-meter run at the Region I-6A meet.

 Photo courtesy of Shayne Studdard

With the first three rounds of the UIL track and field postseason in the rearview mirror, all that remains is the state meet.

The top runners, throwers and jumpers in Texas will descend on Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas at Austin on Thursday-Saturday for the latest round of the UIL state track championships.

