Point signs letter of intent with Navy

Senior running back Logan Point has had quite the career at Celina since he and his family made the move from Prosper during his freshman year.
Point came in and immediately made an impact as a freshman and was the full-time starter out of the backfield by the time his sophomore campaign came to an end.
Fast-forward three years and Point is now making his decision to compete at the next level official, as he signed Wednesday to play at Navy.
The all-district rusher was verbally committed to Navy throughout the entirety of his senior year, and he had no doubts that he was making the right choice in going with the Midshipmen.
“I have a lot of emotions today,” he said. “I’m excited and nervous, but I have no doubts at all about this decision. I committed two days after I got the offer, so I’m really just relieved to sign that paper.”
Growing up, Point always had a tremendous respect for the military and was intrigued with the potential idea of serving his country later on down the road.
Then a few years ago, he knew his calling upon watching the movie “Lone Survivor,” which is a biographical military action film based on a four-man Navy SEAL team during the war in Afghanistan.
And although his goal for the upcoming year is to get onto the field and help run the triple option out of the backfield at Navy, he believes this will help with his long-term goal of becoming a SEAL.
“I’ve always wanted to serve and be a SEAL, and after watching that I knew that’s what I wanted to do,” he said. “I found out they are some of the toughest dudes in the world, and I want to be the best of the best. I get the best of both worlds with that by being able to play football at Navy.”
Although he is also thrilled for the chance to travel the country next season while playing Division I college football, Point said there will be plenty of things that he will miss from the place he has called home for nearly four years.
“Playing football, I really got to meet a lot of people, and I’m really going to miss running out onto that field,” he said. “I know at our old stadium it was such a cool experience, and I’m just going to miss those Friday nights and going to Whataburger after games. It’s all just a really fun deal.”
Point helped lead the Bobcats to yet another playoff appearance this past season and was one of the main contributors on offense with a whopping 1,588 yards on the ground and 24 touchdowns, as Celina finished the year with an overall record of 7-5.
