As a daunting Region I-6A playoff bracket unfolded through the month of April, the Allen girls were the last soccer team standing out of District 5-6A.
The Lady Eagles won their first playoff game since 2019, the year the program made a run to the state semifinals, and kept that momentum going all the way to the regional semifinals before being edged by eventual Class 6A state champion Southlake Carroll, 1-0.
Allen was the only team to stay within one goal of the Lady Dragons, closing out their year at 21-3-3 overall and 9-1-2 in district play, good for second place. The Lady Eagles have reason to be optimistic about their prospects for 2023 with nearly two-thirds of their roster projected to return.
Several of those student-athletes were recognized alongside the other standout performers in 5-6A on the annual all-district team, which included a district-high four superlative honors for Allen.
The Lady Eagles weren't bashful about divvying up significant minutes to underclassmen during the season, and those moves paid off with freshman Ava McDonald and sophomore Sydney Williams respectively named the district's offensive and defensive newcomers of the year.
McDonald finished fourth on the team in scoring with 12 goals to go along with 10 assists, while Williams logged four goals and two assists while contributing for a back line that surrendered just 18 goals all season.
Allen wasn't lacking in talent in the midfield either. Junior Melania Fullerton shared midfielder of the year honors with Denton Guyer's Sisley Stephens following a year where she logged eight goals and seven assists for the Lady Eagles.
Junior Lauren Woodruff, who was named her district's newcomer of the year as a freshman in 2020, was lauded for her production all over the pitch as 5-6A utility player of the year. Woodruff tallied eight goals and six assists as part of her third varsity campaign.
While Allen managed to parlay its success into a lengthy stay in the postseason, the 5-6A championship resided in Prosper for the second straight year. The Lady Eagles again ran the table in district play and thanks in no small part to the play of sophomore Emma Yolinsky.
After complementing the superlative scoring talents of alums Hadley Murrell and Kaitlyn Giametta last season, Yolinsky seamlessly acclimated to being the top goal-scorer for the Prosper attack and was commended with 5-6A MVP honors. On the year, Yolinsky tallied 19 goals and eight assists.
Prosper balanced stout play up front with a stifling effort in the back with senior Molly McDougal instrumental in the latter. Tallying two assists on the year, McDougal was named defensive player of the year for the third time in her decorated varsity career. She was tasked with leading a back line that allowed only 10 goals all season, including just five in district play.
McKinney Boyd also mounted a strong 2022 campaign, advancing to the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2015. The Lady Broncos came away with a trio of all-district superlatives, including a nod to junior Lauren Omholt as forward of the year and freshman Shelby Henderson as goalkeeper of the year.
Omholt tallied 19 goals and six assists to pace the Boyd attack, while Henderson totaled 130 saves and 15 shutouts during her first season in net for the Lady Broncos.
Head coach Meagan Wilson, meanwhile, picked up coach of the year honors during her final season on the Boyd sidelines. Following the season, Wilson announced that he had accepted a position with Princeton ISD as its assistant athletic director — assistant coach Elias Ramos was promoted to take over for Wilson.
Ramos won't any shortage of talent as he prepares for his first season at the helm. The Lady Broncos totaled 14 all-district nods beyond the superlative winners, including first-team selections for senior Katelyn Walerczyk, junior Taryn Thibeau, junior Emma Harris, sophomore Elizabeth Eddy and freshman Meg Welsh. Boyd divvied up second-team selections among senior Alora Kovatch, senior Genevieve Miller, junior Grace Morrissey, junior Reagan Coleman and sophomore Ella Lewis. Honorable mentions went to junior Jorryn Echeverria, junor Peyton Yon, sophomore Elaina Flores and sophomore Ashlyn Walden.
First-place Prosper racked up plenty of additional all-district honors, including first-team nods for junior Claireese Foley, sophomore Beya Rosales, junior Sarah Peyton Webb, senior Jordyn Herrera, senior Abigail Wilson, junior Sam Cortez and sophomore Brooklyn Miller. Junior Ali Brandt, senior Elissa Griffin, senior Taryn Martin, sophomore Isabella Fregoso, freshman Reagan Roberts, sophomore Reese Sanders and freshman Olivia Hess were all named to the second team, while junior Ayana Breternitz, senior Kylie Rogers and freshman Berklee McAllister were honorable mentions.
Allen recognized senior Taylor Spitzer, senior Jessica Spitzer, senior Jessica Shivers, senior Morgan Chapman, sophomore Jillian Anderson and sophomore Sutton Markee on the first team, as well as senior Reigan Irvin, senior Claire Asongonyi, junior Alana Owens, junior Erin Morgan, junior Robbi Curry and freshman Alexa Barker on the second team. Honorable mentions went to seniors Brighid Gomez, Tatum Tallal and Lizzie Craig.
Guyer rounded out the playoff picture with a fourth-place finish, thanks in part to the play of all-district first-teamers Madeleine Landstad, a senior, as well as senior Hayden Colson, senior Trinity Cox and senior Kensey Cogdell. The Lady Wildcats named freshman Emerson Garcia, sophomore Courtlyn Cook, senior Kendal Mitchell and senior Lani Birckbichler to the second team, and senior Hannah Janolo, junior Natalie Mayes and junior Allie Dellis as honorable mentions.
Little Elm's all-district selections included senior Ava Ronsky, senior Denisse Quintanilla and junior Addisyn Brown on the first team, plus senior Makenna Torea, senior Sofia Magana and sophomore Alexa Alonzo on the second team, and juniors Lea Boke, Kaylee Worth and Ivy Vineyard as honorable mentions.
McKinney junior Sofia Fennelly and senior Zoee Webb represented the Lionettes on the first team, while sophomore Sofia Denehy and freshman Gianna Gomez landed on the second team. McKinney freshman Tristen Fought was an honorable mention.
Denton Braswell rounded out the all-district honors with sophomore Kate Olsby on the first team, senior Lillian Kalmbach on the second team, and sophomore Sophie Bradley, freshman Kalaiya Quiroz and junior Rachel Ogundare as honorable mentions.
