PROSPER — Harrison Rosar threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns as Prosper (4-3, 1-2 District 5-6A) defeated McKinney 31-14 Friday night at Children's Health Stadium.
Coming into the game against the visiting Lions, Rosar ranked among the area’s top 20 in passing yards (1,142) and touchdowns (12). Arguably one of the toughest districts not only in Metroplex but also the state, that speaks volumes about the junior signal-caller.
“He’s a gamer,” said Brandon Schmidt, Prosper head coach, now in his sixth season at the helm for the Eagles. “He’s coming into his own and you have to remember he’s just a junior.”
McKinney (3-3, 0-2) gained the momentum early in the first quarter after driving the ball 75 yards on the game’s opening possession to take a 7-0 lead with 9:38 remaining in the first quarter. The Lions converted on fourth-and-long at the Prosper 39-yard line when Dylan Rhodes connected with Jaycob George for a first down at the 18-yard line.
On the next play, Bryan Jackson took a dive up the middle and capped the drive with his 18-yard scamper for the game’s first score. Jackson holds offers from Oklahoma State and Oregon State.
“He’s the real deal,” said Marcus Shavers, McKinney head coach. “He’s just a sophomore. He’s only going to get bigger and stronger as he develops into a huge threat for us.”
Down 7-0, Prosper scored 17 unanswered points to take a 17-7 lead at halftime.
The Eagles first score came on a 22-yard field goal by Austin Stiglets to reduce the lead to 7-3 late in the first quarter.
The Lions were forced to punt on its ensuing possession, and Kaleb Miles’s 30-yard return set Prosper up with good field position at McKinney’s 16-yard line. Three plays later, the Eagles took the first lead of the game early in the second quarter when Marco de Tomas plunged in from the 1-yard line to make the score 10-7.
After another McKinney punt, Rosar drove Prosper the length of the field and his 18-yard touchdown strike to Houston Hawkins gave the Eagles a 17-7 advantage with just over four minutes left in the half.
Rosar connected with Hunter Summers on two long third-down conversions to keep the drive alive. Hawkins caught five passes for 60 yards and a score, while Summers led all receivers 89 yards on six receptions and a touchdown.
“Prosper is a well-coached team and we knew our hands would full tonight,” Shavers said. “Like us, they’ve played some solid teams thus far and have been very competitive”.
Early in the third quarter, McKinney got things going again offensively and capped an 11-play drive when Jackson scored on a 38-yard to close the gap to 17-14.
But on a critical fourth-down play late in the game, Rosar threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Bailey to go up 24-14 to ice the game for the home team.
Jackson led all rushers with 122 yards and two touchdowns for McKinney, while the Lions' special teams recovered a fumble and the defense forced two turnovers.
Bobcats score lopsided measure of revenge
Coming off an impromptu bye week and a chance to avenge its lone district loss last season, Celina didn’t let that opportunity go to waste on Friday at Bobcat Stadium.
The Bobcats handled previously unbeaten Aubrey for a 49-14 victory and a 1-0 start to their 4-4A Div. II schedule.
It was a contest Celina put out of reach early. Quarterback Noah Bentley struck for three touchdown passes in the first quarter alone to stake the Bobcats to a 21-7 lead. Bentley hooked up Collin Urich and twice with Brower Nickel for the opening-quarter salvo.
That advantage swelled to 42-14 by halftime thanks to touchdown runs from Trae Hollins, Gabe Gayton and Brady Cunningham opposite an Aubrey defense that hadn’t allowed more than 24 points in a game all season.
Bentley totaled four touchdown passes the win, as Celina improved to 5-1 on the season with a road tilt against Krum looming at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
-Matt Welch contributed to this story
