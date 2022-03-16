ALLEN -- For the second straight meeting, a penalty kick was the difference on the scoreboard between the Prosper and Allen girls soccer teams.
But whereas it took a shootout for Prosper to emerge victorious in its first encounter against Allen on Feb. 11, Prosper exited Eagle Stadium on Tuesday with a full three points and a second consecutive District 5-6A championship.
Behind two goals from sophomore Emma Yolinsky and a go-ahead PK from sophomore Beya Rosales, Prosper edged Allen 3-2 in a high-stakes meeting of the state's top two ranked teams in Class 6A, per Lethal Enforcer Texas HS Soccer.
"It think this is the toughest district around," said Taylor Baca, Prosper head coach. "Obviously there's another dang good district right next to us, but when it comes to the top teams in this district, every single game between them is a battle. Tonight could have been a state final.
"Allen is as good as anyone in the state, so for us to come and seal it here was awesome."
The battle of Lady Eagles ebbed and flowed as one might expect between two of the 6A elite -- Prosper entered the night with a three-point lead on Allen for the top spot in 5-6A, and that sense of urgency wasn't lost on the hosts.
Allen controlled the pace of play through the first 20 minutes before Prosper gradually steered things back in its favor. It all culminated in a dizzying stretch early into the second half that saw the two powerhouses trade three goals over a 10-minute span.
What was a 1-1 stalemate at the half gave way to Prosper's first lead of the night just four minutes into the second 40 thanks to some superlative work in the box by Yolinsky. The second-year varsity standout capitalized on a defensive breakdown by Allen and rifled a shot off her left foot and to the far side of the net for a 2-1 lead.
"When we weren't on her, goal No. 2 is what you get. She gets in, turns and takes a great shot that you're just not going to be able to save," said Kelly Thompson, Allen head coach. "She's a great player. We didn't see her last time, but she definitely did her part tonight."
Yolinsky made her presence felt in Tuesday's win. For as much as Allen controlled the pace of play to begin, the sophomore gave Prosper a boost just before halftime after weaving through the Allen defense and firing a shot that deflected off the hands of the goalkeeper, off the crossbar and into the back of the net for a 1-1 gridlock in the 38th minute.
"[Yolinsky] played a great game. Jordyn Herrera, our leading scorer, got hurt last night at training and was out," Baca said. "Our message all year has been about who's going to step up. We haven't had many games this year at full strength, and I think what has set us apart is that no matter who's out there, someone will step up and take control."
And although Yolinsky wasn't directly responsible for Prosper's go-ahead penalty kick, it was her shot in the box that drew a hand ball foul on Allen in the 54th minute. That set up Rosales for the PK goal that put Prosper in front for good.
"It was an unfortunate PK, but my dad said it was a hand ball, so I've got to believe him," Thompson said.
Rosales' goal was a deflating note for Allen, which had rallied to knot the match at 2-2 moments earlier. In the 51st minute, Allen made good on a free kick from roughly 20 yards out with sophomore Jillian Anderson curving a shot past the Prosper defense and into the far side of the net for the equalizer.
Allen got the festivities underway in commanding fashion, initially striking for a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute on a quick counterattack that saw senior Taylor Spitzer thread a ball through to freshman Ava McDonald, who split the Prosper defense on a shot for the early advantage.
"I think they battled from start to end. There may have been a few moments of taking a breath and making a few mistakes, but at the end of the day it's two of the best teams in the state battling it out and it was a great game, as always," Thompson said.
But Prosper settled in, reversing course and becoming the first team to score three goals on Allen all season. Tuesday was just the third time that Allen allowed multiple goals in a match.
"I think one of the trademarks of this group is that they're very tactically flexible," Baca said. "Allen has played a different style than in the past with how they set up and their shape, and our kids were prepared to change multiple times throughout the game."
By that same accord, Allen's two-goal effort marked Prosper's first time surrendering multiple goals since its Jan. 3 season opener against Keller Central.
"I'm really proud of my girls. They've played Prosper hard and this year was our best results against them -- a draw and a loss," Thompson said. "They had been on us for a couple years. We definitely came into this one thinking we would get the win and did everything we could, so hopefully we see them again down the road."
Prosper wraps up its regular season back home at Children's Health Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday against McKinney Boyd -- a match that will be of plenty interest to Allen.
Whereas Prosper bolstered its record to 9-0-2(2) and 31 points, Boyd (8-1-2, 26) overtook Allen (8-2-1, 25) for second place following Tuesday's results. Allen concludes its regular season with a road showdown against Denton Braswell on Friday, needing a win plus a Boyd loss or draw to reclaim second place in advance of the playoffs, which begin on March 24.
