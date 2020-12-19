GRAPEVINE — From offense to defense and special teams, all three phases worked in concert with one another to fuel Prosper’s football team to the regional semifinal round of the Class 6A Division II playoffs.
The Eagles weathered an early 7-0 hole and scored the final 28 points of Saturday’s ballgame at Mustang-Panther Stadium, including 22 as part of a commanding second half to distance from Arlington Bowie for a 28-7 victory. Bound for the third round of the UIL postseason for the third time in four years, Prosper next draws Northwest Eaton for an 11 a.m. kickoff Dec. 26 at Globe Life Park.
“We do our best to stay even-keeled. You can’t have those highs and lows. I just thought we didn’t do a great job of executing in the first half, particularly on offense,” said Brandon Schmidt, Prosper head coach. “I thought we missed on some opportunities and then came out in the third quarter and executed on them.”
The Eagles did so to the tune of 20 third-quarter points to blow open what was a 7-6 Bowie lead at the half. Senior Jackson Berry orchestrated a 10-play drive to begin the second half, punctuating the series with a 4-yard touchdown run that granted Prosper its first lead of the afternoon at 12-7 with 7:19 left in the third quarter.
From there, complementary football took over.
Prosper’s defense smothered the Volunteers’ run game, forcing consecutive three-and-outs that then led to a pair of punt returns by junior Tyler Bailey that set up the Eagles comfortably in Bowie territory.
It didn’t take long for the offense to capitalize. One play after Bailey’s first return, Berry rewarded his receiver by finding him behind the secondary for a 29-yard touchdown that swelled Prosper’s lead to 19-7.
Following Bailey’s second return, which he brought all the way to Bowie 4-yard line, Berry found the end zone on the ground once again to bump the advantage to 26-7 with 2:30 left in the third quarter — capping a stretch of 20 points scored across less than five minutes of game time.
“We knew we were playing slow and that we had to pick up,” Bailey said. “We prepared for that and knew they would run a slow tempo and run the ball. We knew we had to come out and work harder, and that’s what we did in the second half.”
Bowie managed to advance its ensuing drive to the Prosper 4-yard line before dialing up a trick play that fell incomplete for a turnover on downs.
The Eagles then proceeded to run off nearly seven minutes of game clock before punting near midfield. Upon fielding the kick, Bowie attempted to reverse field and found itself swarmed in the end zone by Prosper junior Graydon Splawn and senior James Duvall for a safety with 3:16 for the eventual 28-7 final.
“In times like this, for us seniors, we know if we don’t come out on top that it’s our last one,” said Aidan Siano, Prosper senior linebacker. “The message in locker room was just to play with everything we had and to play for the person next to you for the next 24 minutes. If we did that, we’d have another week together.”
Siano and the Prosper defense limited the Volunteers to just 180 total yards, including just 25 allowed in the second half. Bowie entered Saturday’s ballgame ranked No. 3 in the area among 6A programs in rushing offense but mustered only 50 against a stifling Eagle front.
“We say it all the time at Prosper: Nobody runs the ball on us,” Siano said. “That’s our mantra and what we live by. It worked out again today. Coach (Bill) Robertson put a great game plan together and we executed.”
Prosper held Bowie out of the end zone for the final three-and-a-half quarters of the ballgame, promptly weathering an opening drive that saw the Volunteers seize a 7-0 lead behind a 3-yard touchdown run from Kameron Sanders. The Volunteers’ lead rusher was held to just 9 yards on the ground and quarterback Drevonn Ponder only mustered 54 on 18 carries.
Berry, meanwhile finished his day with 265 total yards of offense, including 240 through the air. The quarterback tallied four touchdowns — two rushing and two passing — and helped Bailey and senior Cameron Harpole past the 100-yard mark on the day.
Bailey caught 11 balls for 121 yards and a score, including multiple third-conversions to help extend Prosper’s lengthy fourth-quarter drive. Harpole was active early on, logging seven catches for 105 yards and a touchdown.
“The first play of the game, we throw an out for a first down but turn it over. I don’t think it was ever a deal where we didn’t have something — it was just a matter of execution,” Schmidt said. “We came out in the second half, coach (Tyler) Moore did a great job calling plays for the offense, and we were able to hit some big plays.”
