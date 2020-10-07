This week's high-profile, non-district football game between state-ranked Prosper and DeSoto was cancelled on Wednesday.
The decision was made by Prosper after an escalation in quarantined student-athletes as a result of contact tracing due to COVID-19.
“Through the course of the school year so far, we’ve had a few positive cases and it’s really not the positive cases — it’s the kids who get contract traced that leads to the quarantining of multiple kids,” said Brandon Schmidt, Prosper head coach. “We’ve had an accumulation here of kids getting quarantined.”
Dave Campbell's Texas Football's Matt Stepp first reported of the cancellation of Prosper-DeSoto.
Schmidt noted that several of his players missed last week’s game against Euless Trinity because of contact tracing. However, it was an additional group of players that was quarantined Wednesday morning that escalated matters towards a cancellation of Friday’s game against DeSoto.
“That group kind of pushed it over the top,” Schmidt said.
Prosper ISD athletic director Valerie Little added that as of Wednesday, Prosper football is shut down for two weeks, meaning the Eagles’ final non-district game against Arlington Lamar, scheduled for Oct. 16, has also been cancelled.
The decision comes in the wake of a 2-0 start for Prosper, which was looking to build on last week’s 29-21 come-from-behind victory over state-ranked Trinity. Prior, the Eagles had defeated private school power Prestonwood Christian, 27-17.
“It was pretty difficult. It was a tough decision to make and difficult to tell the kids. At the end of the day, we had to make a tough decision but the goal here is to hit the reset button and get everybody healthy and back in time to start district play,” Schmidt said.
Following the two-week shutdown, Prosper will resume its season Oct. 23 for the start of District 5-6A play when it visits Little Elm.
