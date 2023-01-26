Brandon Schmidt

Brandon Schmidt coached the Prosper football team to the Class 6A Division I state semifinals last season.

 Photo courtesy of Jeff Dahlia

On the heels of leading the Prosper football team to the Class 6A Division I state semifinals, Brandon Schmidt has resigned his post as head coach and will take over the football program at A&M Consolidated.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football's Matt Stepp was first to report the news of Schmidt's move, which comes following a seven-year run leading Prosper. During that span, Schmidt compiled a record of 67-24 and led the Eagles to the playoffs each year.

