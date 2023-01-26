On the heels of leading the Prosper football team to the Class 6A Division I state semifinals, Brandon Schmidt has resigned his post as head coach and will take over the football program at A&M Consolidated.
Dave Campbell's Texas Football's Matt Stepp was first to report the news of Schmidt's move, which comes following a seven-year run leading Prosper. During that span, Schmidt compiled a record of 67-24 and led the Eagles to the playoffs each year.
"Not only is he a great football coach, he's a great man. He took care of those kids and those parents," said Valerie Little, Prosper ISD athletic director. "That football program is one of the most elite programs I've ever been around and the staff he put together had great men just like him. To see the success they have had the last seven years was really exciting for him.
"It was his first head coaching job and when he took it over from Chris Ross, I don't know if Schmidt even knew if he wanted to be a head coach yet. To see him grow into being a head coach and the leader of men that he is for those guys has been so rewarding."
As Prosper transitioned to Class 6A in 2018, its success on the gridiron only grew. This past season marked the fourth straight year that the Eagles advanced to at least the regional final round of the playoffs, getting over the hump with a 24-13 win over Lewisville on Dec. 3 to secure the program's first state semifinal berth since 2008.
The Eagles went 13-2 overall last season.
“I grew up a coach’s kid and played through college, but more importantly, I always tell people coaching is not a job, it is a calling,” Schmidt said in a statement from College Station ISD. “This is a statement I do not take lightly and I am passionate about kids, coaches, and the community. My goal is always to build a program everyone can be proud of, but most importantly to build great humans. I can’t wait to get started building relationships with the community and raising the high standards already in place at Consol.”
Schmidt, who is from the Houston area and previously coached at Cedar Park, Round Rock Stony Point and La Porte before heading north to Prosper, will look to find similar success at A&M Consolidated, a perennial playoff qualifier out of College Station with postseason appearances each of the past 18 seasons.
The Tigers went 9-3 last season and qualified for the area round in 5A Div. I.
Little anticipates Schmidt signing his contract with College Station ISD on Tuesday. The PISD athletic director said the school district plans to name an interim head coach within the next week, with hopes of naming Schmidt's full-time successor before spring practices begin.
"If we could use the rest of January and February to find the perfect person, we need to get them in here so they can get started with the spring football plan," Little said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.