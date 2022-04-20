ALLEN -- After sharing the District 5-6A championship with two rivals last year, the Prosper softball team is playing for keeps this season.
The Lady Eagles sewed up a second straight conference title last week and have their sights set on district perfection. Some "bend-don't-break"defenseon Tuesday kept those hopes alive, as Prosper fended off a charge from Allen to eke out a 6-5 victory on the penultimate night of the regular season.
"We have won it three different ways: We've won with our hitting, we've won with our pitching and we've won with our defense," said Todd Rainwater, Prosper head coach."I told them before the game that our defense was going to win today. They stayed cool under pressure and made all the plays they had to on the ground and in the air."
Such was the case after Allen prepared to mount one final charge in the bottom of the seventh inning on Tuesday.
Trailing by one run, Allen put itself in an advantageous spot with freshman Jaydyn Beall drawing a lead-off walk to give way to the heart of the team's batting order. Two of those three -- senior Brooklyn Purtell and freshman Morgan Wright -- got on base to load the bags with one out.
ButProsper's defense didn't budge. Ashort grounder by Allen resulted in the tying run behind thrown out at home, and one batter later, freshman Lyndsey Hooker induced a groundout to third base to keep Prosper unbeaten in district play at 11-0.
"Toughest three outs in softball.[Hooker is]a freshman, but she's got the heart and the mentality for a moment like that," Rainwater said."She wants the ball in her hand and she has the team behind her. She feels them backing her up and she knows that she doesn't have to be perfect out there, because her teammates can make plays behind her."
The loss dropped Allen to 7-4 in district play, locking the team into third place leading up to Friday's regular-season finale at Denton Braswell. Allen entered last week within reach of first-place Prosper but consecutive losses to Denton Guyer and McKinney curtailed those hopes.
"We had a rough week lastweek. It wasn't exactly our finest ball, but that's not to take away from how well our two opponents played," said Kathy Schoettle, Allen head coach. "We cleaned it up a little, had two good days of practice to refocus. We've got one district game left before playoffs, so hopefully we can keep playing clean ball and start stringing some hits together."
Allen was plenty game on Tuesday, holding high-powered Prosper to its lowest run total in district play thus far. Allen even found itself nursing a 2-1 lead through three innings after scoring a pair in the bottom of the third thanks to a two-run single by Wright.
Prosper didn't wait long to counter, however, pulling even in the top of the fourth after junior Ezra Arredondo sent an RBI single to center field.
Arredondo's hit was one of four tallied between the bottom four in Rainwater's lineup. That included a pair of doubles from senior Riley McDaniel and a solo home run by Hooker.
"Our lineup, top to bottom, I wouldn't want to pitch to it,"Rainwater said.
In total, Prosper logged seven hits in the win and didn't register a single strikeout at the plate. Putting the ball in play was no problem foreither squad, and that remained the case as Prosper distanced for a 6-3 lead with two runs scored in both the fifth and sixth innings.
In the fifth, sophomore Angela Hamilton scratched a run across on a groundout and senior Elizabeth Moffitt scored moments later on a passed ball to make it 4-2. One inning later, Moffitt ripped a double down the third-base line to plate a run, which came not long after senior AydenAllensingled to left field to score another run.
"Both pitchers were throwing a lot of strikes and a lot of balls were put in play," Rainwater said. "It felt like a game that would come down to the team that made the most plays on defense."
Allen responded with two runs in the bottom of the sixth to creep back within one. Junior Harper Garrett came through with a two-run single to keep Allen's upset bid within reach.
"These girls are great and they fight for each other day in and day out on the field," Schoettle said. "They get along so well and they fight because they see how hard each one of them works. They hold that close to the chest and are willing to sell out for their teammates."
Sophomore Reese Renfrow earned the win in the circle for Prosper, surrendering three earned runs over six innings pitched. Renfrow did so despite being drilled in the leg by a line drive to open the bottom of the sixth inning, which immediately sent her to the ground before being tended to. Renfrow was able to finish the inning and preserve the lead before Hooker came in for the save.
"You try and take the ball out of her hand.[Renfrow]is such a competitor," Rainwater said. "She was limping in the seventh inning and wanted to keep going and we said, 'No Reese, we've got your back.' I knew after coming in and sitting for a bit that that quad would tighten up a bit."
It was the kind of tune-up Rainwater wanted to see for his girls as they gear up for the playoffs. Prosper made a run to the regional finals last season before falling to Flower Mound, one offourteams currently in the mix to potentially face Prosper in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
Beforehand, Prosper will try to put a bow on an unbeaten run through district play. The team wraps up the regular season at 7 p.m. Friday hosting McKinney Boyd. Allen visits Braswell that same time before opening the postseason the following week against the No. 2 seed from 6-6A.
"It's a great group of girls and they're going to get it figured out. We've got a week and but we'll have it,"Schoettle said.
FINAL: @PHSFastpitch 6, @softball_allen 5Never a dull moment between these two. Allen draws a leadoff walk and loads the bases for 2 ABs, but Lyndsey Hooker is able to get out of the jam and move within Prosper within 1 win of 5-6A perfection. pic.twitter.com/T2UstoGD3f
Seven innings produced a scoreless stalemate between the Prosper and Allen baseball team, respectively ranked Nos. 1 and 2 in the 5-6A standings heading into Tuesday night.
It wasn't until the bottom of the eighth when Allen blinked, surrendering a walk-off RBI double to Easton Carmichael in a 1-0 loss in the first meetingofa home-and-home series that could very well decide the district champion.
The two sets of Eagles were locked in defensively on Tuesday, particularly on the mound. Prosper ace Lucas Davenport pitched seven innings of shutout ball, surrendering just three hits and striking out 12 batters.
Allen countered with 5.1 innings from senior Caleb Chacon. He held Prosper off the scoreboard while allowing just four hits before giving way to senior Garret Carter. Prosper only scratched out two hits off Carter in two innings pitched, with one being Carmichael's walk-off hit.
Offense was tough to come by for Allen in the matchup. Senior Tim Reynolds doubled in the game, while sophomore Tate Greene and junior Lathan Van Ausdall singled in an outing where Allen was never able to advance a runner past second base.
The loss dipped Allen to 6-3 in district play, two games behind first-place Prosper at 8-1. The two will rematch at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Allen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.