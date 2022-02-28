Prosper ISD is promoting from within for the next head football coach at Rock Hill.
On Monday, the school district announced that Mark Wilkinson, formerly the Blue Hawks' defensive coordinator, will take over as the high school's head football coach and athletic coordinator.
"We are so excited for Coach Wilkinson to lead our student-athletes at Rock Hill," said Dr. Holly Ferguson, PISD superintendent via press release. "While serving as coach and interim campus coordinator this year, he has established relationships with our students and coaches that will provide a foundation for the excellence he will bring to The Hill."
Wilkinson had been serving as the Blue Hawks' interim head coach after Mark Humble stepped down from the position in January. Humble was hired as Rock Hill's first-ever head football coach prior to the 2020 season.
Prior to coaching at Rock Hill, Wilkinson logged five seasons as defensive coordinator and associate head coach at Sherman. He has also coached at Callisburg, Birdville, Keller Fossil Ridge and Fossil Hill Middle School. Wilkinson has been on staff for playoff-qualifying teams in 10 of his 18 years of coaching.
"I am honored and privileged to continue to serve the students and staff at Rock Hill High School," Wilkinson said via press release. "My family and I are so excited for this new opportunity in Prosper ISD, and I know that we will continue to build the already strong reputation of the Rock Hill Blue Hawks."
Wilkinson takes the reins of a Rock Hill squad fresh off its second season of varsity competition. The Blue Hawks, after winning just one game in their inaugural 2020 campaign, improved their record to 5-5 last season.
