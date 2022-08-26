When the 2021 cross country season concluded, the Prosper girls finished as the Class 6A state runner-up while the Eagle boys earned eighth place in the state cross country championships at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.
Fast-forward to last Friday’s Rock Hill Twilight Invitational, and the Eagles showed that they’re locked and loaded for another run at a berth in the state meet. Prosper came away with a sweep of the individual titles at Warren Sports Park in Frisco, while its boys’ team scored 26 points to win the team title.
Prosper’s boys had a collective team effort in Frisco with six runners placing in the top 20, led by senior Jack Johnston’s first-place finish in the boys’ two-mile elite varsity race in 9:35.6. Junior Max Miller was just behind Johnston in second place, clocking a time of 9:45. Seniors Dawson Svoboda and Fernando Leyva-Montiel also finished in the top 10, taking fourth and sixth overall in times of 9:55 and 10:02, respectively. Senior Diego Donald finished 13th in 10:11, and junior Eli McWard placed 18th in 10:20.
Senior Shewaye Johnson finished third overall in Class 6A in 2021, and she picked up where she left off at the end of last season with a dominant performance in Frisco, where she captured first place in the girls’ elite division with a time of 11:11. Teammate, sophomore Reagan Reed, ran to silver in 11:29. Sophomore Ava Garretson took 14th overall in 12:40. Junior Bailey Sapp clocked a time of 12:50, good for 20th overall.
It wasn’t just a great day on the course not only for Prosper last Friday, but all of Prosper ISD. In the girls’ division, Rock Hill, which is making the jump from 5A to 6A this season and will be in District 5-6A alongside Prosper, scored 51 points to edge defending 5A state champion Lovejoy (55) for first place in the team standings.
Junior Lauren Polk ran to seventh in 12:07.9 to lead the way for a Rock Hill team that is entering its third year as a program, while fellow junior Alexia Callahan placed ninth in 12:17. Freshman Katelyn Wichar placed 10th in 12:26.7. Junior Lindsey Tuefel (13th, 12:37) and sophomore Anna Williams (17th, 12:44) also finished in the top 20.
Rock Hill’s boys also reeled in quite a bit of success on their home course, led by a 10th-place finish by senior Gabriel De La O in a time of 10:10. Sophomore Matthew Kasenic came in 12th place, also in 10:10.
Lovejoy didn’t bring its entire team to Frisco, but the Lady Leopards still came away with some great individual results. Freshman Camryn Benson ran to bronze in 11:34. Junior Kate Carlson finished 12th in a time of 12:36.
On the boys’ side, Lovejoy sophomore Caden Gary produced a top-10 finish of his own, placing ninth in a time of 10:06. Junior Nick Yarad took 14th in 10:14, while sophomore Will Carson had a time of 10:17 that earned him 17th overall.
McKinney Boyd left Warren Sports Complex with five top-20 finishes, with four coming in the boys’ division. Senior Zach Martin turned in the top performance for the Broncos, taking third in a time of 9:48. Sophomore Joaquin De La Cruz placed fifth in 10:00. Sophomore Adam Toombs took 11th overall in 10:10. Junior Caleb Millard earned 15th overall in 10:15, while senior Landon Hammerle was 19th in 10:20.
Boyd sophomore Carly Hunt also came away with a top-20 finish in Frisco, taking 19th in 12:49.
McKinney ISD had two schools represented the district at Warren Sports Complex. North senior Lance Hulin took 16th in 10:17.
Frisco ISD also had multiple schools competing.
Liberty junior Sydni Wilkins had the top performance in the entire district, running to fifth place in a time of 11:55. Reedy sophomore Sahasra Gutta finished 16th in 12:43. On the boys’ side, Wakeland sophomore Britain Chancellor clocked a time of 10:04, good for eighth. Heritage sophomore Joshua McCartney placed 20th in 10:21.
The Colony was led by senior Brandon White, who placed 21st in 10:21. The top performer for the Lady Cougars in Frisco was junior Marlo Slater, who took 41st in 13:24.
