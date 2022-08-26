Shewaye Johnson

Prosper senior Shewaye Johnson is well ahead of the field in the Rock Hill Twilight Invitational on Aug. 19 at Warren Sports Complex in Frisco.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

When the 2021 cross country season concluded, the Prosper girls finished as the Class 6A state runner-up while the Eagle boys earned eighth place in the state cross country championships at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.

Fast-forward to last Friday’s Rock Hill Twilight Invitational, and the Eagles showed that they’re locked and loaded for another run at a berth in the state meet. Prosper came away with a sweep of the individual titles at Warren Sports Park in Frisco, while its boys’ team scored 26 points to win the team title.

