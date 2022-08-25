Prosper vs Trinity

Prosper senior Brayden Rymer, right, caught a touchdown pass in the first quarter for the Eagles' first points of the 2022 season.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

BEDFORD — Prosper head football coach Brandon Schmidt has seen his defense come through with a crucial stop plenty over the years. It was only fitting then that the Eagles began their 2022 campaign on that exact note.

Staking fellow powerhouse Euless Trinity at its own 20-yard line with a shade over 90 seconds to go, Prosper (1-0) bottled up any hopes of last-chance heroics by the Trojans to preserve a 17-13 victory on Thursday night from Pennington Stadium.

