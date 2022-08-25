BEDFORD — Prosper head football coach Brandon Schmidt has seen his defense come through with a crucial stop plenty over the years. It was only fitting then that the Eagles began their 2022 campaign on that exact note.
Staking fellow powerhouse Euless Trinity at its own 20-yard line with a shade over 90 seconds to go, Prosper (1-0) bottled up any hopes of last-chance heroics by the Trojans to preserve a 17-13 victory on Thursday night from Pennington Stadium.
"Our defense, time after time after time, just kept getting stops," Schmidt said. "They kept fighting, digging, clawing and getting stops."
FINAL: Prosper 17, Euless Trinity 13@ProsperEaglesFB forces a turnover on downs to sew up a season-opening road win over the powerhouse Trojans. Run game and defense toughed out a big 2nd half for Prosper. pic.twitter.com/OHTurrpV5T— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) August 26, 2022
The result was Trinity's fewest points scored since November 2018 against Southlake Carroll. The Trojans found the end zone on their first series of each half on Thursday before meeting heavy resistance from a veteran Prosper defense the rest of the way.
"When people say they're playing Prosper High School, they know they're playing a run-heavy defense. We stop the run. That is what we do," said Dylan Hinshaw, Prosper senior.
As reliant as Trinity traditionally is on the run, it had no choice but to resort to its passing game in the waning moments of the fourth quarter. The Trojans kept their hopes afloat by converting a fourth-and-4 with 50 seconds remaining, but Prosper halted any further damage thanks to a third-down sack from senior Jackson Forte. One play later, a rollout by quarterback TJ Tupou resulted in an incompletion for a turnover on downs to ice the win for the Eagles.
"I expected it to be tight, low-scoring, all of the above. A really defensive matchup," Schmidt said.
Trinity managed 242 rushing yards on the night with 145 coming on its two touchdown drives. Prosper, meanwhile, countered with a formidable rushing attack of its own — particularly in the second half to seize its first lead of the night.
After the Trojans nudged in front 13-7 behind a 22-yard run from Ethan Williams, Prosper turned to junior Prentice Sanders to spark its ground game. Although Sanders' first carry didn't come until the third quarter, the rusher went on to finish with 90 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries — his score coming on a 13-yard scamper with 6:23 remaining in the third quarter for a 14-13 advantage.
"We were just trying to find the running back that was clicking. Tonight it was Prentice," Schmidt said.
Prosper 14, Trinity 13 @ 6:23/3QPrentice Sanders gives @ProsperEaglesFB their 1st lead of the night. He caps an 8-play drive with a 13yd TD run. Sanders seeing his 1st action of the night that series. pic.twitter.com/hpYc6dd3JT— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) August 26, 2022
Although Prosper battled turnover woes elsewhere with three interceptions on the night, the Eagles were able to turn to the run game late to work the game clock in their favor during the fourth quarter. They mixed between the trio of Sanders, senior Trevor Montayne and junior Jordan Bradford to string together a four-and-a-half-minute drive that advanced into Trinity territory inside the final two minutes of play.
Prosper totaled 132 yards on the night, averaging nearly 5 yards per carry in the win.
"We didn't go a great job in the first half and we really challenged our offensive line at halftime to run the ball," Schmidt said. "We have really high expectations of that line and we challenged those guys to come out and keep our defense off the dang field. I thought they responded."
In between, senior Josh Kennedy bumped Prosper's lead to 17-13 with 1:40 remaining in the third quarter. The rest was left to the Eagles' defense — junior Malique Sutherland batted down a fourth-down pass on Trinity's ensuing series, and senior Carson McClendon picked off a deep ball by the Trojans midway through the fourth quarter.
Turnover on downs by Trinity! @ProsperEaglesFB's Malique Sutherland bats down the pass on 4th down. Prosper takes over with a 17-13 lead. 8:19 to go. pic.twitter.com/sISwgoRHiz— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) August 26, 2022
The first half was just as defensive.
The Eagles had interceptions scuttle two of their first three drives. Such was the case on Prosper's opening possession, which advanced into the Trinity red zone before an overthrown ball was picked off by Trinity's Lamont Potts.
Two plays later, Gary Maddox fired off a 47-yard run as the catalyst for a nine-play drive that ended with the Trojans' star rusher powering in a carry from 2 yards out for a 7-0 advantage with 5:08 left in the first quarter.
Prosper didn't dwell on the miscue, firing back in just three plays. Senior Harrison Rosar punctuated the series with a strike down the sideline to senior Brayden Rymer for a 40-yard catch-and-run for the tying score.
The Eagles' response took roughly 90 seconds before hardships set in for both offenses, setting the table for a 7-7 stalemate at halftime.
Prosper had another long ball intercepted to stifle its third series of the game, only for Trinity's attempt at a go-ahead score to go awry after an open play-action pass was dropped in the red zone. The Eagles' defense adjusted following Maddox's lengthy gain early in the contest, holding Trinity to just 4.2 yards per carry for the remainder of the half.
The Eagles look for a 2-0 start Sept. 2 at Williams Stadium against Sachse.
