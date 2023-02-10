Prosper 5AMILY

This season, the Prosper boys basketball team has donned warm-up shirts that read "5AMILY" in their support of senior Addison Harmon, who has been sidelined this season after being hospitalized with a brain bleed during the summer.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

In a district where as many as six teams have been separated by no more than two games in the standings seemingly each week, there have been no nights off on the 5-6A basketball courts, and the Prosper boys know that all too well.

The Eagles entered the week entrenched in a four-way tie for second place, sharing a 6-5 record with McKinney, McKinney Boyd and Denton Guyer. Only three of those teams will make the playoffs, while the duo of Prosper Rock Hill and Denton Braswell remained within striking distance.

Addison Harmon

Prosper senior Addison Harmon was named to the 5-6A all-district first team as a junior
Prosper basketball

Zander James (with the ball) is one of several seniors who has stepped up this season to help try and get the Prosper boys basketball team back into the playoffs.

