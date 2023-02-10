In a district where as many as six teams have been separated by no more than two games in the standings seemingly each week, there have been no nights off on the 5-6A basketball courts, and the Prosper boys know that all too well.
The Eagles entered the week entrenched in a four-way tie for second place, sharing a 6-5 record with McKinney, McKinney Boyd and Denton Guyer. Only three of those teams will make the playoffs, while the duo of Prosper Rock Hill and Denton Braswell remained within striking distance.
Head coach Jonathan Ellis said Prosper had visions of competing for a district championship coming off a productive 2021-22 season that concluded with a spirited showing in the first round of the playoffs against a then-undefeated Plano team. The Eagles were projected to return eight of their top nine players from that group.
"It's just life and different events that have impacted that, but in a way it's been really impressive to see how our guys have done and the way they've fought through adversity over and over again," Ellis said.
The Eagles have endured their share of it, including coping with not having senior captain and longtime point guard Addison Harmon on the floor this year. A two-time all-district selection, Harmon has missed his senior season after being hospitalized with a brain bleed in August.
Ellis recalled an incident about six weeks earlier when Harmon collapsed during Prosper's final game at the TABC Showcase on June 25. The head coach said that tests concluded that it was caused by dehydration and muscle fatigue.
It was then during the second week of school in August when Harmon had to be taken to the hospital. According to a report from FOX4, Harmon and his younger brother were at a friend's house when he began having a significant headache. Ellis said an MRI showed a frontal lobe brain bleed, and Harmon was transferred to Dallas Children's Hospital for an emergency surgery.
Harmon spent the next 10 weeks in the hospital, often in the company of his family. According to the FOX report, Harmon's parents slept at the hospital overnight before driving back to Prosper in the mornings, going to work and returning to Children's at night.
The veteran point guard had plenty of support back home as well.
"That following Monday morning was tough. We said a lot of prayers and shed a lot of tears," Ellis said. "Thankfully, we're in this amazing community in Prosper where everyone banded together to uplift Addison and his family, whether it was through time or money. We put our focus on that."
That reflects every time Prosper takes the floor, donning warm-up shirts with the message "5AMILY" on the front for Harmon's longtime jersey number.
"Family has always been a really big part of our culture and this was the time to show family," Ellis said. "Even during tough times when we'd be losing games, you just try and see the bigger picture of things and knowing that with each week Addison was getting better. As we kept getting updates, it really helped improve practices and going to class."
On the court, it took time for Prosper to adjust not having the senior point guard at the controls. As a junior, Harmon averaged 15.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 steals per game. In the aforementioned playoff game against state-ranked Plano, Harmon dazzled with 28 points.
"We were losing close games we would have won previously because Addison was also our closer, so we had to find a different way to win games," Ellis said.
As Prosper recalibrated its identity, Harmon's road to recovery continued to trend upwards. After 10 weeks in the hospital, he was home-bound until January doing outpatient rehab and has since returned to school on Thursdays and Fridays each week. It was on Jan. 17 against Denton Guyer when Harmon first returned to a Prosper basketball game, sitting on the bench to support his teammates.
"He hasn't missed a game since. It's been immense. I can't explain how much it helped us," Ellis said. "... I make sure he speaks in our pregame and postgame talks. We want him to be as big of a part of this team as he can be."
Ellis noted that Harmon's right side has full capabilities, so much so that the coach and star player have spent weekends at the gym going through brief form shooting workouts.
"It's amazing, his right side has full capabilities and the kid doesn't miss a shot. It's phenomenal," Ellis said. "His left side is taking some time. They say he's well past expectations."
Harmon's return against Guyer coincided with a resurgent stretch for the Eagles following a 1-3 start to district play. Prosper would rebound, winning its next four games to climb into second place in a hyper-competitive 5-6A district. The team's signature win came just last Friday, knocking off No. 4-ranked Allen, 59-55.
Ellis lauded the work of his senior core of Zander James, James Cloud and Brandt Evanson, as well as the tried-and-true play down low from junior Jaxson Ford — a three-year starter who Ellis dubbed a "superstar in the making" — for helping steady the tide. Ellis added that senior Hunter Summers, a Tulane commit on the football field, has given Prosper's lineup a significant lift as well.
"It's part of why we thought this could be a special year," Ellis said. "We knew we had a very mature team, a very senior-loaded team with a junior who has started his whole career."
Closely contested as the 5-6A standings have been, Prosper controls its own destiny for a playoff berth. The Eagles already have one win against each of the other three teams tied for second place and, fittingly enough, concludes their regular season against that same trio.
Prosper returned to the court on Tuesday with a road game against McKinney, followed by a visit to Denton Guyer on Friday and a home finale versus Boyd on Feb. 14. The Eagles are eying a 10th consecutive playoff appearance.
"Nothing about this team shocks me anymore. They're so awesome on and off the court. I'm so proud of them," Ellis said.
