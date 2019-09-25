Prosper rallies to take down Boyd in thrilling comeback

McKINNEY – The Prosper volleyball team was on the brink of one of its worst defeats of the season Tuesday night when it hit the road to take on a scrappy McKinney Boyd squad in District 9-6A action.
The Lady Broncos held a commanding 2-0 lead in this pivotal showdown, but the Lady Eagles soared back in a thrilling rally to not just force a deciding fifth set but close things out to complete the stirring 3-2 comeback (22-25, 14-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-12).
It wasn’t always pretty in this one, as Prosper squandered a late lead in the first set and was then blown out of the water in set No. 2, which it never led.
However, Prosper head coach Erin Kauffman knows wins in this highly competitive district are difficult to come by and that her team must make changes on how they gear up for matches moving forward.
“I’m happy with the win, but I’m not happy with how we prepare,” she said. “My group is very squirrelly and light-natured. As a coach, that can be very frustrating in practice because I have to constantly refocus them. Focus doesn’t start in the beginning of the set; focus starts in practice, and this is a different group than I have had in the past.”
A reason for the drastic turnaround over the final three sets was due to a defensive shift that allowed Prosper junior middle blocker Shaylee Shore to thrive offensively and defensively.
Kauffman said she switched things up to a rotational style instead of a perimeter defense, giving players like Shore room to adjust and make even more impactful plays.
And that she did — the Rice commit slammed six kills in the third after recording just six total in the first two sets combined. Shore ended her night with a whopping 19 kills, including the final kill in the fifth set to seal the victory.
“Shaylee played amazing,” Kauffman said. “She has always been super steady and that’s what I love about her. Anything you tell her to do, you don’t have to remind her and she’s going to do it right away.”
With the Lady Eagles facing a sweep while down 19-17 in the third, Shore sparked a surge for Prosper with back-to-back kills that forced Boyd head coach JJ Castillo to take a timeout.
Following the stoppage of play, the Lady Eagles raced out on a 4-0 run led by Shore, junior outside hitter Nikki Steinheiser and junior right side Bailey Birmingham en route to a 25-23 victory to stay afloat.
The fourth set was just as tight with seven ties and five lead changes as the two playoff hopefuls traded blows left and right. Following a quick 3-0 run late to put Boyd back on top at 19-18 after three unforced errors, Prosper senior setter Mackenzie Jefferson came through in the clutch with consecutive kills to put her side back on top.
A thunderous kill by Lady Broncos sophomore outside hitter Avery Calame tied things back up at 20 apiece before each team traded points until a 4-1 Prosper run was capped off by a game-winning kill from junior middle blocker Taylor Youtsey.
The Lady Eagles then flew into the fifth set with every ounce of momentum and played like it, taking a 10-3 advantage in the blink of an eye and never looking back.
“Prosper did a good job in making some adjustments,” Castillo said. “We weren’t executing as sharp as we were in the beginning. Then they started utilizing their middle and our blocking kind of struggling.”
The loss now puts Boyd at 2-2 in district play after falling to state-ranked Plano West last Friday, but Castillo believes that the two straight setbacks against the district’s top ball clubs can make the Lady Broncos a better team moving forward.
“We took a great team tonight to five games, but we have to learn that during tight games we have to be more consistent,” she said. “They will be fired up and ready to refocus tomorrow to win out the rest of the first half of district.”
Boyd will look to regroup Friday against Allen, while Prosper takes on West on the road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.