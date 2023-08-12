Prosper volleyball

Prosper rising senior Ayden Ames was voted as offensive player of the year in District 5-6A last season.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

With the 2023 high school volleyball season underway, Prosper senior Ayden Ames and Sachse senior Favor Anyanwu have been busy competing overseas with the U.S. Under-19 national team during their run through the FIVB Girls U19 World Championships.

Playing nine matches over an 11-day stretch in Osijek, Croatia, the two local volleyball stars are returning home as world champions after Team USA mounted a dramatic rally past Turkey, 3-2, in Friday's final.


