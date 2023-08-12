With the 2023 high school volleyball season underway, Prosper senior Ayden Ames and Sachse senior Favor Anyanwu have been busy competing overseas with the U.S. Under-19 national team during their run through the FIVB Girls U19 World Championships.
Playing nine matches over an 11-day stretch in Osijek, Croatia, the two local volleyball stars are returning home as world champions after Team USA mounted a dramatic rally past Turkey, 3-2, in Friday's final.
The U.S. had to weather a two-set deficit, dropping frames of 25-20 and 25-23 before ripping off three straight on counts of 25-22, 25-16 and 15-10 to secure the come-from-behind win.
Anyanwu was one of the catalysts in the comeback, totaling 18 points on 11 kills, five blocks and two aces in the final. Three of those blocks came in the decisive fifth set.
Fittingly enough, Ames bookended that effort with an 18-point gem of her own in Team USA's five-set opener over Korea on Aug. 1. The Prosper standout tallied 13 kills and five blocks in that outing, which saw the U.S. prevail on scores of 25-21, 19-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-10.
Anyanwu totaled 90 points at the world championships, including double-digit tallies in each of Team USA's final four matches. Ames posted double figures in points on five occasions, logging 84 points overall.
The duo contributed to a 9-0 record for their team, which also picked up wins over Japan (3-0), Mexico (3-0), Poland (3-1) and Serbia (3-2) prior to besting the Dominican Republic in the round of 16 (3-0), Brazil in the quarterfinals (3-2) and Italy in the semifinals (3-1).
The U.S. was one of 24 countries competing at the U19 world championships, medaling for the third year in a row. The team's last gold came in 2019 under the U18 format.
Ames and Anyanwu will now look to carry over that success onto the high school hardwood. Ames helped lead Prosper to the regional finals last season, doing so with 564 kills on a .315 hitting percentage to go along with 97 blocks, 256 digs and 20 aces.
Ames was a Star Local Media all-area selection alongside Anyanwu, who led Sachse to a 10th consecutive district championship after totaling 122 blocks with 40 aces and a whopping 3.7 kills per set.
