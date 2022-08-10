LUCAS—The Prosper volleyball team opened its 2022 season on Tuesday with a road win over a defending state champion and a milestone for their longtime head coach.
The Lady Eagles braved the peaks and valleys of a typical season opener, shaking off a hard-luck end to Tuesday's opening set and taking three straight frames over three-time defending Class 5A state champion Lovejoy (22-25, 27-25, 25-18, 25-22). In doing so, Prosper notched the 300th win of head coach Erin Kauffman's career.
"You don't really think about this kind of thing when you become a head coach ... but I've been blessed here at Prosper," Kauffman said. "It could not have worked out any better. It's a program that was on the up-and-up when I got here and I've had so much support from administration, parents and kids. When you say 'Prosper volleyball,' it's a program that people know about, and that's awesome to me."
FINAL: @prospervb def @leopardvb 3-1 (22-25, 27-25, 25-18, 25-22)Prosper shakes off a tough finish to the opening set and rattles off 3 straight on the road vs the defending 5A champs. Ayden Ames puts the finishing touches on this one. pic.twitter.com/00IdcuJ8gn— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) August 10, 2022
Kauffman, who led the Lady Eagles to a 5A state championship in 2017, is entering her 10th season at the helm. Prior to joining Prosper, she spent three years as an assistant at Lovejoy during the program's ascent under Ryan Mitchell.
"Lovejoy plays with so much confidence in this gym," Kauffman said. "I remember when I was here a long time ago, they were going through a stretch where they had never lost in this gym. I made sure our girls knew how well they were capable of playing in here."
Prosper learned as much early on Tuesday, dropping the opening set 25-22 after initially leading late in the frame, 19-15. But the Lady Leopards caught fire late, recording six of their final seven points via kill or block, and punctuating the rally with a swing from senior Charlotte Wilson for set point.
Wilson was one of several new faces in the Lovejoy lineup on Tuesday. Lady Leopards head coach Natalie Puckett said only two players on her 2022 roster, senior middle blocker Hannah Gonzalez and junior defensive specialist McKenna Brand, saw time on the floor during the Lady Leopards' run to a third consecutive 5A state title back in November.
"It's been new. Going to having just five seniors this year after having 12 and 11 the last couple years, it's different. I feel like our baseline is good and can only get better from here," Puckett said.
The Lady Leopards showcased a similar resilience in Tuesday's second set in rallying from a seven-point deficit to pull even with Prosper at 21-21 and even earn two cracks at set point. But the Lady Eagles persevered, peppering the Lovejoy defense with an attack centered on junior Ayden Ames to tough out a 27-25 victory and knot the match at 1-1.
Ames was a breakout star in her first season at Prosper last year, earning District 5-6A newcomer of the year honors and Star Local Media all-area honors in helping guide Prosper to the regional quarterfinals. Ames was on fire once again Tuesday, tallying a match-high 25 kills as part of an expanded role on this year's club.
"[Ames] has become way more of a complete player. She wants to play back row and I want to give her that option," Kauffman said. "She is committing to bettering the parts of her game that she needs to better. I saw a change in her after she came back from the U19 national team training camp. I think she saw how good she could be, and I think she has come back very hungry to get better."
@prospervb knots it up vs Lovejoy after taking set 2 27-25. Whole lotta Ayden Ames down the stretch for the Lady Eagles, and that's never a bad thing. She tallies 7 kills in the 2nd set, including set point below. pic.twitter.com/dIhEUIJ95t— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) August 10, 2022
Senior Ella Chaney added 13 kills for Prosper. She and Ames shouldered the scoring load for the Lady Eagles on Tuesday, and one thing Kauffman emphasized during the preseason is finding ways to open up the offense beyond their top two hitters. She felt like Prosper began to find a more variety to its attack as Tuesday's match progressed.
After letting sizable leads slip away early on, Prosper was authoritative in the third set with a 7-0 run midway through the frame that included some timely offense from junior Sydney Thornton. And although Lovejoy comported itself well for much of the fourth set, Prosper made a late surge with a 6-2 run, capped by another kill from Ames, to open the 2022 season on a winning note.
"We served better and I thought we passed better," Kauffman said. "I think we were a little nervous at first — sometimes you'll tense up and not want to make an error and you end up making one anyways. We just played more relaxed, we got some more hitters involved and I think that opened up a lot elsewhere so our other hitters weren't going 1-on-3 or 1-on-2."
Lovejoy, meanwhile, managed nine kills apiece from sophomores Anna Barr and Morgan VanVoorhis, as well as six kills and three blocks from Gonzalez. With longtime setter and 2021 Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year Averi Carlson off to Baylor, the Lady Leopards leaned on junior Bethanie Wu (24 assists) to facilitate the offense on Tuesday.
"Our middles are two of our best players and everybody knows that. Hannah and Shelby (Burriss) can do some great things at the net," Puckett said. "Those connections have to get better and we have to get them their balls, and I think over time, especially with so many new faces out there playing, time and experience will be their best friends."
@leopardvb rallies to take set 1 vs Prosper 25-22 following this kill by Charlotte Wilson. Quite the response late from the 5A champs, who trailed 19-15 and didn't have their 1st lead until 22-21. pic.twitter.com/D84dWDcOM2— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) August 9, 2022
That experience includes more top-level competition with Lovejoy and Prosper both continuing their preseasons on Friday as part of a loaded field in the Battle for the Rock tournament in Rockwall. Following that showcase, Prosper returns home to host Frisco Wakeland at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday while Lovejoy welcomes Frisco Lone Star at 6 p.m. that same evening.
"It's just good to play people. We've been in our own gym all spring and last week," Puckett said. "Playing games plans practice and I've got practice plans for days right now. We've got some things to work on, but it's an opportunity to get more experience, figure out some different lineups and work through some different things."
