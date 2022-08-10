Prosper volleyball

Prosper began its season on a winning note on Tuesday, downing Class 5A juggernaut Lovejoy in four sets on the road.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

LUCAS—The Prosper volleyball team opened its 2022 season on Tuesday with a road win over a defending state champion and a milestone for their longtime head coach.

The Lady Eagles braved the peaks and valleys of a typical season opener, shaking off a hard-luck end to Tuesday's opening set and taking three straight frames over three-time defending Class 5A state champion Lovejoy (22-25, 27-25, 25-18, 25-22). In doing so, Prosper notched the 300th win of head coach Erin Kauffman's career.

Lovejoy volleyball

Lovejoy senior Hannah Gonzalez, right, brings plenty of experience to an otherwise young Lady Leopard lineup.
Erin Kauffman

Prosper's 3-1 win over Lovejoy marked the 300th career victory for head coach Erin Kauffman, center.

