Prosper jumped out to an early 27-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back on its way to a 63-7 win against visiting Mansfield Lake Ridge at Children’s Health Stadium Friday night.
Backed by quarterback Harrison Rosar’s 216-yards and four touchdowns passes in the first half, the Eagles (2-0) rolled to a 47-7 halftime lead before coasting to their second win early in the season.
Rosar, a junior, finished with 276 through the air and also ran for 30 yards on just four carries.
“I have so many options and I feel confident throwing to anyone,” Rosar said. “It’s just the second game of the season but I feel like we are clicking offensively.”
Senior wide receiver Houston Hawkins was on the receiving end of three of Rosar’s four first-half touchdown tosses and finished the night with four receptions for 130 yards.
Prosper scored on every first half possession and took a 20-0 lead with just under 5:00 left in the first quarter when Hunter Summers picked off a pass from Lake Ridge quarterback Wesley Smith and raced 20 yards for a pick-six.
“Lake Ridge is a good team,” said Brandon Schmidt, Prosper head coach. “They played a good game against powerhouse Tulsa Union last week and that turnover that we converted for a score gave us the momentum early in the game.”
Marco De Tomas scampered in from the 4-yard line at the 5:23 mark of the third quarter to put Prosper up 56-7. De Tomas, along with running backs Malik Dailey and Marcellus Toombs, racked up 205 yards and three touchdowns to lead an explosive ground game for the undefeated Eagles.
“We were able to capitalize on some early mistakes,” Schmidt said. “We’ve got Southlake Carroll here a week from now, so we needed a win like this build some confidence before we play a team the caliber of Carroll.”
Lake Ridge cut the lead to 27-7 when junior Marcus Bryce took a dive up the middle for 4 yards and a score early in the second quarter.
But that would be the only score for the visiting Eagles.
Prosper would go on to score five unanswered touchdowns in the decisive win.
“Ahead of the Carroll game, we needed a game like this to build our confidence,” Schmidt said. “Again, Lake Ridge is well-coached team with a lot of firepower and we played a solid football game on both sides of the ball.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.