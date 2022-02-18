FRISCO - The beat goes on for the Prosper boys basketball team.
In fact, if you ask head coach Jonathan Ellis, his Eagles played two playoff games this week - one on Tuesday against Denton Guyer in the District 5-6A finale, and Thursday night against Denton Braswell in a play-in game at Frisco Memorial High School.
The Eagles won both games – 73-67 over Guyer to pull even with Braswell for fourth place, and 53-43 over those same Bengals on Thursday – extending their season and earning the right to play undefeated Plano in the bi-district round next week.
“We’re finally healthy, our chemistry is clicking, and tonight, in a loud gym, we were talking on defense and that’s where we won the game,” Ellis said.
Braswell took a 10-4 first quarter lead thanks to eight straight points by senior Jaiden Blaylock, but Prosper fought back to cut the lead to 12-11. The Eagles then pulled ahead in the second half behind 18 points from sophomore Jaxson Ford and 10 fourth-quarter points from junior Brandt Evanson.
The majority of Ford’s points came from the “dunker’s spot” on the court as he continuously found the open spots in Braswell’s 1-3-1 matchup zone defense.
“It was important for our guys that Jaxson got a few buckets early,” Ellis said. “That helped open up some space for our shooters and ball-handlers. But even when [Braswell] took that lead to start the game, you’ll notice we didn’t panic. I didn’t even have to use a timeout. We just trusted each other and kept playing.”
After some first-quarter jitters where Prosper turned the ball over four times, the Eagles cut down on their mistakes: As a team, it committed zero turnovers in the second quarter, two in the third, and only three in the fourth.
Ford added six points in the second quarter, and junior Addison Harmon added two 3-pointers as the Eagles went into halftime leading 25-21. Prosper then put the clamps on Braswell in the third quarter, holding the Bengals to only seven points in the frame and forcing six turnovers.
Blaylock led Braswell with 18 points in his final high school game.
“He’s a really good player for them, and he’s been hurting us for two years now,” Ellis said. “But I thought we played him tough. All you can do against a player like him is guard him the best you can and make it tough on him.”
Prosper will need every bit of that defensive resolve in the bi-district round next week, as the Eagles will play first-place and undefeated Plano at a date, time and place to be determined. MaxPreps has the Wildcats ranked as the No. 4 team in the state – ahead of Guyer, which MaxPreps has ranked No. 5.
“It’s certainly going to be a challenge,” Ellis said. “They’re 32-0. But what we can do as coaches is give them the tools and the situations to succeed, and if we play like we have the past two games, we’ll have a shot.”
Lions drop rubber match to Guyer
Less than one week after McKinney closed out its 5-6A schedule with a 70-59 home win over state-ranked Guyer – a verdict that helped the Lions ultimately pull even atop the league standings for a co-district championship – the Wildcats scored a measure of revenge on Thursday.
The two state-ranked rivals opted to play a seeding game to determine the district’s No. 1 seed for the playoffs. Guyer used a 21-point fourth quarter to distance from McKinney for a 67-55 victory.
The Wildcats leaned on the depth of their explosive starting five, which accounted for four double-digit scorers in the win. KyeRon Lindsay bounced back after a shaky outing in his prior go against McKinney and tallied 21 points to lead all scorers.
The Lions, meanwhile, was paced by the duo of junior Ja’Kobe Walter (19 points) and senior Alex Anamekwe (18) to try and keep pace.
The loss slots McKinney into the No. 2 seed for the playoffs and a bi-district bout against Coppell at a time and place to be determined. The Lions defeated the Cowboys 70-50 on Dec. 30 at the annual Whataburger Tournament.
-Matt Welch contributed to this story
