FLOWER MOUND - With Jackson Berry slinging the ball around the field, the Prosper Eagle offense was always going to score points Friday against the Flower Mound Jaguars.
The Eagle’s defense made sure to make an impact, too.
Prosper excelled on both sides of the ball, limiting the Jaguars to a one-half offense - after halftime, when the score was out of reach - and Berry threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in the Eagle’s 57-34 win at Neal Wilson Stadium.
It was the non-district finale for both squads, with Prosper entering 6-6A play next week with a 3-0 record after outscoring its first three opponents, 137-48. Flower Mound, now sitting at 2-1, begins district play Sept. 27 against Lewisville.
The loss denied Flower Mound a chance at the program’s first 3-0 start since 2009.
On Friday, Flower Mound quarterback Blake Short and the Jaguar offense was held in check in the first half, particularly in the short passing game, which failed to get going and resulted in long second and third downs. With that side of the ball dormant, Prosper was able to build a 36-point halftime lead.
The Eagle linebackers and cornerbacks rarely missed one-on-one tackles during the first two quarters, a facet Prosper head coach Brandon Schmidt enjoyed watching.
“I thought our defensive coaches did an outstanding job getting the guys ready for tonight, and we really tackled well,” Schmidt said. “We have a bunch of guys who really played hard tonight against a really good team.”
Tate Nichols and Will Shreve each had two sacks on Short. In all, the Jaguars gained only 12 first downs on 274 total yards.
Flower Mound’s defense, on the other hand, couldn’t slow down Berry and his favorite target, running back Tyler Bailey, who also moonlighted as a more-than-effective receiver during the game. Bailey finished with 93 yards rushing, 109 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
The Eagles put the nail in the coffin before halftime, when J.T. Lane broke free for a 69-yard touchdown run, pushing Prosper’s lead to 29-0. On Flower Mound’s first offensive play following the long Lane run, Short fumbled the ball when sacked by three Eagles. Prosper recovered and scored two plays later, pushing the lead to 36-0.
Lane finished with three touchdowns, and, by the end of the game, Prosper had out-rushed Flower Mound 293-36.
“Jackson did a really good job throwing the ball around, our receivers got open, and our line blocked really well,” Schmidt said.
Flower Mound had some bright spots in an otherwise disappointing evening, especially in the second half. The defense forced a Prosper fumble with five minutes remaining in the second quarter and the Eagles driving, looking for its fourth score of the evening. The defense also forced several Prosper punts and was solid against the run in the final two quarters.
“We had some good things going in the second half, but we really didn’t have anything to lose at that point,” said Brian Basil, Flower Mound head coach.
The Jaguars did get on the board early in the third quarter, when Short found Pierce Hudgens on a screen pass that Hudgens took 34 yards for a touchdown. Hudgens added a 5-yard touchdown run later in the quarter to cut Prosper’s lead to 43-13.
Flower Mound added three more scores in the second half as Prosper played mostly backups.
Short finished with 238 yards and two touchdown passes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.