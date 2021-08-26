On the heels of a third-place finish at the Northwest ISD Volleyball Classic, Prosper has hit a familiar stride on the hardcourt.
The Lady Eagles exited Tuesday’s 3-0 sweep of Plano West as winners of eight of their last nine matches, including a 7-1 stint in Justin last weekend, and have managed to distance from a 3-3 start to sit at 11-4 entering Thursday’s talent-rich field at Volleypalooza tournament in Round Rock.
That Prosper is playing high-level volleyball is hardly a revelation — the program has qualified for the playoffs each of the previous eight seasons, advancing at least three rounds deep each time and winning the whole thing in 2017.
It’s more so how the Lady Eagles have seamlessly bridged the gap after graduating a senior class that included five Division I college signees.
“I’m pleasantly surprised how the beginning of our season has gone,” said Erin Kauffman, Prosper head coach. “We graduated a lot of talent. I saw how talented we could be this spring, but they’ve done a really good job of putting it together. I think we’re playing above expectations right now and we’re starting to put it together consistently.”
Kauffman praised her team’s defense and passing as two areas that have improved from last season. Prosper has a bit of continuity in those roles, returning junior libero Brianna Martin and the setter tandem of junior Callie Kieffer and senior Jazzlyn Ford, who respectively tallied 419 and 422 assists last season.
It’s elsewhere, however, where Prosper has had to reshuffle the deck.
With program mainstays like Bailey Birmingham, Sami Jacobs and Nikki Steinheiser beginning their college careers, the Lady Eagles have filled those roles from within. In some cases, that has meant acclimating to a new position or handling more responsibility.
Kauffman highlighted the play of senior Kendall Hewitt, an all-district hitter with multiple years starting on the right side. This season, Hewitt has made the move to the left, which offers a unique look for opposing defenses given that she swings with her left hand.
“Kendall is a lot like me and can be stubborn, but at the end of the day she’s a team player and wants to win,” Kauffman said. “When she saw what our holes were, I asked if she could play left and looked me dead in the eyes and said, ‘I’ll do whatever you need me to do.’ She’s done a nice job for us in that role and really gets the girls that see that if you can get outside your comfort zone you’ll see how much better of a team we can be.
Hewitt is currently second on the team in kills behind sophomore Ayden Ames. A move-in from California, Ames has made an immediate impact by averaging more than 3.5 kills per set despite acclimating to a new position at outside hitter and playing all six rotations.
“We knew Ayden was a really special kid and that she’s a really good volleyball player,” Kauffman said. “The thing I’ve loved about Ayden since she arrived on campus is that she’s the most competitive kid in the gym. She possesses that unique characteristic where she’s willing to do whatever it takes to win a ballgame.”
Even Ford, last season’s assist leader, has taken on a more well-rounded role within the team. After tallying just eight kills as a junior, Ford was already up to 55 heading into Tuesday’s match against West on top of being among the team’s top producers in aces, digs, blocks and assists.
“What I love about her is that she possesses every tool in the book so whatever we need her to do she can fill in. She’s a really good volleyball player and a really good athlete,” Kauffman said.
It requires a degree of selflessness from the players involved, with Kauffman and her staff mixing and matching the pieces to find the best fit for Prosper’s current ensemble. The end result, the coach said, has helped instill some versatility within the lineup.
“They see how we’re winning and because we have girls in new roles, they can also go back to their old roles, so it adds a lot of diversity to our offense,” Kauffman said. “Like having two setters on the court that can hit and set, or having Kendall be able to hit left and right, or (junior) Ella Chaney and Ayden Ames be able to play all three front row positions if we need to move our block around.”
Prosper gets to showcase that arsenal against the rest of District 5-6A starting Sept. 10 against Little Elm, the first leg of the team’s conference title defense. The Lady Eagles expect plenty of resistance along the way considering the preseasons being turned in by the likes of McKinney Boyd, Allen and Denton Guyer, and are emphasizing consistency in the lead-up to the start of district play.
“I knew we had the potential to be where we but at the Rockwall tournament and our loss against Wakeland you could see we were a little shaky at times,” Kauffman said. “We were really good at the Northwest tournament and then on Tuesday against Plano West, so I’d like to see us keep that level.
“We’ve started two or three sophomores every game, so we’re young but have really good chemistry.
“I think for our four seniors, this is their time to shine. They kind of took a backseat to our 11 seniors that graduated last year and allowed them to lead, and they’re doing a really good job with that.”
Following its run at Volleypalooza, Prosper will next visit Trophy Club Byron Nelson at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
