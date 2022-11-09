FRISCO — Volleyball isn't the first sport that comes to mind for the adage, "It's a marathon, not a sprint," but the long game paid off in a big way for Prosper during Tuesday's high-profile regional quarterfinal with Plano West.
In all four sets waged from inside a jam-packed Frisco Memorial gymnasium, the Lady Eagles seemingly got stronger as each frame wore on — maintaining an even keel while tackling one pressure-packed point after another.
And as a result, Prosper snapped a two-year hex of third-round playoff exits after taking down the state-ranked Lady Wolves for a 3-1 victory (25-18, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20) to book a spot in the Region I-6A tournament later this week.
Prosper will take on Saginaw Boswell at 7 p.m. Friday from the Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center in Fort Worth. The winner meets either Keller or Denton Guyer in Saturday's regional final.
"It's unbelievable, especially for our seniors. I'm so proud of them," said Taylor Robinson, Prosper interim head coach. "They've worked really hard and this is a huge accomplishment for them, being able to move on to the next round."
Congrats to @prospervb, bound for the regional semifinals after toughing out a 3-1 victory over Plano West!! @PISD_Athletics pic.twitter.com/srJNof74KI— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) November 9, 2022
It was a regional quarterfinal with the feel of a state championship match. Both fan bases turned out in droves, filling up Memorial's gymnasium for a rematch between two state-ranked district champions who were seemingly on a collision course to reunite under the do-or-die backdrop of the postseason.
Whereas West drew first blood in their five-set Aug. 23 encounter in Plano, it was Prosper who led the dance on Tuesday. And they did so behind a resilience that made no lead safe for the 6-6A champion Lady Wolves.
That was particularly the case during a second set where West, already down 0-1 for the match, did well to position itself for the equalizer after building a 21-14 lead. Although Prosper had opened in control with a 9-6 advantage, West managed to string together six consecutive points later in the frame — including two kills and a block from junior Kate Mansfield — to open up a seven-point advantage.
But Prosper was unfazed, responding with a run of seven consecutive points, six coming on either kills or blocks, to pull even at 21-21. And although Mansfield stopped the rally with a block to nudge the Lady Wolves back in front, it was only for a moment as Prosper won the next four points, capped by a kill from sophomore Hannah Beauford, to stake the Lady Eagles to a 2-0 lead for the match.
"We really came together as a team," said Ayden Ames, Prosper junior. "We were a little separated and the communication was down, but getting back on the same page really helped us get back to what we practice and play to our potential."
@prospervb wins set 2 25-22 and takes a 2-0 lead on Plano West! Major comeback by the Lady Eagles, who trailed 21-14 late before catching fire! Hannah Beauford with set points for the Lady Eagles. pic.twitter.com/FgxZfaAcD0— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) November 9, 2022
The Lady Eagles had showcased a similar firepower one set earlier, breaking a 15-15 tie with a 10-3 surge to run away with the opening frame. Ames was the tone-setter, matching West senior Blaire Bayless with six kills between two of the area's premier hitters. Ames had three kills over a five-point stretch to help Prosper get some distance, laying the groundwork for a match where the Lady Eagles lured the 6-6A champion Lady Wolves outside their comfort zone — dealing West its first 2-0 deficit of the season.
"Plano West is a really tough opponent and we spent a lot of time focusing on game plan and scouting," Robinson said. "We worked on our side of the net and anticipating what they might do. Volleyball is a lot like a chess match with teams making adjustments off of each other. I think for us, we were confident going into our game plan and knowing and understanding what adjustments needed to be made."
But the Lady Wolves channeled some urgency of their own in the third set, leading by as many as seven points in a wire-to-wire win. Mansfield attacked Prosper down the middle plenty for six kills, including a couple late to fend off another late rally by the Lady Eagles, who managed to trim their deficit down to a 23-21 late.
@planowestvb stays alive! Error closes out a 25-21 win for the Lady Wolves in set 3, avoiding the sweep and making it a 2-1 match with Prosper. Lotsa success attacking up the middle for PW, thanks to 6 kills from Kate Mansfield. pic.twitter.com/VSIO13fCMc— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) November 9, 2022
There was no resting easy for the Lady Wolves, who got 15 kills from Bayless and 13 from Mansfield. Prosper countered with its one-two punch of Ames (17 kills) and senior Ella Chaney (13 kills, four blocks).
"They are the epitome of doing what it takes to win and leading by example and they showed it tonight," Robinson said.
That wound up being the case over the back half over the fourth set, where another back-and-forth start gave way to an authoritative finish by Prosper. The Lady Eagles closed on a 10-5 run, capped by a kill from Chaney followed by a block by Ames to seal the match win and inch the program one step closer to a spot in the Class 6A state tournament.
"I'm so proud. Last year, our team was super young — all rookies and all underdogs," Ames said. "We didn't quite pull out the win then, but I'm so proud of the juniors, sophomores and freshmen who have stepped up this year.
"We put so much work, effort, blood, sweat and tears into this, and it makes me really happy seeing our younger players not play like underclassmen."
And as Prosper heads to the fourth round, West closes the book on a memorable 2022 campaign. Despite graduating a talent-rich senior class and breaking in a new head coach in Cooper Phillips, West submitted one of the great runs in program history with a 29-3 regular season that included a 27-match winning streak and culminated in the team's sixth consecutive postseason run of at least three rounds.
FINAL: @prospervb def. @planowestvb 3-1A block ends it for the Lady Eagles, who avenge a preseason loss to the Lady Wolves and punch their ticket to the regional semifinals. Incredible atmosphere for this regional quarterfinal. pic.twitter.com/E2RpkQUy15— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) November 9, 2022
