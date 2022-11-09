Prosper volleyball

Prosper celebrates a 3-1 victory over Plano West on Tuesday, earning a spot in the regional semifinals.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

FRISCO — Volleyball isn't the first sport that comes to mind for the adage, "It's a marathon, not a sprint," but the long game paid off in a big way for Prosper during Tuesday's high-profile regional quarterfinal with Plano West.

In all four sets waged from inside a jam-packed Frisco Memorial gymnasium, the Lady Eagles seemingly got stronger as each frame wore on — maintaining an even keel while tackling one pressure-packed point after another.

