Prosper soccer

The Prosper boys soccer team celebrates a goal scored during Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Allen, capturing the District 5-6A championship in the process.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

For the Prosper boys soccer team, expectations for the 2023 season were fairly straightforward: Try and do better than last year.

The Eagles won more than 70% of their matches last season, finishing second in District 5-6A before dropping a narrow 5-4 verdict to eventual regional quarterfinalist Lewisville in the bi-district round.

