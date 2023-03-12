For the Prosper boys soccer team, expectations for the 2023 season were fairly straightforward: Try and do better than last year.
The Eagles won more than 70% of their matches last season, finishing second in District 5-6A before dropping a narrow 5-4 verdict to eventual regional quarterfinalist Lewisville in the bi-district round.
Although the result of this year's postseason is still to be determined, Prosper has built off its 2022 campaign to the tune of an unbeaten 17-0-4 record, including an 11-0-2 mark in 5-6A. The Eagles have won seven straight matches, the latest coming Tuesday in a 2-0 victory over Allen that secured Prosper's first district championship since joining Class 6A.
"We have a tremendous amount of respect for Allen and everything they've accomplished. It's a big game for us and we were fortunate to come out with a win," said Bryan Thompson, Prosper head coach. "Doing so while getting a district championship is great. I'm tremendously proud of my players and the entire staff of coaches. It was a great moment for us."
A predictably back-and-forth scrap between the top two teams in the district gave way to a resounding finish for the home side. Prosper scored twice inside the final 16 minutes, capitalizing on a set piece that led to a goal on a header from senior Ethan Brant. An insurance score materialized with roughly nine minutes to go after Prosper was fouled in the box following a counterattack. Junior Caden Berg converted the penalty kick for the two-goal lead.
Prosper's strong finish complemented a bounce-back showing from the Eagles' defense, which had allowed five goals in the team's two previous wins against McKinney Boyd (4-3) and Denton Braswell (5-2).
"I think we were a little bit more focused in the game than we had been in the previous two on our defensive shape," Thompson said. "I think we were a little more disciplined in how we positioned ourselves and that helped a lot."
It was a showing that fell in line with the bulk of Prosper's unbeaten 2023 campaign. The Eagles didn't allow a goal until their eighth match of the season and have posted 14 clean sheets on the year, half coming in district play.
Thompson credited seniors Tate Jones and Nicolas Ocasio, as well as sophomores Christian Nardelli and Preston Stiglets, for anchoring a back line that has surrendered just 11 goals on the season, good for 0.52 per match. By comparison, Prosper allowed 25 goals in 2022.
It's been a shift in production for the Eagles, who sported one of the area's premier offensive attacks last season in averaging 3.8 goals per match. Plenty of those were accrued by alums Gavyn Rosales and Dunes Nielsen, who have since graduated.
Berg, last season's 5-6A newcomer of the year, has picked up the slack with 19 goals on the season, while junior Stetson Buttrill, senior DJ Davis and junior Ryan Anderson have also chipped in up front for an offense that has tallied 49 goals on the year.
"It's cliche, but we take it one game at a time," Thompson said. "We try not to focus on what's behind us or in front of us outside of that particular opponent. That's been a thing for the guy and this group in particular has managed to do that pretty well. We only talk about the opponent for that night."
It's a mindset that has served Prosper well so far—the team checked in at No. 2 in Class 6A in the latest Lethal Enforcer state rankings— and one the Eagles will soon get to test during the postseason.
Thompson has been pleased with how his players have handled their success so far, and the approach won't be changing as the stakes ramp up with the start of the playoffs looming on March 23.
"I think the biggest thing for us is a continuation of the same message. We're going to play the game, we're not going to play the occasion," Thompson said. "It's a matter of each game in the playoffs leading to the next one until you're done. Hopefully we continue to think that way, have respect for our opponents and give our best effort. We hope that leads us farther down the road."
