Prosper Shewaye Johnson

Prosper seniors Shewaye Johnson, pictured, and Jack Johnston both finished second in their respective races on Friday at the District 5-6 meet. The Eagles and Lady Eagles defended their district team championships.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

McKINNEY — The start of the high school cross country postseason has been a welcome sight for Prosper ISD in recent years, and that remained the case on Friday from Myers Park.

The Prosper boys and girls mounted a successful defense of their 5-6A team championships, sweeping the district meet for the second consecutive year and continuing to build towards a potential return to next month's state meet.

Jack Johnston

Prosper senior Jack Johnston helped the Eagles repeat as District 5-6A champions on Friday.

