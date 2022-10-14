McKINNEY — The start of the high school cross country postseason has been a welcome sight for Prosper ISD in recent years, and that remained the case on Friday from Myers Park.
The Prosper boys and girls mounted a successful defense of their 5-6A team championships, sweeping the district meet for the second consecutive year and continuing to build towards a potential return to next month's state meet.
The Eagles tallied 38 points to build a comfortable margin in the final team standings, finishing ahead of second-place McKinney Boyd (64) and third-place Denton Braswell (89). The Prosper girls had more of a fight on their hands, needing every last one of their 42 points to ward off a valiant challenge from district newcomer and city rival Prosper Rock Hill's 48. Allen took third in the girls standings with 96 points.
The top three teams and top 10 individual finishers all qualify for the Region I-6A meet, scheduled for Oct. 24 at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock.
"It was a beautiful day. Perfect race conditions and the kids did well," said Jennifer Gegogeine, Prosper head coach. "Their whole key this season has been to run together; obviously, we're better when we're closer together. They did well, they've been pushing each other and working as a team, and that's the goal."
Prosper had two familiar faces setting the tone in that effort, with seniors Jack Johnston (15:23.0) and Shewaye Johnson (17:57.9) finishing second in their respective races. The Eagles' two linchpins fell one spot shy of defending their individual 5-6A titles from last season, edged atop the leaderboard by a pair of Braswell underclassmen. Freshman Macy Wingard impressed in her postseason debut, running a 17:21.1 to win the girls race, and sophomore Aleksandr Acuna followed suit with a 15:09.2 to win the boys' 5K.
"With Jack and Shewaye, not only are they leaders on the course, they're also leaders on the team with our training and leaders of our program," Gegogeine said. "They're both seniors who will be running in college, and they're trying to lead this team to the next level."
While Gegogeine knows all too well what to expect when Johnson and Johnston are leading the pack, the head coach lauded the strides made by sophomore Reagan Reed (18:22.3) and junior Max Miller (15:35.3), both of whom worked their way to third-place finishes on Friday. Junior Eli McWard also cracked the top 10 for the Prosper boys, racing a 16:08.7 to finish 10th.
"[Reed] has improved by over a minute in her 5K, and so has Max on the boys team," Gegogeine said."They've also improved their team placement. Where they used to be maybe finishing fifth or so for the team, they've been able to get all the way up to second. It's been a huge improvement and so great to see them build that confidence and do that consistently."
The efforts of Johnson and Reed proved vital, with Prosper doing just enough to outlast a Rock Hill team that placed four runners in the top 10. All four finished within 15 seconds of one another as well, led by junior Lauren Polk in sixth (19:05.7), freshman Katelyn Wichar in seventh (19:07.9), junior Alexia Callahan in eighth (19:08.3) and sophomore Anna Williams in 10th (19:20.9)
"True respect. The girls really had to fight for that district championship," Gegogeine said."Rock Hill ran really, really well, which they've done all season. Our girls had to dig deep and it was pretty much down to the last runner. It was a great race for all of Prosper."
McKinney Boyd, meanwhile, will send its boys team to regionals after finishing second overall on Friday. That effort was paced by a fourth-place finish from senior Zachary Martin (15:40.9), who was joined in the top 10 by teammate and sophomore Joaquin De La Cruz (15:58.9, eighth place).
Ditto for the Allen girls after taking third overall on the strength of a fifth-place run from junior Mia McGlade (18:39.1). Senior Noah Green took fifth for the Eagles in the boys race, clocking a 15:55.6.
The Rock Hill boys, meanwhile, fell just four points short of qualifying as a team but will instead have regional representation from sophomore Matthew Kasenic (15:58.1) and senior Gabriel De La O (16:07.7) after the two Blue Hawks finished seventh and ninth, respectively.
Celina girls open postseason with sweep
Defending Class 4A state champion Celina opened its postseason on a familiar note earlier in the week on Monday. The Lady Bobcats accounted for each of the top five spots in their race from Old Celina Park at the 11-4A meet, registering 15 points — the lowest score possible — to comfortably land atop the team standings.
Celina's top five placers all finished within one minute of one another, led by senior Alexis Frick in first place with an 11:30.15. Junior Aimee Clarke followed in second place at 11:58.03, with freshman Ava Samuel (12:20.22, third), junior Arden Cryer (12:21.02, fourth) and senior McKayla Schmitt (12:30.78, fifth) all contributing to the team's perfect finish.
The Celina boys, meanwhile, cracked the top three with a third-place team finish of 66 points. The Bobcats had three runners land in the race's top 11, with sophomores Jordan Ruehl (17:48.12) and Leonardo Alaniz (17:52.78) taking seventh and eighth, respectively, followed by junior Luke Lindberg in 11th place at 18:04.03
All Celina qualifiers will return to action on Oct. 24 from Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie for the Region II-4A meet.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.