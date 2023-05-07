Relays have been the strong suit for the Celina boys track and field team this season, and they'll look to carry that into Thursday's Class 4A state meet in Austin.
The Bobcats qualified for state in the 4x200- and 4x400-meter relays following first-place finishes at regionals on times that stacked up among the best across the nine state-bound units in both events. Celina freshman Maddox McCoy, sophomore Colton Rodriguez, junior Jayden Bowie and senior Josten Watkins clocked a 1:28.00 in the 4x200, with Bowie and Watkins then teaming up alongside junior Ben Thomas and sophomore Harrison Williams to win the 4x400 at 3:20.30.
As the Bobcats prepare for another trip to Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas at Austin, the site for Thursday's 4A state meet, the experience of competing on that stage is nothing new for Watkins. He was part of Celina's mile relay that qualified for last year's state meet, a group that finished in fourth place and 0.32 seconds shy of a spot on the podium.
Watkins has both led and anchored the Bobcats' relays as a senior following another lengthy spring on the pitch as the go-to scorer on Celina's boys soccer team. The Bobcats advanced to the regional semifinals this past season, with Watkins leading the way with 15 goals and 13 assists.
As Watkins prepares for his return to state, he discusses Celina's success in relay races this season, juggling track and soccer, and takeaways from his time competing for the Bobcats over the years.
SLM: Congrats on qualifying for the state track meet. You and your teammates have been on quite a run in the 4x400. What do you attribute to the group's success in that race?
JW: Thank you. The coaches have been a big part by putting us through tough workouts and making us better, and my teammates — Ben Thomas, Jayden Bowie, Harrison Williams, Maddox McCoy, Colton Rodriguez, Cade Coker, and Alex Fugiel — and I have been pushing each other to be our best and working hard everyday.
SLM: What has it been like for you juggling both soccer and track throughout the spring?
JW: It has been very tough but fun juggling club soccer, high school soccer, and track. Seems like it's something new every night.
SLM: What went into the decision to do both soccer and track?
JW: I've always played soccer all year-round and I've always been quick on the soccer field.Coaches have always asked me to run and I love to compete, so I said why not.
SLM: As the first leg in these relays, how do you approach running the 400 and what goes into your race plan?
JW: I just run where the coaches want me to run. I ran first leg in all the relays at the beginning of the year, but at regionals we switched up our order and I now am running both 4x200 and 4x400 as anchor leg in state next week. In the 4x200, there is a lot of preparation into working on hand-offs, but in the 4x400 there is a lot of heart and prayer.
SLM: What do you remember about the experience of competing at the state track meet last year?
JW: State last year was a great experience but very nerve-racking. I know what to expect now and I am very excited for what our team can accomplish this year.
SLM: With your high school athletics career winding down, how has playing for Celina all these years impacted your growth as an athlete?
JW: It has been a great year, first of all, but growing up in Celina and being a Bobcat is a big part of who I am. Celina has taught me God first, compete hard and to be a great person on and off the field.
SLM: In our previous Q&A, you mentioned what an inspiration your dad has been for you. What makes that bond so special between you two?
JW: My dad and I are close. We spend a lot of time together traveling from event to event. He supports me in all I do and I'm grateful for that. Because of this, we have grown a very strong connection, and it's very special to me because it's a great thing to have someone like him in my life that supports and loves me so much.
Get the Celina Record in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.