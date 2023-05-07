Celina relay

Celina qualified relay teams for the Class 4A state track meet in both the 4x200- and 4x400-meter events.

 Photo courtesy of Aaron Ford

Relays have been the strong suit for the Celina boys track and field team this season, and they'll look to carry that into Thursday's Class 4A state meet in Austin.

The Bobcats qualified for state in the 4x200- and 4x400-meter relays following first-place finishes at regionals on times that stacked up among the best across the nine state-bound units in both events. Celina freshman Maddox McCoy, sophomore Colton Rodriguez, junior Jayden Bowie and senior Josten Watkins clocked a 1:28.00 in the 4x200, with Bowie and Watkins then teaming up alongside junior Ben Thomas and sophomore Harrison Williams to win the 4x400 at 3:20.30.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

