McKINNEY — The McKinney boys basketball team’s second act began just as its first one ended — dominant.
The Lions ran the table in the first half of District 5-6A, winning six games by an average margin of 24.8 points. They continued their torrid pace on Friday in the start of the second leg of the conference round robin by getting contributions all over to cruise past Prosper, 79-46, to stay perfect in 5-6A and improve to 20-2 on the season.
“More than anything, these guys are all about just trying to get better each time out,” said Wes Watson, McKinney head coach. “They understand that there’s a lot we can still clean up. Our defensive effort, especially in the first half, was tremendous. But there was still a lot of meat on the bone and some possessions that we squandered away.”
For any maladies that surfaced Friday — an early-game turnover bug or a third-quarter scoring slump — McKinney’s response was always an emphatic one. And although Prosper’s defense was game early on, the collective talent and athleticism of the Lions was overwhelming.
Sophomore Ja’Kobe Walter kick-started the contest with a step-back 3-pointer 30 seconds in, and the Lions were off and running. It was a harbinger of things to come, as Walter finished with a game-high 23 points alongside active efforts on both the glass (13 rebounds) and defense (three steals).
“He’s got a bit of latitude. Part of it is not only that he can make those shots but he competes so hard,” Watson said. “When you’ve got a guy who competes as hard as he does defensively, I’ll live with a tough shot here and there. He’s just getting better and better, and as good a player as he is, he’s an even better kid.”
The sight of Walter, ranked as the No. 2 sophomore in the state by 247Sports.com, raining fire over a defense has become all too commonplace during the Lions’ district campaign. On Friday, McKinney’s starters got a welcome lift from the bench as senior Sean Fry and junior Jackson Steele turned in a pair of impactful showings.
Steele controlled the fourth quarter with eight of his 10 points, while Fry tallied six points and was a constant in an otherwise disruptive night from the McKinney defense. Fry logged five steals in the win, including an interception that he punctuated with a dunk that upped the Lions’ lead to 68-44 in the fourth quarter.
“Those two are really good players and there are a lot of teams out there that would love to have them as starters,” Watson said. “For us, both of them would are two-year-starter-type players and have both been willing to sacrifice and come off the bench to give us great energy.”
Juniors Alex Anamekwe and Devin Vincent poured in 14 and 13 points, respectively, on a night where McKinney won its fourth straight game by at least 28 points.
“If we play with incredible effort, the rest will take care of itself. But I like where we’re at,” Watson said. “These guys like to be challenged and I think they understand how much better they can be. We’ll do whatever we can to get there — wherever that is, we’re going to try and get to that level.”
Prosper, meanwhile, fell to 4-3 in district with the loss, a mark that still has the team in third place and firmly in the postseason mix. The Eagles managed to disrupt the rhythm of McKinney’s up-tempo attack early on, but the requisite shot-making never materialized.
That particularly came to light during the second quarter when the Lions held Prosper without a basket until 1:22 remained in the half following a fast-break layup by senior Neal Utrup. Senior Luke Chaney followed with a basket just to beat the buzzer, as McKinney led 38-14 at halftime after outscoring the Eagles, 20-4, in the second stanza.
“We’ve been in this stretch where we’ve struggled to throw the ball in the ocean. Against a team like McKinney, if you don’t make shots then you’re playing at their speed and that tempo is tough,” said Jonathan Ellis, Prosper head coach. “But I was proud of the way the guys played to start that second half. They just came out and played the way they could. We’ll try to build on it.”
Chaney scored 17 points in the defeat, including five as part of a 9-0 run by Prosper to open the third quarter and trim its deficit to 38-23. Chaney is one of several players stepping into elevated roles with Prosper replacing five starters from last season’s playoff qualifier. On Friday, sophomore Addison Harmon added seven points and freshman Jaxson Ford chipped in six.
“Luke has done a tremendous job. He’s so versatile and can play inside and out, plus rebound the ball. He’s done a good job of stepping into that leadership role. Losing five starters is never fun, but those seniors like Luke, Neal and Justin (Olaleye) have really stepped up.”
Prosper looks to bounce back at 7 p.m. Friday for a pivotal home bout against current district runner-up Denton Braswell. McKinney visits those same Bengals at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
