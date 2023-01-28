With each fourth-quarter possession, the cheers and chants grew louder inside the Prosper boys basketball team's gymnasium — and for good reason.
The Eagles played catch-up all game long opposite city rival Rock Hill, trailing by as many as 20 points early in the third quarter before mounting a dizzying rally that saw the team creep to within two points late in the contest.
Junior Jaxson Ford powered through a defender to finish a layup with 2:57 remaining, and the teams traded free throws over the next two possessions to square the count at 52-50 and a glimpse into the first down-to-the-wire iteration of the budding rivalry.
And while the Blue Hawks have endured the peaks and valleys of close games throughout their third-ever varsity campaign, the visitors conjured enough energy on the defensive end to keep the second-place Eagles at bay when it mattered most.
Rock Hill held Prosper to just one make from the field inside the final 2:50 of Friday's ballgame, fending off the comeback bid for a 56-52 victory that doubled as a season sweep for the Blue Hawks in the just the second-ever meeting between the Prosper ISD rivals.
"I think at the end a couple of our seniors stepped up and made some winning plays," said Shawn Williams, Rock Hill head coach. "We got a couple rebounds and hit some key free throws. Prosper did a great job fighting back after being down 20 and cutting it all the way to two."
The Blue Hawks' mettle was tested plenty throughout Friday's contest, enduring a stretch where they were outscored 30-12 in the second half behind a torrent of baskets from Ford and senior James Cloud. Senior Zander James added four critical free throws for Prosper late, including the shots to close the gap to 52-50 with 1:06 to go.
Jaxson Ford cuts the deficit to 50-48 on this layup for @prosperhoops. 2:54 to go, wild comeback by Prosper vs Rock Hill. pic.twitter.com/EqdBkizShm— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) January 28, 2023
Rock Hill didn't let that margin creep any closer, responding with a pair of free throws from senior BJ Hooper and generating a pair of defensive stops to set up two more trips to the line, which saw senior CJ Dennis and junior Chase Nelson split a pair to help the Blue Hawks build a 56-50 edge with nine seconds remaining.
"We've just got to keep playing hard and good things will happen," Williams said.
The win kept Rock Hill in the thick of a crowded race for the final three playoff spots in District 5-6A, where one game separates five teams in the standings. Prosper had a four-game win streak snapped, pulling even with McKinney, McKinney Boyd and Denton Guyer at 5-4 for second place, while Rock Hill sits one game back at 4-5 with five games remaining.
Dicey as things got late for the visitors, Williams lauded the energy that his squad showcased early on in storming out to a 10-2 lead behind a pair of early 3-pointers for senior Riley Shore. The Blue Hawks never trailed in Friday's game, sinking Prosper into a 33-18 hole by halftime and swelling that advantage as large as 38-18 in the third quarter following a 3-ball from senior Sam Knight.
"The intensity and energy we came out with was good to see. We had shied away from that the last couple of games," Williams said. "With this being a rivalry, I think they embraced the moments, which is something you love to see as a coach."
HALF: Rock Hill 33, Prosper 18What a half for @RockHill_BB. Two completely different rhythms on offense thru 1 half. Rock Hill spreading the wealth with Chase Nelson logging 6 pts in the 2nd quarter alone and BJ Hooper beating the buzzer with a 3 to give him 7pts at the break. pic.twitter.com/YWJBOUx6ea— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) January 28, 2023
Nelson led Rock Hill in scoring with 15 points, including a number of critical makes and rebounds in the second half to help stem the tide as Prosper was mounting its comeback. Hooper added 14 points, while Shore finished with 11.
Ford overpowered Rock Hill to the tune of 18 points, while Cloud caught fire in the fourth quarter with a personal 8-0 run as part of a 14-point outing for the senior guard.
Each basket energized a sizable turnout for just the second iteration of the basketball rivalry between the two high schools. There weren't many empty seats inside Prosper's bowl-shaped gymnasium, contributing to an atmosphere that was only amplified by two jam-packed student sections and the presence of the Prosper band, seated in the corner to play during halftime and timeouts.
"It's been fun. I went to Duncanville High School and it felt similar to when we would play against DeSoto and Cedar Hill," Williams said. "It's fun to see our guys get to feel something like that. There was a great crowd tonight."
Lady Eagles overwhelm Rock Hill in rematch
Although the Prosper girls suffered a 44-40 loss in their first crack at Rock Hill on Jan. 3, head coach Trey Rachal saw something to build off of in how the Lady Eagles defended the Lady Blue Hawks down the stretch.
"We finished the game last time in the fourth quarter by pressuring them after we got down," he said. "We felt like if we could continue that fourth quarter for four more quarters then we'd feel pretty good about what we did. We don't do it a ton, but we told our kids that we were going buy into something a little different tonight."
The Lady Eagles' ball pressure and defensive activity contributed to four single-digit scoring quarters for visiting Rock Hill, while Prosper owned decisive edges in both rebounding and 3-point shooting to fuel a 52-30 victory on Friday.
"Our kids play really hard and sometimes it's just a matter of getting the ball in the goal. If we ever see the ball go through the net, we're scary," Rachal said. "Early, it was just opportunity after opportunity after opportunity, and we just kept waiting for that breakthrough moment to come. When it did, it was fun."
HALF: Prosper 25, Rock Hill 18@prosperhoops led by 9 pts from Olivia Pennington, all on 3s with this one coming with 3 seconds left in the half. Lady Eagles have done well to wall off the paint vs Rock Hill's drives. @RockHillGBB's Rebekah Juett has 6 pts at the break. pic.twitter.com/IUoqalQj2M— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) January 28, 2023
The Lady Eagles didn't lack for chances early on, snagging seven offensive rebounds in the first quarter alone. And while Rock Hill offered some resistance at the rim in defending those second-chance looks, Prosper strung together an 8-2 run to close out the opening frame for a 10-9 lead that swelled with each ensuing quarter.
Junior Olivia Pennington got hot from long range with nine of her team-high 17 points coming in the second quarter to help build a 25-18 lead at the half for the Lady Eagles, who also forced six turnovers in the second stanza. Pennington added six more points in the third quarter, contributing to a run that saw Prosper assist on 10 of its 12 made field goals in the second half.
"She has been our anchor all year. I think she took her 30th charge of the season tonight," Rachal said of Pennington. "There isn't a better glue kid than her. She put up some stats tonight, grabbed rebounds, took charges. She did it all for us."
Sophomore Kendall Mosley added 12 points for the Lady Eagles, while senior Rebekah Juett paced Rock Hill with eight points. The Lady Blue Hawks dipped to 2-9 in district play, trailing Prosper by two games at 4-7.
