FRISCO—Prosper Rock Hill senior BJ Hooper saw an opening and went for the kill.
Hooper had success getting to the rim against Frisco Memorial's rangy frontcourt all game, and as the Blue Hawks maintained a double-digit lead inside the final minute of Tuesday's non-district matchup, the team's leading scorer put an exclamation point on the evening.
Isolated atop the key, Hooper attacked Memorial off the dribble and elevated for a two-handed dunk over an oncoming defender that sent the Rock Hill gym into a frenzy. It polished off a 22-point night for the dynamic scorer and helped close out an eventual 69-62 victory over a Warriors team ranked No. 11 in Class 5A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
"I just put my head down and did what I know I can do," Hooper said. "You've got to be in attack mode at all times, trying to get to the free throw line, and it just makes everything else easier.
"... When I saw the lane open, I had to get it."
FINAL: @RockHill_BB 69, @FriscoMemo_BB 62BJ Hooper puts quite the exclamation point on this one for Rock Hill, knocking off the state-ranked Warriors. Hooper had 22 points to lead all scorers, Leon Horner paced Memorial with a 21pt double-double. pic.twitter.com/FfqajhlBgK— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) December 14, 2022
Hooper's late-game highlight was one of several from the Blue Hawks during a resounding finish to Tuesday's ballgame. Neither team held more than a five-point lead over the first three quarters, but Rock Hill took charge late by outscoring Memorial 9-0 to open the fourth quarter and build a 57-43 advantage with just under five minutes remaining.
Despite being outsized at several positions, the Blue Hawks made things tough for the Warriors around the rim, and Rock Hill was then able to use its speed to create opportunities in transition. Senior Sam Knight alone logged plenty of mileage running the floor late, scoring 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter — almost entirely on fast-break situations — to help the Blue Hawks pull away.
"On the shirts we wear, it says 'Play Hard' on the front. It's just something that we've been trying to instill since I got here," said Shawn Williams, Rock Hill head coach. "It's good to see in Year Three that it's starting to come to fruition. We've still got a ways to go, but they're starting to believe and good things are starting to happen."
The Blue Hawks' effort helped keep pace with the Warriors all game. Memorial's largest lead came right out of the gates with a 5-0 start buoyed by a deep 3-pointer off the bounce from senior and Texas Tech commit Drew Steffe. But Rock Hill was game, crowding the Warriors' ball-handlers on the perimeter and limiting Memorials' first-shot effectiveness inside.
At the surface, it was a wise approach from the Warriors, who went out of their way to try and attack Rock Hill at the rim — particularly with the Blue Hawks' starting center, senior CJ Dennis, out with an injury. The Warriors' aggression resulted in early foul trouble for Rock Hill and a whopping 16 free throws taken in the first half for Memorial.
"Games like that are good because other people get to play and prove themselves, especially early in the season before district," Williams said. "Now, they show what they can do to get into the rotation and build their confidence up. I feel like it'll pay dividends in the future."
Rock Hill's bench got plenty of run on Tuesday, but the team's play on the court never waned — the Blue Hawks tallied 20 points off their bench, including 13 from junior Chase Nelson. Despite Memorial's parade to the charity stripe, the Blue Hawks eked in front for a 34-31 halftime advantage after a late turnover led to Knight finding junior Reid Jessen for a layup with 30 seconds remaining.
HALF: Rock Hill 34, Memorial 31@RockHill_BB score 4 straight inside the final minute to retake the lead. Go-ahead basket off this impressive finish by Chase Nelson. Memorial lived at the line that quarter, going 9/14 on FTs. Drew Steffe has 10pts, Leon Horner w 8pts, 4 blks. pic.twitter.com/5b6VfFz1uR— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) December 14, 2022
One of the catalysts for Rock Hill's productive start was the play of junior Andre Buckner, who scored seven of his 10 points in the first quarter and contributed plenty to a stout defensive effort in the backcourt.
"[Buckner] did one hell of a job on defense, pressuring Steffe and trying to make him uncomfortable," Williams said. "His energy was huge early in the game. He was really the only one who had it cooking for us."
Steffe got rolling early on with a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter, but Rock Hill limited the four-star sharp-shooter to four points over the final three quarters. Senior Leon Horner paced Memorial with a 21-point double-double, rejecting five shots and hounding the Blue Hawks on the glass for a hoard of offensive rebounds in the second half.
It was in that area where Rock Hill missed Dennis' presence most on Tuesday.
"CJ is a guy who does a little bit of everything for us and him not being able to go today hurt, but it gave other guys a chance to step up and play different positions, and that's something that they may need to do again in the future," Williams said.
Despite Horner's flurry, which included six of his team's 11 second-half field goals, Hooper matched that output and then some. After being held to a single 3-pointer in the first quarter, the all-district guard blitzed Memorial's defense with a litany of tough finishes at the rim the rest of the way. He spun into a layup in the closing seconds of the third quarter for a 48-43 lead and sparked Rock Hill's 9-0 run to begin the fourth with two more baskets to open the frame.
It was a welcome bounce back for the Blue Hawks, who snapped a two-game skid to improve to 8-4 heading into Friday's 7:30 p.m. home tip with upstart Frisco Panther Creek. That will be the last tune-up before Rock Hill opens District 5-6A play the following week, visiting No. 10-ranked Denton Guyer at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The Wildcats captured a share of the 5-6A title last season and sport one of the area's top backcourts with Connor Newton, Jordan Lowery and four-star guard Jeremiah Green.
"I think we're in a good spot. Guyer has a good team and some really good players, so hopefully we accept the challenge. We'll see what happens," Williams said.
End 3Q: Rock Hill 48, Memorial 43BJ Hooper getting buckets for @RockHill_BB, laying this one in with a couple seconds to go. Hooper has 16 pts, while Leon Horner has come on strong for Memorial with 16 pts, 10rebs, 5blks. pic.twitter.com/ujUHKt6lF0— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) December 14, 2022
