Up until Tuesday’s game, the Rock Hill softball team had dominated just about everyone in District 10-5A.
The only team that had come close to knocking off the Blue Hawks was The Colony. The Lady Cougars battled in a 7-3 loss to the Blue Hawks on March 12.
The same two teams met for the second time this season on Tuesday, and with first place in the district standings on the line, The Colony gave Rock Hill all that it could handle and then some. But when it mattered the most, it was the Blue Hawks who came through in the clutch.
Sophomore Leah Rinehart crushed a solo home run to lead off the top of the eighth inning and senior pitcher Grace Berlage induced back-to-back fly-outs after the Lady Cougars had loaded the bases with one out in the home half of the eighth, as the Blue Hawks held on for a 5-4 win.
“When you face adversity, it’s good to see that your team can step into that role and really do what they need to do, which is to make the routine plays and be able to pull through,” said Leigh Anne Budd, Rock Hill head coach. “Hats off to The Colony. They played an absolutely fabulous game. They definitely kept us on our toes, and we appreciate that.”
ROCK HILL TAKES THE LEAD. Leah Rinehart crushes a solo home run over the LF wall to lead off the top of the 8th. Rock Hill 5, The Colony 4. Pitching change for The Colony. Addison Dorsey in for Tamya Waiters. pic.twitter.com/Bvehc2pUyP— David Wolman (@david_wolmanFWS) April 6, 2022
The win moves Rock H
ill (20-7 overall, 9-0 district) two games ahead of The Colony (12-8-1, 7-2) in the 10-5A standings and into the driver’s seat for the district title.
The Lady Cougars struck first. The Colony senior Tamya Waiters blooped a single into right field in the fourth inning to give her team a 1-0 lead.
The Colony had a chance for more, but they left the bases loaded after senior pitcher Taylor Hagen induced an infield ground-out to end the inning. That proved to be theme of the game. The two teams combined to strand a total of 23 base runners – 12 by Rock Hill and 11 by The Colony.
It was more frustrating for the Blue Hawks.
Rock Hill squandered a couple of early chances to get on the board. The Colony junior catcher Payton Blanco tagged out a base runner attempting to score on a ground ball in the third inning. One inning later, the Blue Hawks loaded the bases with one out after sophomore Camila Spriggs reached on a bunt single. But Waiters struck out senior Tristalyn Lee and Rinehart on back-to-back plays to end the frame.
Junior Jolie Malan brought life to the Rock Hill dugout in the fifth inning with an RBI triple for a 1-1 tie. Malan scored on a high throw to home plate to give the Blue Hawks a 2-1 lead. It was the first of two defensive errors in the inning for The Colony, allowing Rock Hill to increase its lead to 4-1.
“You could feel the change after Jolie’s hit,” Budd said. “They got a little more crazy and Jolie was excited. It became contagious.”
The Colony didn’t get discouraged by the bad inning.
Lady Cougar junior third baseman hit a two-run single up the middle with two outs in the home half of the fifth to reduce the Blue Hawk advantage to 4-3.
Down to its last out, The Colony junior first baseman Sydney Young crushed a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the score at 4-4.
“We’d be the first team in history to commit an error,” said Deana Coleman, The Colony head coach. “It’s going to happen. It’s just about how you’re going to respond. That’s what we talk about all of the time. I’m so proud of them.”
TIE GAME!! With 2 outs in the bot of the 7th, @ssydneyyoungg launches a solo home run over the LF wall. Rock Hill 4, The Colony 4. pic.twitter.com/ugkXjUvby9— David Wolman (@david_wolmanFWS) April 6, 2022
But Rock Hill had the last laugh. Rinehart lined a solo home run over her own to lead off the top of the eighth to give the Blue Hawks a 5-4 lead.
The Colony had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the eighth. Senior center fielder Olivia Wick hit a single to load the bases. But, just like other parts of the game, Rock Hill’s pitching staff kept the damage to a minimum.
Sabrina Wick hit a fly-out for the second out. Then, Young nearly came away with the game-winner. She hit a hard liner into the outfield, but Rock Hill center fielder Veronica Cully was in perfect position to make the catch.
“We kept fighting, and that was a rocket that Sydney hit, but just right at their center fielder,” Coleman said. “If it was two feet over, we just walk it off right there, because it was just a shot. And that’s all that you can ask of your kids. It either goes or it doesn’t. Tonight, it didn’t.”
