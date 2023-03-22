As Prosper Rock Hill head baseball coach Shaun Stanton addressed his team before Monday's practice, he knew it would be cliche to call Tuesday's District 5-6A matchup against Prosper just another game.
It marked the inaugural installment in the baseball version of the Pride of Prosper rivalry, and that occasion wasn't lost on the upstart Blue Hawks, now in their third varsity campaign and at last getting to take on a Prosper program that captured last season's 5-6A championship.
"I said that it's cliche to treat this like it's just another game and that we're just playing the game of baseball. That's not going to be the case (on Tuesday)," Stanton said. "You're playing your buddies who you've grown up with. You're playing against who we call the big brother: The Prosper High School."
Stanton is plenty aware of that standard, preceding his time at Rock Hill with a decade as an assistant at Prosper under legendary head coach Rick Carpenter. And as Stanton leads the Blue Hawks into their first season in Class 6A, the early returns have been promising — including Tuesday, as Rock Hill held off Prosper for a 5-3 victory to improve to 3-0 in district play.
"We're hitting the ball really well," Stanton said. "I just told them that we saw their Nos. 1 and 2 and we really just had one inning of bad at-bats and there were six others where it felt like it was one good at-bat after another. We found barrels tonight."
Rock Hill preceded Tuesday's contest with a two-game sweep of Denton Braswell, scoring a combined 18 runs in the process. The Blue Hawks continued to rake on Tuesday, piling up five runs on seven hits opposite a Prosper team anxious to right the ship after dropping both outings from its home-and-home series the week prior against Denton Guyer.
The Eagles, now 0-3 in district, totaled just one run in their two games against the Wildcats but matched that total in just two at-bats on Tuesday, thanks to a first-inning solo home run from junior Nick Nava for a 1-0 lead.
Prosper's attempts to build off that early salvo met some resistance, however, as Rock Hill senior pitcher Hunter Snow and the defense limited the Eagles to just one hit over the next five innings — a single off the left-field wall Prosper attempted to stretch into a double, only to be thrown out at second base behind a brilliant throw from senior outfielder Ty Townsend.
Snow settled in, building off his complete-game effort on March 14 against Braswell by hurling 6.2 innings on Tuesday against Prosper. He struck out seven while allowing three runs on four hits.
"(Snow) has been doing that all year. He reminds me of back when I was (at Prosper) in 2015, we had a guy named Kylor Morris who threw a one-hitter in the state championship game and topped out at 81 mph. I've told Hunter all year that he reminds me of Kylor Morris," Stanton said. "He's got good stuff but it's not overpowering. He just pounds the strike zone and hits his spots."
Much like the week prior, Snow spent the majority of the night operating with a lead. Despite Nava's early homer, Rock Hill tied the ballgame a half-inning later in the top of the second with an RBI single from junior Ethan Ho and seized a 2-1 lead in the third after freshman Joshua Viars doubled off the wall to score a run with two outs.
Viars added to the damage on his following at-bat in the top of the fifth, opening the frame with a solo home run that boosted the lead to 4-1.
"I actually sent an email to his parents today. He's mature beyond his years," Stanton said of Viars, who has already worked his way up to third in the batting order as a freshman. "You can tell they've done a good job raising him. He's good (in the games), but the way he is as a person far exceeds the way he is as a baseball player."
Viars tallied two hits and two RBIs on Tuesday, while Ho added two hits of his own. Senior Zach Fike also accounted for two RBIs, a bases-loaded walk in the fourth inning and a one-run double off the wall in the seventh to up the lead to 5-1.
Prosper senior pitcher Harrison Rosar saw three innings of work before giving way to junior Aiden White. The reliever navigated his way out of a pair of jams in the fourth and fifth innings — retiring three straight batters with the bases loaded in the fourth and again with two outs in the fifth, during which Rock Hill only managed two runs.
That resilience carried over into the bottom of the seventh where Prosper rallied to within two runs at 5-3 following a two-run homer from junior Cole Giametta, followed by walks drawn from junior William Adimora and senior Lincoln Skinner with two outs.
The Eagles brought the go-ahead run to the plate, but Rock Hill senior reliever Zachary Rowley induced a fly-out to shallow right field to preserve the win.
"To get that victory against them in awesome, but we've got to be ready for Friday as well," Stanton said.
Rock Hill and Prosper will reconvene on the Blue Hawks' home field at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
