Rock Hill vs Prosper

Prosper Rock Hill senior Uriah Walters (23) tracks down Prosper junior Erick Thompson for a tag-out during Tuesday's district ballgame.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

As Prosper Rock Hill head baseball coach Shaun Stanton addressed his team before Monday's practice, he knew it would be cliche to call Tuesday's District 5-6A matchup against Prosper just another game.

It marked the inaugural installment in the baseball version of the Pride of Prosper rivalry, and that occasion wasn't lost on the upstart Blue Hawks, now in their third varsity campaign and at last getting to take on a Prosper program that captured last season's 5-6A championship.

Prosper Nick Nava

Prosper junior Nick Nava gave the Eagles an early lead with a solo home run in the first inning.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments