The Prosper Rock Hill softball team couldn't have asked for a better start to Friday's Class 5A state semifinals.
The Blue Hawks did their part to seize control early on against undefeated Montgomery Lake Creek, striking for two runs in the top of the first inning and dealing the Lady Lions a rare deficit.
But Lake Creek, ranked No. 2 in the nation by MaxPreps, got a chance to return fire and did so to the tune of eight unanswered runs from Red and Charlie McCombs Field at the University of Texas on Friday, rolling to an 8-2 victory to spell the end of Rock Hill's historic sophomore season.
"Our seniors built this great foundation," said Leigh Anne Budd, Rock Hill head coach. "They chose to come to Rock Hill and they brought the young ones along with them, telling them about how we do things at Rock Hill and how to be successful, and I think having everybody bought into that process is why we're here today."
Qualifying for the state tournament in just their second year as a varsity program, the Blue Hawks appeared unfazed by that spotlight to begin Friday's ballgame. Veronica Cully bunted her way on base to begin the contest, and Emily Alvarez followed up with another bunt to induce a Lake Creek error and move both runners into scoring position.
Jolie Malan plated Cully on a groundout and Gabrielle Luna singled on a grounder to right field to score Alvarez and promptly stake Rock Hill to a 2-0 lead.
"We had a game plan going into it. One piece about Rock Hill softball is our energy, and we were just ready to play and amped up," Budd said. "We started off really strong. I wish we could have continue that, but I know we still had a lot of base runners on that we could have pushed across, but that's why that team is where it is."
It didn't take long for Lake Creek to counter, surging in front with three runs in the bottom of the first inning — all of which came with two outs in the frame. A two-run single by Shelby Winn gave the Lady Lions a 3-2 lead that wouldn't be relinquished.
Despite Rock Hill's early success against Lake Creek pitcher Ava Brown, the Florida commit settled in to keep the Blue Hawks off the scoreboard the rest of the way. She responded from her bumpy first inning by striking out the side in the second stanza, part of a stretch where Brown retired seven straight batters.
All the while, Lake Creek's bats and base-running continued to put pressure on the Rock Hill defense. After tacking on one run in the bottom of the third inning, Lake Creek strung together three consecutive hits with two outs to help produce two more runs in the fourth to up the count to 6-2.
The Blue Hawks had an opportunity to make a dent in that deficit in the top of the sixth inning, loading the bases with two outs. Ella Berlage singled with one out, Luna drew a walk and Camila Spriggs was hit by a pitch, but Brown got out of the jam with a strikeout.
Lake Creek promptly responded with back-to-back RBI hits by Madelyn Lopez and Brown in the bottom of the sixth.
"They capitalized when they had runners on base and their pitcher did a really good job of pounding the zone," Budd said. "Sometimes it just doesn't go your way. I'm still very proud of what we've done and what we'll continue to do."
The Lady Lions outhit Rock Hill 12-6 in the semifinal win, with Brown pitching all seven innings and striking out nine batters along the way. The Blue Hawks used both Grace Berlage and Taylor Hagen during the contest, the former pitching two innings and the latter going four.
Cully and Ella Berlage paced the Rock Hill offense with two hits apiece in the loss, while Alvarez and Luna also recorded hits. Lake Creek got a combined eight hits between the second, third and fourth batters in its lineup, including three hits apiece for Carmen Uribe and Brown.
The win kept the Lady Lions' perfect season intact at 39-0, while Rock Hill closes out its year at 33-10. The Blue Hawks prefaced their run to state by defeating Frisco Lone Star (8-0, 10-0), Woodrow Wilson (7-0, 16-0), Frisco Heritage (4-2), Forney (4-5, 7-1, 4-3) and Royse City (9-0, 1-0).
