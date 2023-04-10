On the heels of its first state semifinals appearance since 2002, the Celina baseball team hasn't missed a beat this season.
The Bobcats entered last week sporting an 18-3 and the No. 2 ranking in Class 4A, per TXHighSchoolBaseball.com and the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association. Included in that record are two separate win streaks of at least seven games.
Continuity has been key to Celina's big year, returning the bulk of its final four lineup, and one of the catalysts to that success has been senior Jackson Rooker. He capped his junior year with a spot on the 4A all-tournament team at state and earned Star Local Media all-area honors after hitting .407 with 37 hits, 20 doubles, a home run, 27 RBIs, 43 runs and 15 stolen bases.
Rooker's bat has been one of the steadiest in the lineup this season and his speed on the base paths has earned the Tennessee Tech commit a spot in the Celina record books.
Rooker recently broke the team's single-season record for stolen bases (26, set in 2002). He did so by stealing a whopping 10 bases over three games played last week and has totaled 29 stolen bases on the year. That same week, across three games, Rooker totaled 11 plate appearances, going 4-of-6 with six RBIs, five runs scored and five walks drawn. He also earned a win on the mound on March 31 against Aubrey.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Rooker discusses Celina's big year, the Bobcats' coaching staff, and the influences on his growth as a baseball player.
SLM: Congrats on the year you and the team have had so far. What has impressed you most with the way the team is playing lately?
JR: We are not a one-dimensional team. We are able to win close games with great pitching and sound defense. We can also score in bunches and simply outscore teams. I think that makes us a dangerous team no matter who we are playing.
SLM: To have so much continuity back in the lineup from last year's team, what is the bond like between this group?
JR: This is for sure the tightest group of guys I’ve ever had on a team. We all have the same vision for this team, which is bringing a state title back to the town of Celina. I think all of us being on the same page and us just all being so close that it helps our performance on the field.
SLM: What did you take away from the experience of a long playoff run and getting to state last season?
JR: I’m very grateful for the run we had last year and I think it will help us this year. With that being said, we are ready for the journey and are prepared to finish the job at any means necessary.
SLM: Congrats on recently breaking the single-season stolen base record. What has gone into your approach in that area of the game and how have you been able to find so much success on the base paths?
JR: The addition of coach (Josh) Rollins in the fall has helped our entire team on the base paths. He really simplified the game on the bases and made it to where it’s just math and if the numbers are in our favor then we go.
SLM: How long have you been playing baseball and what gravitated you to the sport?
JR: I’ve been playing this game for as long as I can remember. It runs in my family and it’s all we know. My dad, uncle and grandpa all played college baseball, so I’ve naturally looked up to them my whole life.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a baseball player?
JR: All of my coaches have turned me into the player that I am today. Especially coach (Troy) McCartney and coach Rollins. But I wouldn’t be where I am without help from my dad. He has always been in my corner and has never turned me down to go work.
SLM: When you think back over your baseball career, what is one memory that stands out?
JR: If I had to choose one specific memory right now, it would be going to state, but I hope that’s not my best memory as I want to help us win a state title this year.
SLM: How do you feel like you've grown on and off the field through your time playing baseball at Celina?
JR: I’m so glad that I’ve spent my high school career at Celina. Especially having coach McCartney for three out of my four years to look up to, not just on the field but off. He has taught me and my teammates many life lessons through the game and has been a role model for us to look up to.
