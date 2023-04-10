Jackson Rooker

Celina senior Jackson Rooker, right, played a vital part in helping the Bobcats advance to the Class 4A state semifinals last season.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

On the heels of its first state semifinals appearance since 2002, the Celina baseball team hasn't missed a beat this season.

The Bobcats entered last week sporting an 18-3 and the No. 2 ranking in Class 4A, per TXHighSchoolBaseball.com and the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association. Included in that record are two separate win streaks of at least seven games.

