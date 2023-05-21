RJ Ruais

Celina senior RJ Ruais has come up big on the mound and at the plate throughout his decorated high school career with the Bobcats.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

The Celina baseball team's senior class has endured the peaks and valleys throughout the Bobcats' resurgence as a state powerhouse in recent years. Senior RJ Ruais can attest.

The 2022 Star Local Media all-area MVP has been a vital part to three consecutive district championship teams, operating near the top of the batting order and holding down a prominent spot in the pitching rotation.

