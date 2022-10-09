The Celina and Prosper cross country teams exited last year's round of state championship meets with plenty of hardware.
The Lady Bobcats hoisted the Class 4A state title — their first championship in cross country since 2002 — while the Prosper girls finished as state runners-up in 6A.
Expectations are always high for those programs at this time of year, and that will remain the case this week when Celina and Prosper, as well as Prosper Rock Hill, compete in their respective district meets. Celina gets started Monday from Old Celina Park in 11-4A action, while Prosper ISD heads to Myers Park in McKinney on Friday for 5-6A's district meet.
As athletes begin final preparations for this week's district meets, here are a few local runners who have turned in big years with the postseason on the horizon.
Celina
Alexis Frick
The Lady Bobcats have a state championship to defend, and Frick is back to lead an experienced group of runners. Although Celina graduated former state champion Adele Clarke, Frick has kept her team among the 4A elite this season.
Frick enters the postseason having finished top two in four different races this season, including a second-place run at the Celina Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 30 with a personal-record two-mile time of 11:33.3.
Frick and the Lady Bobcats won the meet with 39 points, finishing just four ahead of No. 2-ranked Canyon Randall. Expect those two teams to share the course again very soon.
Jordan Ruehl
The Bobcats are chalked in underclassmen this season, and they'll be looking to runners like Ruehl to help advance the team out of districts this week. Just a sophomore, Ruehl has improved his times plenty from his freshman year, including a PR in the 5K at 17:58.6 on Sept. 10 at the McKinney Boyd Bronco Stampede.
Ruehl finished 1.2 seconds shy of matching that mark recently after running to 17th place in the Celina Cross Country Invitational.
Prosper
Shewaye Johnson
After moving to Prosper from Iowa prior to her junior year, Johnson was sensational in her first-ever UIL postseason. She won the individual and team championships last year's 5-6A meet and followed that up with an eventual third-place finish at state.
As a senior, Johnson has seemingly picked up where she left off. She has already won three separate races this season, including on Sept. 24 at the OSU Cowboy Jamboree. With a PR time of 17:08.8 in the 5K, recorded on Sept. 3 at the Marcus Coach T Invitational, Johnson enters the week as the on-paper favorite to capture another district title and once again contend for the top overall spot in 6A.
Jack Johnston
Johnston has improved his finish at the district meet every year since he was a freshman, culminating in winning the 5-6A title last season as a junior. He and the Eagles will defend their district team championship later this week, with Johnston once again expected to be in contention for first place overall.
He enters the meet sporting the district's fastest 5K time of the season, which came on Aug. 27 at the Southlake Carroll Invitational with a 15:13.9. Johnston has hovered around that mid-15-minute range ever since, finishing in the top five at Marcus, OSU and the Dallas Jesuit XC Classic.
Prosper Rock Hill
Lauren Polk
Polk finished 15th in last year's district meet in 10-5A, and although the Lady Blue Hawks have since made the jump to 6A, they have some runners capable of making some noise this week.
That includes Polk, who has improved plenty from the times she ran as a sophomore. The Rock Hill junior will enter the postseason with plenty of momentum after clocking a personal-best time of 18:42.7 on Oct. 1, placing seventh overall at Jesuit.
If Polk can maintain a similar pace at districts, it should pay off. Her recent PR in the 5K ranks fifth in 5-6A for the season, per Athletic.net.
Matthew Kasenic
Kasenic ran the gamut, literally, during a busy freshman year where he and the Blue Hawks managed to advance all the way to the 5A state meet. Getting back to Round Rock won't come easy given the depth of talent in Region I-6A, but it all starts with a productive race at the district meet, and Kasenic has reason to like his chances.
Only a sophomore, Kasenic has been able to drop his 5K time below 16 minutes, running as fast as 15:51.3 on Sept. 3 at Marcus. That time would be good for seventh overall among his district opponents on the season, per Athletic.net.
