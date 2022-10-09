Alexis Frick

Celina senior Alexis Frick helped lead the Lady Bobcats to a Class 4A state championship last season.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

The Celina and Prosper cross country teams exited last year's round of state championship meets with plenty of hardware.

The Lady Bobcats hoisted the Class 4A state title — their first championship in cross country since 2002 — while the Prosper girls finished as state runners-up in 6A.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments