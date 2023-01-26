It may seem hard to believe in hindsight, but Brandon Schmidt wasn't entirely sure if he was ready to be a head coach.
Schmidt had coached for nine years as an assistant at Cedar Park, contributing to a state championship run in 2012, before making the trek north to Prosper to join Chris Ross' staff for the 2015 season. When Ross made the move to the college ranks to be an assistant at Boise State the following year, Schmidt was promoted to take his place in May 2016.
"Nobody ever thinks that they're ready to be a head coach and I was no different," Schmidt said. "When I came to Prosper, I had no intention of being a head coach at Prosper High — it was just one of those things that kind of happened."
Suffice to say, the seven seasons that followed worked out quite well for both Schmidt and Prosper. He'll now look to do the same with College Station-based A&M Consolidated after accepting an offer on Monday to become its next head football coach.
"I'm so thankful for Prosper ISD for the opportunity that they gave me and I'm very proud of what we accomplished over the last eight years," Schmidt said. "It's been an unbelievable ride here. For me professionally, it's time for the next challenge, and for me and my family, it's time to get closer to home."
Schmidt and his wife, Katie, are both from the Houston area. The coach's roots include his playing days at both La Marque High School and Sam Houston State University, as well as coaching stints at Cedar Park, Round Rock Stony Point and La Porte — all well south of the Metroplex before making the move to Prosper.
"It's a new challenge for me personally, but my wife and I have looked at getting closer to the Houston area because that's home for both of us," Schmidt said. "We knew at some point that we wanted to get back in that direction and A&M Consolidated is a traditionally top-notch program. When that job came open, I thought it was a no-brainer to at least pursue it and see what it entailed."
A&M Consolidated has qualified for the playoffs each of the past 18 seasons, including a state semifinal run in 2005 and a regional final appearance in 2013 during that span. The Tigers went 9-3 last season and qualified for the area round in Class 5A Division I.
"One of the things we preach to our kids on a daily basis is the willingness to put yourself out there and try new things — being willing to learn, grow and develop as young men. I think as coaches, we have to model that," Schmidt said.
It was part of what led Schmidt to Prosper in 2015 and contributed to a successful run leading the Eagles' football program over the past seven seasons. During his time at the helm, Schmidt guided Prosper to a 64-27 record and qualified for the playoffs all seven years.
As Prosper transitioned to 6A in 2018, its success on the gridiron only grew. This past season marked the fourth straight year that the Eagles advanced to at least the regional final round of the postseason, getting over the hump with a 24-13 win over Lewisville on Dec. 3 to secure the program's first state semifinal berth since 2008.
"To be able to cut my teeth in Prosper ISD as a head coach has been an unbelievable blessing," Schmidt said. "Of course, it's been great from a winning standpoint but just the expectations off the field from a community relations and professional standpoint, I couldn't ask for a better place to become a head coach. If you can be successful as a head coach in Prosper ISD, I think you can be successful anywhere."
Said Prosper ISD Athletic Director Valerie Little: "Not only is he a great football coach, he's a great man. He took care of those kids and those parents. That football program is one of the most elite programs I've ever been around and the staff he put together had great men just like him. To see the success they have had the last seven years was really exciting for him."
Little anticipates Schmidt signing his contract with College Station ISD on Tuesday. The PISD athletic director said the school district plans to name an interim head coach within the next week, with hopes of naming Schmidt's full-time successor before spring practices begin.
"It's built and I wish Prosper nothing but the best. I hope they're playing in the state championship game next season, and if so, I'll be there cheering them on," Schmidt said.
