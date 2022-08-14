Celina football

Celina senior Gabe Gayton helped lead the Bobcats to an appearance in the Class 4A Division II state semifinals last season.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

With a week of practice in the books for many of the area’s Class 5A and 6A high school football teams, the next hurdle to clear requires lining up against an actual opponent. Most teams will get that chance this week when participating in a scrimmage.

It’ll give teams a chance to further evaluate their players in the closest thing resembling a game-time setting since the end of last season, and programs from Celina, McKinney ISD and Prosper ISD will participate in scrimmages on Thursday and Friday.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments