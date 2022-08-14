With a week of practice in the books for many of the area’s Class 5A and 6A high school football teams, the next hurdle to clear requires lining up against an actual opponent. Most teams will get that chance this week when participating in a scrimmage.
It’ll give teams a chance to further evaluate their players in the closest thing resembling a game-time setting since the end of last season, and programs from Celina, McKinney ISD and Prosper ISD will participate in scrimmages on Thursday and Friday.
Celina
Frisco Heritage, 7 p.m. Thursday at Bobcat Stadium
The Bobcats scrimmaged Royse City on the road last week but will give their home fans a preliminary look at this year's squad later this week when they match up with another Class 5A program in Heritage.
Celina advanced all the way to the 4A Division II state semifinals last season but graduated its share of talent. The Bobcats' offensive line is generally a strong suit and that unit will be worth monitoring throughout Thursday's scrimmage with just one returning starter up front in Hamish Mpofu.
Celina gets to gauge its progress against a Heritage team that returns seven defensive starters and an all-district playmaker at receiver in four-year letterman Bryce Gilchrist.
McKinney Boyd
Wylie, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Wylie ISD Stadium
The Broncos are under new leadership with offensive coordinator Daniel Foster taking over for Joe McBride, who announced his retirement in January. McBride helped rejuvenate the Boyd football program with back-to-back playoff appearances, and his teams generally hung their hats on defense — an area where the Broncos project to be fairly young this season.
Boyd returns just two starters from last year's defense, with veterans like linebacker Andrew Dawson and defensive back Brett Burton leading the next wave of hard-noised Bronco defenders.
That unit gets to further hone its identity against a Wylie squad that'll be experienced up front and returns a dynamic playmaker in Cam Pruitt.
McKinney
Lovejoy, 6 p.m. Thursday at Leopard Stadium
There will be plenty of star power in Lucas for this one, with both McKinney and Lovejoy sporting numerous Division I college prospects throughout their respective lineups.
It'll be a familiar sight for new Lions quarterback Keldric Luster, who led Frisco Liberty to a 27-24 road win that doubled as Lovejoy's only loss in last year's regular season. He'll team alongside blue-chip rusher Bryan Jackson as part of an explosive McKinney offense.
But Lovejoy, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 5A Division II, is stacked as well. Luster will have the attention of one of the state's top linebackers in Payton Pierce, and the Leopards have one of the deepest receiving corps in the state with Jaxson Lavender (SMU), Kyle Parker (LSU), Parker Livingstone and Daylan McCutcheon. That should make for plenty of entertaining sequences opposite a McKinney secondary that includes Xavier Filsaime and Christian Ford (Arkansas).
McKinney North
Frisco, 6:15 p.m. Thursday at McKinney ISD Stadium
The Bulldogs are under new leadership this season after promoting offensive coordinator Kendall Brewer to head coach. He takes over Mike Fecci, now MISD's associate athletic director, and keeping that hire in-house should ease the transition for North.
The positional battle to watch is at quarterback where the Bulldogs have two quality signal-callers in Gavin Constantine and Colin Hitchcock vying for the starting role after taking ample snaps behind center last season.
North's opponent, Frisco, annually brings the physicality with its potent Wing-T attack and the Raccoons have one of the area's more versatile players at the helm. Brandon Miyazono produced as a passer, rusher and receiver last season, on top of being a standout linebacker, and he's expected to take the reins at quarterback for Frisco.
Prosper
Mesquite, 7 p.m. Thursday at Children's Health Stadium
The Eagles have a challenging non-district schedule on the horizon and their tune-up comes against a Mesquite squad that improved its win total by five games last season under first-year head coach DeMarcus Harris.
Prosper, meanwhile, is coming off an appearance in the regional finals and has reason for optimism with 14 returning starters for the upcoming season. Harrison Rosar is back in his second year behind center, but he'll be distributing the ball to some different targets with Hunter Summers headlining a young receiving corps.
Matchups to watch include the Mesquite receivers, which include Jamarion Woods and David Robinson Jr., and the Prosper secondary, led by Steven Richardson and Carson McClendon.
Prosper Rock Hill
Colleyville Heritage, 7 p.m. Thursday at Mustang-Panther Stadium
The Blue Hawks are headed to 6A for their third varsity campaign, slotted into a 5-6A district that stacks up among the toughest in the state.
Rock Hill's tune-up comes against one of the better teams in the 5A Div. II classification with Heritage ranked No. 9 in the state to begin the year. The Panthers advanced to the regional finals in back-to-back seasons prior to dropping down from 5A Div. I, but they'll be young with just two starters back on each side of the ball.
It'll make for a worthy test for a Rock Hill bunch under new leadership with Mark Wilkinson promoted to head coach during the offseason. The Blue Hawks are breaking in plenty of new starters as well, particularly at the skill positions on offense, but they've got some reliable veterans on defense in all-district defensive lineman Casy Adjei, as well as linebacker Jonah Bowman and defensive back Cyncere Lindsey.
