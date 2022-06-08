The Celina baseball team faced down multiple first-inning deficits on its way to the Class 4A state tournament, including one in all three games of their regional finals series last week against Longview Spring Hill.
Twice, the Bobcats managed to overcome that early adversity and had their first state semifinal appearance since 2002 to show for it on Wednesday afternoon at UFCU Disch-Falk Field at the University of Texas in Austin.
But as has been on display over the course of its now-35-1 season, Sinton is on another level — and that was made abundantly clear to Celina on Wednesday.
The Bobcats were dealt a six-run deficit by the end of the first inning, one the top-ranked Pirates nursed all the way to a 9-0 victory that ended Celina's historic season in the penultimate round of the UIL playoffs.
The Bobcats close out their 2022 campaign at 32-5-1, held off the scoreboard for the first time all season. Credit Sinton ace Blake Mitchell, who's less than one week removed from being named the Gatorade Texas Baseball Player of the Year. The LSU commit looked the part on Wednesday, tossing a complete-game shutout and going 2-of-3 with two RBIs in the win.
Celina was only able to scratch three hits off Mitchell, including one off a single by junior RJ Ruais during the game's second at-bat. The Bobcats managed to put two runners on base that frame—one of only two innings where Celina managed to put multiple batters on base.
In addition to Ruais, junior Jackson Rooker and sophomore Zack Henderson also produced hits in Celina's finale.
The Bobcats weren't able to convert that offense on the scoreboard, however, which proved costly against a Sinton offense chalked in Division I hitting talent. The Pirates, winners of 30 consecutive games entering Wednesday's matchup, sent their entire starting lineup to the plate during the first inning and did so opposite the heart of Celina's deep pitching staff.
Sinton put its first six batters on base, producing runs off RBI singles by Rylan Galvan and Canon Chester, plus a bases-loaded walk drawn by Rene Galvan. Three more runs came with two outs in the inning, as Kaden McCoy singled in a run, Marco Gonzales drew a bases-loaded walk, and Rene Galvan scored off a wild pitch. Prior to Wednesday's ballgame, Celina had surrendered just eight total runs in the first inning all season.
All six first-inning runs on Wednesday came opposite Ruais and senior Cole Marthiljohni, the one-two punch that has carried the Bobcats on the mound all season.
Celina turned to junior Noah Bentley in the second inning, which eased the early barrage by Sinton. Bentley pitched four innings on Wednesday, surrendering three runs on six hits while striking out five batters. Henderson tossed the sixth inning in relief.
Sinton added another run in the second inning off a wild pitch and two more in the fifth inning thanks to a two-run double by Mitchell.
All the while, the Pirates' ace continued to bottle up a potent Celina offense — at one point retiring 12 consecutive batters between the second and fifth innings. Henderson at last managed to break things up with a lead-off single in the sixth inning, followed by a walk drawn by junior Sean Rabe. But the Bobcats proceeded to ground out into a fielder's choice, had a runner picked off and another strike out to halt the potential threat.
Wednesday's loss spelled a hard-luck end to an otherwise momentous year for Celina athletics. The Bobcats qualified teams for at least the state semifinals in five true team sports with the baseball team joining volleyball, football, girls soccer and boys as state tournament qualifiers. Celina won a 4A state title in girls soccer and earned runner-up finishes in boys soccer and volleyball.
The school also brought home a 4A championship in girls cross country last fall and produced an individual state champion in track with Grant Williams winning the 300-meter hurdles.
