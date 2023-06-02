A mere six outs separated the Celina baseball team from a return to the Class 4A state tournament on Friday, but Texarkana Liberty-Eylau had other plans.
A two-run lead for the No. 2-ranked Bobcats gave way to a four-run sixth inning by the Leopards, who rallied for a 5-4 victory from North Lamar High School to win a one-game Region II-4A final. Liberty-Eylau, appearing in its second regional final in three years, punched its ticket to the state tournament for the first time since 2007, while the Bobcats' bid for another trip to Round Rock was cut short in the fifth round. Celina ends its season at 35-5 overall.
The Bobcats carried a 17-game winning streak into Friday's one-game playoff, last beaten nearly two months ago on April 5. Celina positioned itself to extend that run after building a 3-1 lead on the strength of a three-run third inning.
The Bobcats loaded the bases with no outs and got on the board courtesy of a two-run single by senior RJ Ruais. Senior Noah Bentley followed with a sacrifice fly for a 3-0 advantage. In the process, Celina managed to chase Liberty-Eylau starter WT Jones after 2.2 innings pitched.
The Leopards enjoyed a similar fortune in the sixth inning, however. Liberty-Eylau put its first three batters on base. Trailing 3-1, the Leopards made it a one-run game off a bases-loaded walk by Cal Jones and then surged ahead on the following at-bat thanks to a two-run single by Triston Haugh. A sacrifice fly by WT Jones upped the count to 5-3.
Celina got a run back in the top of the seventh inning, as senior Sean Rabe scored off an error by Liberty-Eylau. But with the tying run on base and one out, the Leopards retired the next two Bobcat batters to preserve the win.
Ruais went 3-of-4 from the plate in the loss, while also pitching the first four innings of the ballgame. He surrendered one unearned with six strikeouts and two walks before giving way to Bentley for the final two frames.
Cal Jones, meanwhile, earned the win on the mound for Liberty-Eylau. He tossed 4.1 innings in relief with one unearned run allowed on four hits.
Rabe, as well as junior Major Brignon and sophomore Connor Rabe, tallied additional singles in the final game of the Bobcats' 2023 campaign.
