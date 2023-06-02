RJ Ruais

Celina senior RJ Ruais, pictured in previous action, had three hits on Friday, but the Bobcats fell victim to a sixth-inning rally in a 5-4 loss to Texarkana Liberty-Eylau in the Region II-4A final.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

A mere six outs separated the Celina baseball team from a return to the Class 4A state tournament on Friday, but Texarkana Liberty-Eylau had other plans.

A two-run lead for the No. 2-ranked Bobcats gave way to a four-run sixth inning by the Leopards, who rallied for a 5-4 victory from North Lamar High School to win a one-game Region II-4A final. Liberty-Eylau, appearing in its second regional final in three years, punched its ticket to the state tournament for the first time since 2007, while the Bobcats' bid for another trip to Round Rock was cut short in the fifth round. Celina ends its season at 35-5 overall.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

