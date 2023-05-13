Skylynn Townsend

Prosper Rock Hill junior Skylynn Townsend won district, area and regional championships in both the long jump and triple jump prior to competing at the Class 6A state track and field meet.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

Although Saturday marked Prosper Rock Hill junior Skylynn Townsend's first time ever competing at the UIL Class 6A state track and field championships, it's a moment that has been in the making for some time for the Blue Hawks' star jumper.

Townsend has impressed all throughout her 2023 campaign, including a postseason that has produced first-place sweeps of the long jump and triple jump at her district, area and regional meets to qualify for state in both events.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments