Although Saturday marked Prosper Rock Hill junior Skylynn Townsend's first time ever competing at the UIL Class 6A state track and field championships, it's a moment that has been in the making for some time for the Blue Hawks' star jumper.
Townsend has impressed all throughout her 2023 campaign, including a postseason that has produced first-place sweeps of the long jump and triple jump at her district, area and regional meets to qualify for state in both events.
Townsend posted winning marks of 19-8 1/4 in the long jump and 41-1 3/4 in the triple jump at the Region II-5A meet, held April 28-29 in Arlington. The latter ranks tops in the nation, per MileSplit.com, and she has cleared 20 feet in the long jump two times earlier in the season, including a 20-8 1/2 at the 5-6A/6-6A area meet on April 21.
Townsend has shined on the big stage before—just two months prior on March 12, she turned in a historic outing at Nike Indoor Nationals by winning both the long jump and triple jump, including a 43-6 1/2 that set the nation's best-ever indoor triple jump by a high school junior. According to the Dallas Morning News, that record was previously held by Mansfield Lake Ridge alum Jasmine Moore, who went on to compete in the 2020 Olympic Games.
Consider Townsend's momentous junior season a comeback year of sorts, as she missed out on the postseason as a sophomore due to complications that came from taking the medication accutane. Recovered and back to prominence, Townsend took aim over the weekend at capturing a state championship.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Townsend discussed her mentality heading into state, getting back to full strength, influences on her track career, and more.
SLM: Congrats on qualifying for state. How would you describe the emotions leading up Saturday's meet with it being your first time down there?
ST: My emotions are definitely on a high. I’m excited and anxious to go to Austin and showcase what I’ve been working on all year.
SLM: Your jumps have ranked among the best in the state all season. What do you attribute to the progress you've made in both the long and triple jumps this season?
ST: I think all of the hard work I’ve been putting in during the offseason has been paying off. My coaches and I have been working really hard to making sure my jumps are consistent.
SLM: In missing out on your sophomore spring season due to complications from medication, what went into the process of having to work your way back to full strength?
ST: There was a lot that went into getting my mind and body back into track mode. There were a lot of hard days, especially in that Texas heat, but I have the best support system I could ask for. My mom and my coaches were pouring into me every day making sure I was doing OK mentally and, physically, I couldn’t ask for anyone better there to support me.
SLM: To have come back and performed to this level after missing last season, what have you learned about yourself over the past year?
ST: I have learned that I have gotten mentally stronger. Despite the setback of having to basically start all over and jump back into training, I never doubted in my mind that I could get back to the level that I was at before. Now I feel like I am above the level that I was at before.
SLM: You helped lead the Rock Hill girls to their first district track championship last month. What has made this group of teammates special to be around this season?
ST: I love all of my teammates, they are so fun to be around. Most of these girls have been running track with me since my freshman year and we’ve stuck with each other and basically become family, even if they do go to different club teams in the summer. I have nothing but love for all of them.
SLM: What advice have you been given on how to approach competing at state? What goals/expectations do you have for the meet?
ST: I have very high expectations going into this state meet. This is my third year running track and I have been on the “big stage” and I have no doubt that I'll step up to the plate. My coaches tell me to just go out there do what I do best and I try my best to deliver every time they ask me to.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a track athlete?
ST: Definitely my mom. My mom is very competitive just like me, so her motivational speeches really helped me to get locked in and focused on track. There’s nothing my mom wouldn’t do to help me mentally and physically. She’s even trying her best to learn how jumping works—she can even tell if I’ve scratched or not.
SLM: Do you have any sort of pre-competition ritual or routine to help get you in the right frame of mind before a track meet?
ST: I love listening to music and visualizing how my jump should look before a meet. I like going back to old jump videos of mine and studying my form and technique so I can get the feel of the jump. I don’t think I could function without music and visualizing before a track meet.
