ALLEN – After rolling past Grand Prairie and El Paso Eastwood in each of its previous two playoff games, Prosper picked up where it had left off to start Saturday’s Class 6A Division II regional final against Denton Guyer.
The Eagle defense held an explosive Wildcat offense to a field goal in the first half, and Kaleb Miles returned a kickoff for a touchdown and blocked a field goal by Guyer to give Prosper an 11-point lead at halftime.
But Prosper’s defense could only bend for so long.
Guyer junior quarterback Jackson Arnold threw touchdown passes of 28 and 70 yards in the third quarter and the Wildcats held off a late surge by the Eagles to earn a 25-22 win at Eagle Stadium. The Wildcats (13-1) advance to the state semifinals for the third straight year and will play the victor of Tomball and Bridgeland on Dec. 11 at McLane Stadium in Waco. Prosper ends its season at 9-5.
“Our defense did a phenomenal job all game long,” said Brandon Schmidt, Prosper head coach. “We bent a little bit in the first half but didn’t break. Coming out in the third quarter, we made too many mistakes and put ourselves in some bad situations.”
Guyer dominated time of possession in the first half, with the Wildcats holding onto the ball for more than 15 minutes compared to just 8:36 for the Eagles. Guyer ran 43 plays to just 19 by the Eagles, but Prosper didn’t break.
The Wildcats moved the ball twice inside the Eagle 15-yard line in the first 13 minutes of the ballgame, but only manufactured a 31-yard field goal by Jaxon Pirtle in those two possessions. Pirtle’s field goal gave Guyer a 3-0 lead with 6:16 left in the first quarter.
Miles was Guyer’s kryptonite on Saturday. He returned the ensuing kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown and a 7-3 Eagle lead.
The Wildcats strung together another long drive on the ensuing possession, but the drive stalled after was sacked for a 5-yard loss by Aeden Combest and Justin Endicott on third-and-goal at the Prosper 7. Pirtle set up for a field-goal attempt, but Miles blocked the kick. Guyer thought that it had retained possession after one player from Prosper touched the ball, but the ball never crossed the line of scrimmage and the Eagles took over at their own 13-yard line.
“Kaleb is a phenomenal football player,” Schmidt said. “He made some huge plays today to keep us in the game.”
Prosper’s defense fed off Miles’ blocked field goal. Two Guyer drives later, Jonah McClendon got a strip sack of Arnold and the ball was subsequently recovered at the Wildcat 29-yard line by Davis Perkins.
The Eagles converted the turnover into points. Tyler Bailey ran the jet sweep for a 29-yard score and a 14-3 Prosper lead with 3:47 left in the first half.
Bailey rushed five times for 46 yards and caught five passes for 56 yards.
“We’re a different team than we were two months ago,” Schmidt said. “Really, after that first Guyer game, I thought that our guys did a good job of working and getting better, fixing the things that we could fix. Offensively and defensively, our coaches found the things that we were good at and just building on those things.”
Arnold struggled throwing the deep ball in the first half but he needed just one play to overcome those missed balls, completing a 42-yard pass up the left sideline to senior Jace Wilson. Seven plays later, Arnold hooked up with senior Grayson O’Bara on a 28-yard touchdown with 8:24 remaining in the third quarter. The two-point conversion failed. However, the Wildcats had their first touchdown of the game.
Guyer’s defense fed off Arnold’s touchdown pass.
The Wildcat defense got hold of two Harrison Rosar interceptions in just over a minute, cashing in on the first one – a pick by Ryan Yaites – with a 30-yard reception by junior Peyton Bowen. Miles batted away the pass on the two-point conversion. Still, Guyer took its first lead of the game at 15-14 with 3:27 left in the third quarter.
Guyer added a Pirtle 25-yard field goal before senior Jackson Foster burst 28 yards up the middle to give the Wildcats a 25-14 lead with 2:15 remaining in the contest.
Arnold finished 20-of-31 for 305 yards, which was more than 100 yards better than Prosper’s total output of 197 yards. Guyer totaled 417 yards.
Despite the late touchdown by Foster, the Eagles sacked Arnold eight times, which kept Prosper in the game despite accumulating just 17 passing yards through the first game’s first 46 minutes.
The Eagles’ passing game finally clicked late.
Houston Hawkins caught a pass in double coverage, then motored into the end zone for a 23-yard touchdown with 50 seconds left in the game. Rosar and Dylan Hinshaw connected on the two-point pass conversion, bringing Prosper to within 25-22.
Guyer junior Landon Sides fell on the onside kick and the Wildcats proceeded to run out the rest of the Eagles’ season.
