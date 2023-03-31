CARROLLTON — In amassing 11 goals throughout the first three rounds of the postseason, the Celina boys soccer team hasn't lacked for chances to put the ball into the back of the net.
Even in the team's area-round tilt against Williams Prep on Monday, head coach Cody Moles said the opportunities were there for his Bobcats, but it wasn't until overtime when they were at last rewarded in a 2-0 victory to advance in the Class 4A playoffs.
"We just have to stay disciplined. We talk about that all the time and playing our game, whether we're up 2-0 or 0-2," Moles said. "We feel like we'll eventually start breaking them, but we just have to keep the pressure on."
It's a critical area to Celina's mindset while navigating the postseason and something the defending state runners-up worked through once again on Thursday. The Bobcats generated a wealth of set pieces early into their regional quarterfinal against Wilmer-Hutchins but fell shy of converting at each turn.
In a 90-second span, that persistence paid off later in the first half in fueling a 4-0 win from Hebron's Hawk Stadium to advance Celina to the Region II-4A tournament for the third consecutive season.
"This is something we want to keep doing as a program. It's a standard we set two years ago, so we just have to keep staying the course and I think if we can do that as a program, we'll be fine," Moles said. "But we have to play our game. The competition only gets tougher, and that was a great team over there that put us in some tough spots, but we were able to stick together as a team and overcome the pressure they put us under."
Celina did so with two goals less than two minutes apart inside the final 10 minutes of the first half. The Bobcats struck in the 32nd minute in the run of play after junior Andy Allam split the Eagles' defense with a through ball to sophomore Cannen Claudio in the box. The midfielder ripped a shot to the far side of the net for the match's first goal.
It was a departure from how Celina had conducted business earlier in the night, pressuring Wilmer-Hutchins into four corner kicks within the first nine minutes of the match. A similar set piece staked the Bobcats to a 2-0 lead just 90 seconds after Claudio's opening goal, sending the ball into the box off a corner kick where senior Josten Watkins gathered amid a scramble and found the back of the net in the 34th minute.
Just as Celina maintained pressure in its attacking third, Moles praised the team's work on the other end of the pitch. The Bobcats logged their second straight clean sheet of the postseason and did so on Thursday by only allowing Wilmer-Hutchins to place two shots on goal the entire night.
"We knew they were going to look for a lot of long balls, so defensively we were ready for that," Moles said. "We do a good job defending as a team and I think that effort really showed tonight. We were covering for one another, attacking space and just forcing them to be uncomfortable with the ball."
Moles highlighted Eagles forward Maynor Castillo as the focal point of their attack, deploying a 4-1-4-1 formation and adding a second forward to slow Wilmer-Hutchins' rhythm with the ball.
Celina, meanwhile, put an exclamation mark on the night with two more goals inside the final 15 minutes of the match. Claudio and Watkins were once again the catalysts, with the former finishing a cross from junior Ty Munier in the 67th minute and Watkins putting away a chance in the box following a long ball from just inside midfield.
"(Claudio) puts himself in great spots but had been just a little unlucky on some of his finishes," Moles said. "It was nice seeing him break through, especially being such a young player as a sophomore in his first year on varsity."
It amounted to Celina's largest margin of victory through three rounds of the postseason. The Bobcats hope that firepower translates to a talent-rich Region II-4A tournament next week in Tyler, set to return to the pitch at 11 a.m. Friday against either Kilgore or No. 1-ranked Palestine in the regional semifinals.
"The confidence is flowing in front of the goal right now and we have to keep doing that," Moles said.
Lady Broncos best Prosper in rubber match
There may not be a team in the state that will have braved a more daunting path to their regional tournament than the McKinney Boyd girls.
Thursday's regional quarterfinal against District 5-6A rival Prosper marked the third time in as many rounds of the playoffs where Boyd has drawn an opponent ranked in the state's top 15 in Class 6A, per Lethal Enforcer Texas HS Soccer.
That the Lady Broncos were still standing even after getting the better of No. 8 Hebron and No. 7 Highland Park in the bi-district and area rounds, respectively, perhaps says a bit more about Boyd's standing among the state's elite than anything, and the battle-tested Lady Broncos shined once again on Thursday with a 1-0 victory over No. 15 Prosper from Allen's Eagle Stadium.
Senior Lauren Omholt, the catalyst in her team's win over the Lady Scots the round prior, came through once again against Prosper with a goal in the closing moments of the first half to send Boyd into the break on a high note.
That 1-0 margin held through the final 40 minutes of the night, the latest in several suffocating defensive halves for Boyd during the postseason.
The win sent the Lady Broncos to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2011, getting the better of a district rival after falling just short in the third last season against 5-6A bunkmate Allen.
Boyd and Prosper split their head-to-head series in district play, with the Lady Eagles winning a shootout on Jan. 30 before the Lady Broncos got the better of a 1-0 verdict on Feb. 28 -- the latter marking Prosper's first district loss since 2020.
The Lady Eagles finished the year at 17-3-5, advancing to the regional quarterfinals for the second time in three years, while Boyd returns to the familiar confines of McKinney ISD Stadium next week at 10 a.m. Friday for a regional semifinal against either Odessa Permian or No. 1-ranked, defending state champion Southlake Carroll.
