With its District 11-4A schedule at last underway, the Celina boys basketball team is seeking a bit of redemption after falling just short of a playoff appearance last year.
One of the catalysts in that pursuit by the Bobcats is junior Cooper St. Aubin.
As a sophomore, St. Aubin enjoyed a breakout year on the hardwood and wound up earning a spot on the all-district first team as a result. The 6-foot-1 guard has built off that effort as Celina's go-to scorer throughout their 2022-23 campaign, which included a preseason schedule that produced 16 wins — nearly matching the team's entire total from last season.
In this week's student-athlete profile, St. Aubin discusses the improvements he has made on the court, the bond between this year's Bobcats team, and the influences that have helped shape his basketball career.
SLM: The team has nearly matched its win total from last season. What do you attribute to the progress you've made this year?
CSA: I’m scoring easier this year now that I’m more experienced, and I feel like it’s helping put more points on the board for our team to win.
SLM: How would you describe your role on this team?
CSA: I would say it's to be a scorer.One of my main goals is to score more this season.Last year, we had a problem of not scoring enough and it would cause us to lose winnable games.
SLM: What is something you worked on during the summer and added to your game?
CSA: Something I really worked on was my 3-point shooting so that I could be able to score from anywhere.
SLM: What did the team learn from the way last season ended?
CSA: Last year our team didn't really hang out outside of basketball, but this year we'vetaken more pride in hanging out and making friendships that will even last after high school basketball.
SLM: What is your favorite part of practice, and what is your least favorite part as well?
CSA: My favorite part of practice is scrimmages because I love the competition.My least favorite part is probably conditioning.
SLM: How long have you played basketball for, and what gravitated you to the sport?
CSA: I have been playing basketball since the fourth grade. What made me love the sport is how you could always get better through practicing and how you can get creative with moves.
SLM: Who are some people who have impacted your growth as a basketball player?
CSA: My dad and mom really push me the hardest because they know I love the game of basketball, so they really try to make sure I become the best player I can be and it has helped me grow as a player, knowing that they want the best for my basketball career.
